Kendrick Lamar Drops New Music for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ – Details & Fan Reactions.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Kendrick Lamar has proven time and again that his music is more than just art—it’s a cultural movement. With his deep lyrical prowess, cinematic storytelling, and ability to translate complex themes into gripping anthems, he’s now lending his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again. According to none other than Anthony Mackie, Lamar is set to contribute an original track to Captain America: Brave New World, which is slated for a theatrical release on February 14.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie—who plays Sam Wilson, the new Captain America—couldn’t contain his excitement about the collaboration.

“Kendrick did the title song for my movie. I hope that’s not supposed to be a surprise. I’m breaking it here first. I’m so excited, man.”

The revelation has sent shockwaves through both the hip-hop and superhero fan communities. While some speculate that Mackie might have been referring to Lamar’s song N95, which was previously used in a teaser trailer, his mention of ‘breaking a surprise’ strongly suggests that fans will be getting brand-new music from the Compton wordsmith.

This would not be Kendrick Lamar’s first collaboration with Marvel. His 2017 Black Panther soundtrack remains one of the most critically acclaimed superhero movie albums of all time, blending African and American musical influences to create a powerful sonic backdrop to the film’s themes of identity, heritage, and power. Songs like All The Stars (with SZA) and King’s Dead (with Jay Rock and Future) became instant classics, reinforcing Lamar’s ability to craft musical narratives that go beyond the screen.

Kendrick Lamar’s Unstoppable Momentum in 2025

Lamar’s involvement in Captain America: Brave New World is just another feather in the cap of what has been a historic year for the rapper. The 2025 Grammy Awards saw him sweep multiple categories, reaffirming his dominance in the music industry. More impressively, he made history as the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. His performance, which included a much-discussed rendition of his hit Drake diss Not Like Us, became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history with an unprecedented 133.5 million viewers.

For context, Michael Jackson previously held the record with 133 million viewers for his legendary 1993 Super Bowl performance. Usher’s show in 2024 pulled in slightly fewer numbers, but Lamar’s performance not only surpassed these milestones—it set an entirely new standard for what a halftime show can be.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal after the event, Lamar’s longtime manager and pgLang co-founder, Dave Free, gave insight into the meticulous planning behind the show.

“We wanted this performance to have a cinematic and theatrical element to it. We can confidently say that there’s no Super Bowl performance that’s quite like this one.”

Free also revealed that Lamar and his team studied every previous halftime show, drawing inspiration from legends like Beyoncé, Prince, and Michael Jackson.

“The feel of it is Black America. What does Black America look like, and how to control that narrative of what it means to be Black in America versus what the world’s perspective of that is,” Free explained.

Rather than sticking to fan-favorite hits, Lamar curated a setlist that featured his most socially and politically charged tracks, reinforcing his role as not just a rapper, but a messenger of the times.

“It wasn’t about playing the hits,” Free noted. “It was about making a statement.”

What Could Kendrick’s Captain America Song Sound Like?

With Lamar’s track record, fans are already speculating about the sound and themes of his Captain America song. Given that Brave New World marks the transition of Sam Wilson into the role of Captain America following Steve Rogers’ retirement, the film is expected to tackle themes of leadership, racial identity, and the burden of carrying a nation’s expectations.

These themes align perfectly with Lamar’s discography, particularly albums like To Pimp A Butterfly and DAMN., which explore systemic struggles, personal responsibility, and the American experience from a Black perspective. If his work on Black Panther is any indication, Lamar will likely craft a song that not only complements the film’s narrative but also stands alone as a powerful cultural statement.

Fan Reactions: A New Era for Kendrick & Marvel

Since Mackie’s revelation, social media has been ablaze with reactions from both hip-hop heads and Marvel fans alike. Some see this as another home run for Marvel, securing the talents of one of the greatest artists of this generation to bring a new dimension to the Captain America franchise. Others are excited to see how Lamar’s signature sound will blend with the film’s aesthetic.

One user tweeted:

“Kendrick Lamar doing the theme song for Captain America: Brave New World? Oh, we eating good this year.”

Another posted:

“If it’s anything like Black Panther, we about to get an album full of bangers. We need this.”

Meanwhile, some are already speculating about the possibility of an entire Kendrick-curated soundtrack for the film, similar to what he did with Black Panther. While nothing has been confirmed, the idea of a full Marvel x Kendrick project is enough to get fans hyped.

Kendrick Lamar’s involvement in Captain America: Brave New World is a testament to his ability to transcend genres and artistic mediums. Whether it’s breaking records at the Super Bowl, dominating the Grammys, or shaping the soundscape of major motion pictures, Lamar continues to redefine what it means to be a hip-hop artist in 2025.

With the film hitting theaters on February 14, fans won’t have to wait long to experience his latest offering. And if history has taught us anything, when Kendrick Lamar steps into the studio, he doesn’t just make music—he makes history.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.