10 Timeless Rihanna Songs Every Music Lover Should Listen to in 2025.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Rihanna is more than just a global superstar—she’s a proud mother of two sons and deeply in love with their father, A$AP Rocky. Though she has taken a step back from releasing new music to focus on her family and business ventures, her influence remains stronger than ever. Her songs continue to dominate playlists, serving as timeless anthems that capture the essence of love, empowerment, and resilience. From dancehall to R&B, pop to trap-infused bangers, Rihanna’s versatility has made her one of the most impactful artists of the 21st century. Here are 10 Rihanna songs that music lovers should still listen to today.

1. “Umbrella” (feat. Jay-Z)

Few songs define an era like “Umbrella” did in 2007. The track, co-written by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart, was originally meant for Britney Spears but found its rightful place with Rihanna, becoming her breakout moment into superstardom. The song’s addictive chorus, “You can stand under my umbrella,” became a cultural catchphrase, and its slick blend of pop and R&B solidified Rihanna’s dominance.

The song’s production is minimalistic but effective, with the echoing drum pattern giving it a cinematic quality. Jay-Z’s verse is brief but adds weight to the track’s introduction. Lyrically, the song speaks of unwavering loyalty and protection, making it a go-to anthem for friendship, love, and resilience.

Even today, “Umbrella” remains a must-have on playlists. Whether blasting through speakers at a club or played in an intimate moment, it has an undeniable presence. Its influence on pop music is still felt, and its nostalgic value grows stronger with time.

2. “We Found Love” (feat. Calvin Harris)

“We Found Love” was a game-changer in 2011. Rihanna collaborated with Calvin Harris, blending electronic dance music (EDM) with emotionally charged lyrics. The song’s euphoric beat drop and hauntingly simple refrain, “We found love in a hopeless place,” made it an instant classic.

The music video, which showcased a toxic love affair, added depth to the song’s meaning. Rihanna’s vocals carry a raw, almost desperate energy, making the track more than just a dance anthem—it’s an emotional rollercoaster. The pulsating synths and soaring melody make it a festival staple and a symbol of lost and found love.

More than a decade later, “We Found Love” remains a powerhouse in pop music. It captures the feeling of being consumed by love, making it relatable to new listeners. Whether played at a party or during a late-night drive, its emotional intensity still hits hard.

3. “Diamonds”

Written by Sia, “Diamonds” is one of Rihanna’s most anthemic ballads. The 2012 hit features a dramatic yet uplifting instrumental, allowing Rihanna’s voice to shine in a way that was different from her previous dance-heavy tracks.

The song’s theme of self-worth, resilience, and finding beauty in pain resonates deeply. Rihanna’s delivery is almost meditative, carrying a hypnotic quality that makes the track feel both grand and intimate. The simple yet powerful line, “Shine bright like a diamond,” became a motivational mantra for many.

“Diamonds” continues to be relevant in today’s music landscape. Its universal message and polished production make it a go-to for moments of self-reflection. Whether played at a wedding or during a personal triumph, it still sparkles.

4. “Only Girl (In The World)”

“Only Girl (In The World)” is pure euphoria. Released in 2010, the song is a high-energy dance-pop track that showcases Rihanna’s powerhouse vocals. The production, driven by pulsating synths and a relentless beat, captures the thrill of feeling desired and cherished.

Lyrically, it’s a declaration of wanting to be the center of a lover’s universe. Rihanna’s delivery is commanding yet playful, making it one of her most uplifting tracks. The song’s structure builds to an explosive chorus that demands movement, making it a staple on dance floors worldwide.

Even today, “Only Girl (In The World)” holds up as one of the best pop anthems of the 2010s. Its larger-than-life energy makes it a perfect fit for workouts, parties, and carefree nights out. The feeling of empowerment and joy it delivers is timeless.

5. “Stay” (feat. Mikky Ekko)

Stripped down and emotionally raw, “Stay” showcases Rihanna’s vulnerability in a way few of her songs do. The piano-driven ballad, featuring Mikky Ekko, was a standout from her 2012 album Unapologetic and remains one of her most poignant tracks.

The song’s lyrics explore the push and pull of a complicated relationship, with Rihanna’s voice dripping with longing and desperation. The minimal production allows the emotion to take center stage, making the song feel deeply personal. The harmonies between Rihanna and Mikky Ekko add an extra layer of intimacy.

Even years later, “Stay” is a song that resonates during moments of heartbreak and longing. Its simplicity makes it timeless, proving that sometimes, less is more when conveying raw emotion.

6. “Bitch Better Have My Money”

If there’s one song that defines Rihanna’s boss energy, it’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.” Released in 2015, the trap-influenced banger is bold, unapologetic, and brimming with attitude.

The song’s hard-hitting beat, combined with Rihanna’s aggressive delivery, makes it one of her most commanding tracks. The lyrics, rumored to be inspired by a real-life financial dispute, turn the song into an anthem for anyone demanding what they’re owed. The music video, featuring a dark and cinematic storyline, adds to its rebellious edge.

To this day, “Bitch Better Have My Money” is a favorite for moments that require confidence and power. It’s a hype track that refuses to age, proving that Rihanna’s ability to dominate any genre is unmatched.

7. “Work” (feat. Drake)

Dancehall-infused and effortlessly cool, “Work” became one of 2016’s biggest hits. The song, featuring Drake, embraced Rihanna’s Caribbean roots, with its hypnotic beat and infectious hook making it impossible to resist.

Lyrically, “Work” is ambiguous yet intimate, discussing love and relationships in a laid-back, conversational way. Rihanna’s vocal delivery, slightly slurred and relaxed, adds to the track’s hypnotic charm. Drake’s verse adds another layer of chemistry, making it one of their most memorable collaborations.

“Work” continues to be a staple in clubs, parties, and playlists dedicated to feel-good vibes. Its impact on mainstream music helped bring dancehall to the forefront, cementing Rihanna’s influence in global sounds.

8. “Love On The Brain”

Channeling old-school soul, “Love On The Brain” is one of Rihanna’s most vocally impressive performances. The 2016 track takes inspiration from classic R&B, with its bluesy instrumentation and doo-wop influences making it stand out from her usual hits.

The song’s lyrics depict a toxic love that’s painful yet irresistible. Rihanna’s raspy, emotional delivery adds weight to the words, making listeners feel every ounce of heartache and passion. The song’s soaring chorus is reminiscent of legends like Etta James and Amy Winehouse.

“Love On The Brain” has only grown in appreciation over the years. Its throwback sound makes it timeless, proving that Rihanna can effortlessly conquer any genre.

9. “Needed Me” Released in 2016 as part of ANTI, “Needed Me” is one of Rihanna’s most unapologetic tracks. With a moody, trap-infused production by DJ Mustard, the song exudes confidence and independence. Rihanna’s laid-back yet commanding vocal delivery sets the tone for a narrative about self-worth and emotional detachment. Lyrically, “Needed Me” flips the traditional relationship dynamic, with Rihanna positioning herself as the one in control. The line, “Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage?” became a defining moment in pop culture, symbolizing a no-nonsense approach to love and power. Today, the track remains a go-to for anyone embracing their independence. Whether played during a late-night drive or a moment of self-empowerment, “Needed Me” continues to resonate with listeners who appreciate its raw energy and unfiltered confidence. 10. “Kiss It Better” Another standout from ANTI, “Kiss It Better” is an intoxicating mix of rock and R&B, channeling the energy of 80s power ballads. The track’s lush guitar riffs, reminiscent of Prince’s influence, blend seamlessly with Rihanna’s impassioned vocals. It’s a sensual, aching love song that captures the push and pull of a toxic relationship. The song’s lyrics explore the idea of longing and regret, with Rihanna pleading for reconciliation while still exuding dominance. Her voice, filled with both vulnerability and control, elevates the track to another level of emotional depth. The production is both dreamy and intense, making it one of the most atmospheric songs in her catalog. Years later, “Kiss It Better” remains one of Rihanna’s most underrated masterpieces. Its combination of sultry storytelling and rich instrumentation ensures its place in the rotation for fans who appreciate deep, evocative music. Whether you’re reminiscing about lost love or simply admiring Rihanna’s artistry, this track is a timeless gem.

Rihanna’s music continues to transcend time, proving that her artistry remains unmatched. Whether you’re in the mood to dance, reflect, or feel empowered, her catalog has something for everyone. These 10 songs are just a glimpse of her greatness, and as music lovers, we can only hope she blesses us with more classics in the future.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.



