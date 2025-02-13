10 Kendrick Lamar Songs That Define Black History Month in 2025.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Few artists in hip-hop have embodied the spirit of Black history and culture as masterfully as Kendrick Lamar. Through intricate lyricism, powerful storytelling, and unflinching honesty, Kendrick’s music serves as a modern-day Black history book, detailing the struggles, triumphs, and resilience of the Black community.

In 2025, when conversations surrounding Black identity, systemic oppression, and cultural pride remain as relevant as ever, there’s no better time to revisit Kendrick’s discography. Here are 10 essential Kendrick Lamar songs that capture the essence of Black History Month.

1. Alright (2015)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: This is the anthem of resilience—plain and simple. When Kendrick dropped To Pimp a Butterfly, Alright instantly became the soundtrack of the Black Lives Matter movement. Fast forward to 2025, the song’s message remains just as powerful, serving as a reminder of endurance in the face of oppression.

Kendrick’s chant—“We gon’ be alright”—isn’t just a lyric; it’s a spiritual affirmation. The song’s jazz-infused production, courtesy of Pharrell Williams, blends with Kendrick’s socially conscious bars, making it an undeniable pillar of Black culture.

This song has also been used in countless protests, documentaries, and cultural retrospectives, making it a modern protest song that continues to hold weight. When reflecting on the impact of Black musicians on civil rights movements, Alright stands shoulder to shoulder with past anthems like Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come and Public Enemy’s Fight the Power.

2. The Blacker the Berry (2015)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: This is one of Kendrick’s rawest and most politically charged songs. He calls out racism, self-hatred, and institutional violence with lines like “You hate me don’t you? You hate my people, your plan is to terminate my culture.”

In 2025, as debates about Black self-worth and racial justice rage on, this song remains a painful yet necessary listen. It’s a self-reflective piece, forcing us to acknowledge internal and external conflicts within the Black community.

Adding to its significance, The Blacker the Berry has been dissected in college classrooms, debated on podcasts, and continues to spark discussion in the Black intellectual space. It’s a song that doesn’t offer easy answers, but rather provokes thought and deep introspection on the Black experience in America.

3. Hiiipower (2011)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: Before he was a global icon, Kendrick was a hungry young emcee preaching the ideology of self-awareness and revolution. Hiiipower is built on the foundations of Tupac’s teachings, the Black Panthers’ ideology, and Malcolm X’s defiance.

With lyrics referencing Fred Hampton, Huey Newton, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Kendrick made it clear that he wasn’t just rapping—he was educating. This song remains a call to action for young Black leaders in 2025.

The song also symbolizes how Kendrick’s early work was already carrying the weight of historical Black consciousness. If you’re introducing someone to Kendrick’s politically charged music, Hiiipower is the perfect starting point.

4. DNA. (2017)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: This track off DAMN. is a celebration of Black identity. Over a hypnotic, aggressive beat, Kendrick declares his Blackness as a source of power. In 2025, when conversations about Afrofuturism, Black excellence, and genetic history are at the forefront, this song serves as a reminder of ancestral strength.

When Kendrick raps, “I got loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA,” he’s referencing the undeniable richness of Black heritage—a heritage that stretches from ancient African kingdoms to present-day greatness.

This song has become a staple in Black empowerment spaces, often played during events celebrating Black culture, graduations, and sports games where Black athletes dominate the field. It serves as a sonic embodiment of Black pride and self-worth.

5. King Kunta (2015)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: Kendrick Lamar channels Kunta Kinte, the enslaved warrior who refused to accept his bondage. This song is an unapologetic display of Black power.

In a world where corporate America profits off Black culture, Kendrick calls out the industry’s exploitative ways while celebrating the resilience of Black creators.

For 2025, King Kunta reminds us to own our artistry, our culture, and our legacy.

The funky, West Coast-inspired beat mixed with Kendrick’s biting commentary makes this a must-play during Black History Month, celebrating the unbreakable spirit of Blackness despite centuries of oppression.

6. FEAR. (2017)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: This song is a powerful exploration of how fear manifests in different stages of Black life. Kendrick paints vivid pictures of childhood punishment, adolescent struggles, and the overwhelming pressure of adulthood as a Black man in America.

With lines addressing systemic racism and poverty, FEAR. highlights the inherited trauma that many in the Black community experience. In 2025, the song remains a stark reminder of the psychological weight of racial discrimination and the resilience needed to navigate it.

7. ELEMENT. (2017)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: A song of grit, determination, and excellence, ELEMENT. showcases the resilience Black people have exhibited for generations. The track’s aggressive flow mirrors the struggles of those who have fought against systemic oppression, emphasizing that greatness often comes through hardship.

Kendrick reflects on the sacrifices needed to rise above adversity, showing that success isn’t just about skill—it’s about endurance, strategy, and pushing forward no matter the obstacles.

8. XXX. (ft. U2) (2017)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: This song critically dissects America’s relationship with violence and hypocrisy. Kendrick juxtaposes police brutality, gang violence, and mass shootings, making XXX. a timeless examination of how systemic failures continue to impact Black communities in 2025. The collaboration with U2 also highlights the need for cross-cultural awareness in the fight for justice.

With political references and an unsettling production, XXX. remains a scathing critique of American policies, exposing the contradictions in how violence is addressed depending on who is affected.

9. Mortal Man (2015)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: This deeply introspective song serves as an ode to Black leaders and cultural icons. Kendrick poses the question: Will we stand by our heroes when they are tested? This theme remains especially relevant in 2025 as the media continues to scrutinize and vilify prominent Black voices advocating for change.

Kendrick references historical figures like Nelson Mandela and Malcolm X, reminding listeners that true leadership often comes with great scrutiny and sacrifice.

10. We Cry Together (2022)

Relevance to Black History in 2025: This gripping track serves as a metaphor for the generational wounds and internalized struggles within the Black community. The raw dialogue between Kendrick and Taylour Paige explores themes of emotional pain, domestic conflict, and social dysfunction, making it a poignant representation of the need for healing and unity.

It’s an uncomfortable but necessary conversation about the deep-rooted issues in relationships, family structures, and emotional intelligence within the Black experience.

Kendrick Lamar’s music is more than entertainment—it’s a reflection of Black history, struggle, and resilience. Each song in this list provides an insightful look into different aspects of Black identity, from systemic oppression to self-empowerment and cultural pride. Whether through the uplifting anthem of Alright, the hard-hitting truths of The Blacker the Berry, or the revolutionary messages in Hiiipower, Kendrick has used his platform to challenge, educate, and inspire.

As we commemorate Black History Month, these ten tracks serve as a reminder of where we’ve been, where we are, and where we must go. Through his powerful storytelling and unfiltered perspective, Kendrick Lamar continues to be a beacon of truth for the Black community, ensuring that our history and struggles are never forgotten, but rather, used as fuel for progress and empowerment.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.