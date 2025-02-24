Remembering Roberta Flack: 8 Timeless Songs Every Music Lover Should Hear in 2025.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The world of music has lost one of its most treasured voices. Roberta Flack, the legendary singer-songwriter, passed away today at the age of 88, leaving behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations. Her sultry, soulful voice and impeccable artistry shaped the landscape of R&B, jazz, and folk music. As fans mourn her loss, there is no better time to revisit her most remarkable songs—tracks that remain as relevant in 2025 as they were when first released. Whether you are discovering her for the first time or revisiting her discography, these eight songs showcase why Roberta Flack will always be one of music’s greatest storytellers.

1. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (1969)

This song, originally a folk tune written by Ewan MacColl, became a chart-topping sensation when Flack transformed it into a hauntingly intimate ballad. Her slow, deliberate delivery brings a level of emotional depth that few artists can achieve. The song became an anthem of love and longing, capturing the tender vulnerability of romantic connection.

Listening to this track in 2025, one can appreciate how its delicate piano accompaniment and Flack’s velvety vocals still feel timeless. The song’s power remains intact in an era of fast consumption, proving that music crafted with heart and soul never fades. Whether played on a vinyl record, streamed in high-definition audio, or reimagined in contemporary playlists, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” remains an essential listen for anyone who appreciates musical artistry.

2. Killing Me Softly with His Song (1973)

Perhaps her most well-known song, “Killing Me Softly with His Song” is a masterclass in storytelling through music. Inspired by singer Don McLean’s performance, the lyrics capture the profound effect of music on an individual’s soul. Flack’s delivery is rich with emotion, her voice floating effortlessly over the lush instrumentation.

In 2025, the song still carries an emotional weight, making it a perfect listen for moments of introspection. It has been sampled, covered, and referenced in countless ways—most notably by the Fugees in the 1990s—but Flack’s version remains the definitive take. Whether revisited through classic R&B playlists or used as the soundtrack to deeply personal moments, the song’s poignancy remains unmatched.

3. Feel Like Makin’ Love (1974)

Sensual and sophisticated, “Feel Like Makin’ Love” showcases Flack’s ability to blend jazz and soul seamlessly. The track exudes a warmth and intimacy that makes it a go-to song for romantic settings. It’s a piece that invites listeners to slow down and embrace the moment.

In today’s world, where music often feels hurried and overproduced, “Feel Like Makin’ Love” stands out as a reminder of the beauty of simplicity. Whether played through high-quality speakers or softly in the background during a candlelit evening, its dreamy arrangement and soothing vocals remain as effective in 2025 as they were in the ’70s.

4. Where Is the Love (1972) (With Donny Hathaway)

Flack’s collaborations with Donny Hathaway are nothing short of magical, and “Where Is the Love” is one of their finest duets. The song’s lyrics pose a simple yet powerful question about the absence of love and understanding in relationships, making it as relevant today as ever.

In an era where digital communication often replaces face-to-face interactions, “Where Is the Love” reminds us of the importance of genuine human connection. Its soothing melody and heartfelt delivery continue to resonate with listeners, whether they are reflecting on lost love or seeking reassurance in uncertain times.

5. The Closer I Get to You (1978) (With Donny Hathaway)

Another standout duet with Donny Hathaway, “The Closer I Get to You” is a slow-burning love song that captures the magic of growing intimacy. The track’s soft harmonies and delicate instrumentation create a sense of warmth and closeness, making it one of the greatest duets in soul music history.

Even in 2025, this song serves as an antidote to the fast-paced, often fleeting nature of modern relationships. Whether discovered through vintage playlists or reintroduced via film soundtracks, “The Closer I Get to You” remains a beloved classic that reminds listeners of the beauty of patience and true emotional connection.

6. Back Together Again (1980) (With Donny Hathaway)

This upbeat, joyful track is a celebration of love rekindled, carried by an infectious groove and dynamic vocal interplay between Flack and Hathaway. The chemistry between the two artists is undeniable, making “Back Together Again” an essential listen for fans of classic soul and R&B.

In the streaming era, where genre-blending and retro influences are making a comeback, “Back Together Again” finds new life in curated soul and funk playlists. The song’s uplifting energy and timeless message make it a great addition to any feel-good music collection, proving that great love songs never go out of style.

