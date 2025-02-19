7 Must-See August Wilson Plays That Still Resonate in 2025.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) August Wilson remains one of the most prolific playwrights in American theater history, capturing the essence of Black life in the 20th century through his powerful Pittsburgh Cycle (also known as the Century Cycle). His ten-play series chronicling Black experiences across different decades is an unparalleled contribution to Broadway and beyond. Wilson’s works are deeply poetic, steeped in history, and unflinchingly honest, making them just as relevant today as when they were first written. Here are seven essential August Wilson plays that one must check out, even in 2025.

1. Fences (1985)

Of all Wilson’s plays, Fences is arguably the most widely recognized, thanks to its Broadway revival and the 2016 film adaptation starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. This searing drama follows Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball player turned sanitation worker, grappling with his failures, racial injustices, and strained relationships with his family.

One of the most compelling reasons to revisit Fences today is its universal themes of fatherhood, generational trauma, and unfulfilled potential. The play dissects Troy’s bitterness, stemming from systemic racism that kept him from playing Major League Baseball, and how he imposes his disappointments on his son, Cory. The father-son dynamic remains one of the most poignant in American theater.

For contemporary audiences, Fences serves as a stark reminder of how systemic barriers shaped the Black experience. With the ongoing discussions about racial equity and sports activism, Troy’s story is as impactful in 2025 as it was in 1985. Whether seen on stage or revisited through its film adaptation, Fences is an unmissable classic.

2. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (1984)

Set in the 1920s, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom explores the exploitation of Black artists by white music industry executives. The story revolves around a recording session featuring the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey and her ambitious trumpeter, Levee, whose aspirations and frustrations ignite the play’s intense drama.

This play remains especially relevant today, as conversations about ownership, cultural appropriation, and artistic exploitation continue to dominate the music industry. Levee’s character embodies youthful ambition and rage, making his tragic arc particularly striking for modern audiences who understand the pressures of breaking barriers in entertainment.

The 2020 Netflix adaptation starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman brought renewed attention to Wilson’s brilliance. However, seeing Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom performed live allows audiences to experience its raw power in a communal setting, reminding us of how little has changed regarding Black artists’ struggles for recognition and fair compensation.

3. The Piano Lesson (1987)

Winner of the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Piano Lesson is a deeply moving exploration of heritage, legacy, and family conflict. Set in the 1930s, the story follows Berniece and her brother Boy Willie, who fight over a cherished heirloom—a piano carved with the images of their ancestors. While Boy Willie wants to sell the piano to buy land, Berniece insists on keeping it as a symbol of their family’s history.

This play is a must-watch in 2025 because it speaks to the modern discourse about how Black history is preserved, honored, and passed down. The tension between financial empowerment and cultural preservation remains a critical issue today, making the conflict at the heart of The Piano Lesson feel timeless.

Moreover, with recent adaptations like the 2023 Broadway revival starring Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson has reached new audiences, reaffirming its status as one of Wilson’s greatest works. Whether on stage or screen, its emotional depth and historical weight make it an essential theatrical experience.

4. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone (1984)

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone tells the story of Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife after being illegally forced into seven years of hard labor by Joe Turner, a notorious bounty hunter who imprisoned Black men unjustly. The play unfolds in a Pittsburgh boarding house, where other Black characters, each with their own stories of migration and survival, navigate their paths toward self-discovery.

One of Wilson’s most spiritual plays, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone explores identity, resilience, and the lasting scars of slavery and forced labor. The play’s use of African spiritual traditions and mysticism gives it a deeply profound edge, making it a compelling experience even in 2025.

With increasing discussions about prison labor and systemic injustice, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone resonates in a way that is both heartbreaking and eye-opening. It offers a historical lens on forced labor while emphasizing the enduring human spirit, making it a necessary watch for any serious theatergoer.

5. Two Trains Running (1990)

Set in 1969, Two Trains Running captures the changing tides of the Civil Rights Movement through the lens of a small Pittsburgh diner. The play revolves around the diner’s regular patrons, who discuss race, power, and social change, all while confronting personal and economic struggles.

What makes Two Trains Running particularly relevant today is its focus on the everyday people affected by political and social shifts. While major historical figures often dominate Civil Rights-era narratives, Wilson chooses to highlight the impact on common folks, showing how systemic oppression and hope intertwine.

In 2025, this play serves as a reminder of how far America has come—and how much work still needs to be done regarding racial justice. Its richly developed characters and deeply human storytelling make it an essential part of Wilson’s canon that continues to speak to audiences.

6. Jitney (1979)

One of Wilson’s earlier plays, Jitney follows a group of unlicensed cab drivers in 1977 Pittsburgh who struggle to make ends meet while facing gentrification and generational conflicts. The station owner, Becker, is at odds with his son, Booster, who has just returned from prison. Meanwhile, the drivers’ personal battles mirror the economic struggles of their community.

Despite being one of Wilson’s lesser-known plays, Jitney remains relevant due to its focus on Black entrepreneurship and displacement—issues that persist in modern urban centers. The play highlights how gentrification threatens cultural landmarks and working-class communities, making it a timely piece even in 2025.

With its gripping dialogue and dynamic characters, Jitney is a play that deserves more attention. The 2017 Broadway production and its subsequent revivals have proven that its impact is as strong today as it was in 1979.

7. King Hedley II (1999)

Set in the 1980s, King Hedley II follows an ex-convict trying to rebuild his life and start a family while dealing with the harsh realities of a crime-ridden Pittsburgh. The play examines themes of violence, redemption, and systemic failure, making it one of Wilson’s most intense dramas.

In 2025, King Hedley II remains a necessary watch because it forces audiences to confront the cycle of poverty and mass incarceration. King’s struggle to escape his past while navigating a world that offers him few opportunities is a story still painfully relevant today.

With powerhouse performances in past productions from actors like Brian Stokes Mitchell and Leslie Uggams, this play offers gut-wrenching moments that leave lasting impressions. As long as issues of systemic injustice persist, King Hedley II will continue to be a significant and urgent piece of theater.

August Wilson’s plays are more than just theatrical experiences; they are historical and cultural documents that explore the depth of Black identity in America. In 2025, as issues of racial justice, economic disparity, and cultural preservation remain relevant, Wilson’s works continue to serve as critical reflections on the past and present. Whether you’re revisiting them or discovering them for the first time, these seven plays are must-sees for any lover of great theater.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.