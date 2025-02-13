Alexis Ohanian Claps Back at Jason Whitlock Over Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Cameo.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Serena Williams’ Super Bowl LIX cameo was supposed to be an electrifying celebration of her legacy, but instead, it has sparked a full-blown war of words between her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and sports commentator Jason Whitlock. When Whitlock dismissed Ohanian as a “simp” for defending Serena, Ohanian wasted no time firing back, delivering an eloquent and calculated takedown that left social media buzzing.

The Super Bowl Cameo That Set It Off

During Kendrick Lamar’s show-stopping halftime performance, the 23-time Grand Slam champion made a brief but impactful appearance, throwing up a Crip Walk reminiscent of her infamous 2012 Wimbledon celebration. It was a moment of pure nostalgia, but not everyone was impressed. Whitlock, known for his controversial takes, slammed Williams as a “controlled clown,” reigniting a decade-old critique of her dance moves.

Back in 2012, after Williams bested Maria Sharapova to win Olympic gold in London, she hit the signature West Coast dance on the court. At the time, Whitlock demanded she apologize, calling the move inappropriate and “worthy of criticism.” Fast forward to 2025, and the same discourse has resurfaced, only this time, her husband Alexis Ohanian has stepped in to shut down the noise.

Ohanian vs. Whitlock: The Clapback Heard Around the Internet

When Whitlock labeled Ohanian a “simp” and a “true beta” for defending Serena, the Reddit co-founder and tech entrepreneur didn’t hold back. In a Twitter response that quickly went viral, Ohanian delivered a scathing rebuttal:

“I get it — you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting. You’re the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void.”

Ohanian’s words were razor-sharp, painting Whitlock as a bitter, washed-up commentator clinging to relevance by attacking those more accomplished than himself. But he wasn’t done.

“This is a lonely road. There’s still time to rewrite the ending — start by working on yourself first. You’ll find that if you wake up every morning trying to be a little better, a little more curious, you won’t have time for irrational hating — you’ll be too busy winning.”

The read was so thorough that it sent social media into a frenzy, with fans applauding Ohanian’s poetic takedown. The consensus? Ohanian had effectively ethered Whitlock with class and intellect, and Whitlock had nothing left but to lick his wounds.

The Drake Factor: The Root of the Controversy?

One of the most curious aspects of this entire debacle is how Serena’s cameo was interpreted as a form of trolling Drake. The Toronto rapper, who has been open about his past feelings for Serena, was on the receiving end of Lamar’s halftime set, which included pointed lyrical jabs. Whitlock, however, suggested that Serena’s participation meant she was still fixated on her ex and not focused on her husband.

This theory only gained traction when sports commentator Stephen A. Smith weighed in on ESPN’s First Take, offering his own strong opinion:

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. ‘Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

Stephen A.’s statement set the internet ablaze, with many debating whether Serena’s Super Bowl moment had anything to do with Drake or if it was simply an extension of her 2012 celebration.

Unbothered, Serena took to Instagram to clear the air:

“When [Lamar] and team called and was like ‘We’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your Crip Walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’ I’m like, Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a Super Bowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the Olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”

The statement made it clear: Serena’s participation was about legacy, not past relationships.

Social Media Reacts: Team Ohanian vs. Team Whitlock

The drama sent Twitter, Instagram, and sports forums into a frenzy. While some sided with Whitlock and Smith, others hailed Ohanian as the ultimate “husband goals” figure for standing up for his wife so boldly.

One fan tweeted: “Alexis Ohanian just dropped the most articulate read in history. Whitlock got cooked, filleted, and served on a platter.”

Another posted: “Men who stand up for their wives will always make the insecure ones mad. Alexis Ohanian is a king.”

But Whitlock had his defenders too:

“Serena is a legend, but why is she entertaining Drake’s drama? Ohanian should be asking that, not fighting internet battles.”

Ohanian himself remained unbothered, simply doubling down on his stance that Serena’s moment was about something bigger than music or past relationships.

At the end of the day, Serena Williams is still one of the most iconic athletes of all time, and her presence at the Super Bowl only solidified that fact. Whether you believe her Crip Walk was a fun throwback or subtle shade, one thing is undeniable: Alexis Ohanian is not here for any Serena slander.

As for Jason Whitlock? It appears he’s once again found himself on the wrong side of history, playing the role of an out-of-touch commentator throwing stones from the sidelines while the champions keep winning.

One thing is for sure—this isn’t the last time Alexis Ohanian will stand up for his wife, and judging by this exchange, Whitlock might want to sit the next one out.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.