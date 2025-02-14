Drake Claps Back at Kendrick Lamar in ‘GIMME A HUG’ Lyrics After Super Bowl Diss.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been bubbling for years, but things took a dramatic turn when Kendrick performed his Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us” during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The performance, a clear shot at the Toronto rapper, was one of the most talked-about moments of the night, leaving fans wondering if Drizzy would respond.

Well, he did.

Drake appears to address Kendrick, Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, and other rivals on his new song “GIMME A HUG”, a track from his latest collaboration with Partynextdoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Released just a week after the Super Bowl, the song is packed with cryptic bars, subliminal shots, and reflections on the rap beef that has taken over hip-hop in recent years.

But does this track signify the end of the beef, or is it just another chapter in one of rap’s biggest rivalries? Let’s break it down.

Breaking Down the Lyrics: Drake’s Response to the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Callout

[Verse 1]

The song opens with the lines:

“Yeah, Drake elimination, fake intimidation, Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience.”

Right off the bat, Drake addresses the ongoing feud. The term “Drake elimination” could be a reference to Kendrick’s infamous line in his Super Bowl performance, where he seemingly buried all competition with “Not Like Us.” But Drake flips the narrative, calling the attacks against him fake intimidation.

He then acknowledges his impact on the industry:

“Drizzy, you amazin’, you the inspiration

You set the bar for the next generation.”

Drake is making it clear—he’s still at the top, despite the shots being fired his way.

[Verse 2]

Things get even more interesting when Drake seemingly references Kendrick’s lyrical style:

“Head of girls up at twenty-nine, on stage twerkin’ with a dictionary.”

Fans believe this is a direct jab at Kendrick Lamar. Known for his intricate wordplay, deep metaphors, and poetic storytelling, Kendrick has often been praised for his complex lyricism. Drake mocking “twerking with a dictionary” seems to suggest that he finds Kendrick’s lyrical approach unnecessary and performative.

And then comes another set of bars that appear to address the wider rap game:

“Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken

Niggas want to see RIP me on a t-shirt like I’m Hulk Hogan.”

Drake is calling out his opponents for clout-chasing, implying that rappers like Kendrick, Kanye, and A$AP Rocky are only using their beefs with him to stay relevant. He also acknowledges that many want to see his downfall, but he remains untouchable.

[Verse 3]

While most of the track is packed with subliminals, Drake eventually switches the tone:

“Fuck a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit

Tryna get the party lit for the bitches.”

This line seems to suggest that Drake is over the beef. Despite the shots being thrown, he’s more focused on making music that gets people moving rather than engaging in endless rap battles.

But is it really over?

Drake vs. Kendrick: Will This Feud Ever End?

The history between Drake and Kendrick is long and complicated. While the two have worked together in the past (see “Poetic Justice” and “Buried Alive Interlude”), tensions have been brewing since Kendrick’s infamous “Control” verse in 2013, where he called out Drake by name.

The beef escalated in 2023-2024, with both artists dropping subliminal disses in their music. While Drake took playful shots, Kendrick hit back with full-force aggression, culminating in his Super Bowl performance of “Not Like Us”, which was seen as a career-defining moment.

Does “GIMME A HUG” mean Drake is waving the white flag?

While the lyrics suggest he’s moving on, the fact that he still took shots at Kendrick and others means that there’s still unfinished business. Hip-hop is built on competition, and with both artists sitting at the top, it’s unlikely that either one will back down completely.

Fan Reactions: Social Media Weighs In

As expected, social media went wild after Drake dropped “GIMME A HUG.” Fans on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram had mixed reactions:

“Drake acting like he don’t care, but he definitely mad. He talking about ‘fuck a rap beef’ but wrote a whole song addressing it.”

“Drake is playing the long game. He’s not gonna out-bar Kendrick, but he’ll outlast him. Watch.”

“Drake gotta stop letting these dudes live rent-free in his head. Bro talking about hugs while K.Dot torched the Super Bowl.”

“Y’all can say what you want, but Drake’s still the biggest artist in the game. No one makes better ‘playlist music’ than him.”

While some think Drake is brushing off the beef, others argue that he’s clearly still bothered by Kendrick’s shots.

Can Drake Reclaim the Title as the Best Rapper in Hip-Hop?

For years, Drake was the undisputed top rapper in the game, known for his ability to balance chart-topping hits with lyrical depth. But with Kendrick Lamar’s dominance in 2024 and his explosive Super Bowl performance in 2025, many are wondering if the crown has officially shifted.

Can Drake reclaim his spot?

While “GIMME A HUG” shows that he’s still a major force, it’s clear that Kendrick’s attacks have left an impact. The question remains—will Drake let it go, or will he come back with a full-fledged response?

Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Hip-hop is in an exciting place, and this battle is far from over.

Will Drake and Kendrick ever bury the hatchet, or are we in for another round of diss tracks? Drop your thoughts in the comments! ??

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.