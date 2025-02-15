How Democrats, NGOs, and USAID Manipulate Taxpayer Funds: A Deep Dive into Political Corruption.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I reckon that my take on the Democrat/NGO manipulation of USAID and extortion of taxpayer loot is not singular. Likewise, showboating to defend said manipulation and extortion is a symptom more profound than the antics displayed since the inception of DOGE—the Department of Government Efficiency.

I was once told that Winston Churchill said;

“Those who never change their minds, never change anything.”

I do not know if he did or didn’t, I just have never been able to locate a verified record of him saying this, in any of his official speeches, or writings. Nonetheless, I take this phrase to mean that growth, progress, and innovation require openness to new ideas and perspectives. If someone is unwilling to reconsider their beliefs, adapt to new information, or change their approach, they will remain stagnant, and nothing around them will improve. It implies that change starts with a willingness to think differently. Leaders, inventors, and successful people often change their minds based on new experiences or insights, which allows them to create meaningful change in the world.

This cannot be applied to the progressive Democrats in 2025. They are openly presenting a united front opposed to common sense fiscal actions and what a major proportion of the American voters support. I know of not one responsible person or household that spends money they do not have in as reckless a manner as the U.S. Federal government. In other words, they are shielding the kleptocracy of NGOs and the political engine that has funded their wealth and sustained their power and influence.

A kleptocracy is a form of government in which leaders use their power to exploit national resources and steal wealth for personal gain. The term comes from the Greek words klepto- (meaning “to steal”) and -cracy (meaning “rule” or “government”). In a kleptocracy, corruption is widespread, and public funds, businesses, and natural resources are often misappropriated by those in power. This typically leads to economic instability, inequality, and a lack of trust in government institutions.

There have been many such political operations in modern times. Example one is Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo. He ruled Zaire with an iron grip, amassing billions while the country suffered extreme poverty. He famously chartered Concorde jets for shopping trips while public services collapsed, and it is estimated he embezzled between $4–$15 billion from state funds. Then there is Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, who in concert with his wife, Imelda, looted an estimated $5–$10 billion from the Philippines. They lived lavishly while much of the country remained in poverty.

Nigeria, when I lived there, had Sani Abacha, who stole between $3–$5 billion, hiding it in offshore accounts. There are many more (Viktor Yanukovych of Ukraine, who allegedly looted tens of billions from Ukraine’s economy, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, who has been in power since 1979 until today, who has turned oil-rich Equatorial Guinea into a family business, and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, who has disappeared billions from state-owned oil company PDVSA amid massive state-sponsored corruption while ordinary citizens face hyperinflation and food shortages). We can now add to this the Democrat Party of the 21st century.

On a basic level, they side with the most ridiculous positions possible, mainly due to them being nonsensical and in contrast to the views of the public, and their outrage at Musk and DOGE is more reflective of them trying to hide their avarice than defending the interest of the citizenry of the United States.

As soon as President Trump certified his intentions through immediate action, Democrats and their associations of “non-profit” unions, NGOs, and activist private volunteer organizations (PVOs) went into action filing lawsuit after lawsuit.

A temporary restraining order was issued by Judge Brendan Hurson, blocking enforcement of a Trump administration executive order attempting to shut down access nationwide to gender-affirming medical care for transgender people under 19. The case was brought by PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

Several other organizations (The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), American Gateways, Americans for Immigrant Justice, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, and Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES)) sued the Trump administration for access to immigrants transferred from the United States to detention at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba under President Trump’s recent order.

A federal court in New Hampshire and Massachusetts blocked President Trump’s executive order that seeks to strip certain babies born in the United States of their U.S. citizenship. It was brought by the usual suspects and a few others (ACLU, Asian Law Caucus, State Democracy Defenders Fund, and Legal Defense Fund on behalf of New Hampshire Indonesian Community Support, and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)), among others.

In Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Jeanette Vargas ruled to block individuals associated with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive Treasury Department records and payment systems in a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of 19 states.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has temporarily halted mass firings at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The plaintiffs were the (National Treasury Employees Union.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ordered the Trump Administration to temporarily cease efforts to terminate foreign aid contracts and grants in place before his inauguration.

These actions among others show me that these people have zero common sense. Zero. Instead of Democrats scrutinizing Trump and Musk, they should scrutinize what they have exposed.

Is this what they want to defend? First, these liberal Democrat judges are acting like activists, and like the political interest they are trying to protect, cannot accept defeat. No, they want to actively stand against the will of the American people because they’re putting their politics above the Constitution and what the voters want, what the people want.

The ones screaming, crying, and whining the most need to be investigated first because when all the crooks are mad, you know something is going right. What they are afraid of is the truth coming out. The fact they sound so entitled to our money shows they aren’t even considering the country. It’s all about their personal activist ideologies and bank accounts.

This leftist cult needs to lose its power and wokeness needs to disappear. These judges need to be disbarred and impeached. From my perspective, those who are GUILTY scream the loudest. They are telling me that they are corrupt without telling me they’re corrupt. All of this singing, cursing, the squealing of pigs, and the hissing of snakes shows us all that corruption has been found.

Is this the hill they want to die on? Defending biological boys competing against girls in sports? Protesting to maintain ‘gender-affirming care’ for children? Calling elective cosmetic surgeries/procedures “healthcare” is like saying lip injections are the same thing as needing to take insulin. For the record, it is not a ban on so-called ‘gender-affirming care,’ it just blocks the federal government from funding hospitals that offer it. What is wrong with not wanting to use federal funds to support sexual mutilation for minors?

Democrats are once again showing what they care about most – fighting for children to receive hormone blockers and undergo sex change procedures. Removing your children’s body parts because of a fad is one of the dumbest perspectives I have heard in my lifetime. What reasonable person would fight for having taxpayers fund such dumb shit? Would we allow affirming liposuction and tummy tucks for 83-lb anorexic patients? This is a sign they come from the Twilight Zone.

These people love wasting tax dollars. What Democrats want to do is soak up all our money just to push their social agenda. The more these lunatics do these kinds of things the more they will be hated. It is already past the boiling point so they better stop before the public gets serious about them.

It’s about time these bureaucrats are held accountable for getting rich on the taxpayer’s money. Their gravy train has crashed and they are pissed, and I say too bad. You know you are over the target when the demons are screaming.

If they have nothing to hide, then it should not be an issue. The good thing about an honest life is that you can afford scrutiny. You’re allowed to make mistakes, we all do. You’re not allowed to be a lying, stupid crook and represent thousands or millions of people in a representative republic. That’s the difference. It’s so interesting that Democrats opine that honest people should not be permitted to do line-by-line audits of crooks.

The worst case of wasteful spending is the American taxpayer paying for congressional salaries while these folks are rallying in the streets to block the necessary and common sense audits from happening. I’ve never seen people so scared of revealing where and how our taxpayer dollars are being spent.

They’ve all been getting rich from our money now they get nothing. As a taxpayer, we all have the right to know how our tax money is spent and to be informed if someone is caught stealing it.

So Democrats, keep defending USAID, castrating children, and the IRS. It’s a perfect fit with you defending keeping rapists and murderers in the country and opening our borders to 10+ million invaders. Please keep on. You’re doing great.

I say Godspeed 47, check these people’s bank records for money laundering, we the American people want to know where our money is going. If Churchill did say “Those who never change their minds, never change anything,” he was prophetic in defining the 21st century liberal progressive Democrat to a tee.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

