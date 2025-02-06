Josh Allen Wins 1st NFL MVP Award, Edges Out Lamar Jackson in Historic Race.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When Josh Allen fell to the Buffalo Bills with the seventh pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, he was far from a sure thing. He wasn’t the first pick, nor did he even crack the top five. Allen was considered a raw but immensely talented quarterback coming out of the University of Wyoming. Scouts and analysts had concerns about his accuracy and his ability to dominate against higher-level competition. However, what he did have was a cannon for an arm and a unique skill set that made him a tantalizing prospect. The question was whether he could refine his raw potential and develop into an elite quarterback.

Now, six years later, Allen has exceeded expectations. He has gone from a high-risk, high-reward gamble to the face of the Buffalo Bills franchise and the newest NFL MVP. In a close race, Allen edged out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to win his first NFL MVP award at Thursday’s NFL Honors show. This honor cements his place among the elite quarterbacks in the league and places him in the same conversation as the greats who have won the award before him.

Allen becomes the third Bills player to win MVP, joining Thurman Thomas in 1991 and O.J. Simpson in 1973. The race for the 2024 MVP award was one of the tightest in recent memory, with Allen securing 27 first-place votes to Jackson’s 23. The final tally saw Allen with 383 total points, narrowly beating out Jackson’s 362.

A Season of Transition for the Bills

Coming into the 2024 season, expectations for the Buffalo Bills were somewhat tempered. The team had parted ways with several high-priced veterans and had traded away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Many expected the Bills to take a step back, but Allen had other plans. He took his game to another level, elevating a less-experienced supporting cast and leading Buffalo to an impressive 13-4 record.

Despite the regular-season success, the Bills’ season ended without a Super Bowl appearance, a void in Allen’s resume that remains. However, his individual accolades continue to pile up, and his MVP win is a testament to his impact on the field.

A Tight MVP Race

This season’s MVP race was one of the most competitive in recent memory. Unlike previous years where the winner was almost a foregone conclusion, this year’s award was truly up for grabs until the final weeks.

Historically, MVP races haven’t been this close. The last time an MVP race was decided by fewer than 15 first-place votes was in 2012 when Adrian Peterson narrowly beat out Peyton Manning. The last time the margin was fewer than 10 votes was in 2005 when Shaun Alexander won with just 19 of 50 first-place votes, while Manning received 13 and Tom Brady got 10. For nearly two decades, the MVP winner was widely known before the official announcement. This year, however, things were different.

Allen’s rise in the MVP conversation was gradual but steady. While he put up great numbers throughout the season, Lamar Jackson had a strong case as well. The debate intensified when Jackson was named first-team All-Pro quarterback by the same 50 voters who decide the MVP. Historically, the first-team All-Pro quarterback and MVP are usually the same player. The last time they weren’t was in 1987 when John Elway won MVP but Joe Montana was the All-Pro quarterback. For Allen to overcome that historical precedent and still win MVP is a significant achievement.

Comparing the Numbers

Statistically, Lamar Jackson had a slightly stronger case for MVP. However, many voters believed Allen’s ability to elevate his team with a weaker supporting cast tipped the scales in his favor.

Lamar Jackson’s 2024 Stats:

4,172 passing yards

41 TDs

4 INTs

119.6 passer rating

915 rushing yards

4 rushing TDs

Josh Allen’s 2024 Stats:

3,731 passing yards

28 TDs

6 INTs

101.4 passer rating

531 rushing yards

12 rushing TDs

While Jackson had more passing yards and touchdowns, Allen’s dual-threat ability and leadership were key factors in his MVP win. Some argued that voter fatigue played a role—Jackson had already won two MVPs, while Allen had yet to win one.

The Defining Moment of Allen’s MVP Campaign

One of the turning points in Allen’s MVP campaign came in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, Allen became the first player in NFL regular-season history to throw for three touchdowns and rush for three touchdowns in the same game. Despite the Bills losing 44-42, Allen’s performance solidified him as a legitimate MVP contender.

That game, combined with his ability to elevate a roster that wasn’t as talented as Jackson’s Ravens, swayed many voters in his favor.

The Road Ahead for Allen and the Bills

Winning an MVP award is a monumental achievement, but Allen knows that his legacy won’t be complete until he leads Buffalo to a Super Bowl victory. The Bills have consistently been a playoff contender, but they have struggled to get past the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who are in the midst of building a dynasty.

Allen’s next challenge is clear—win a championship and cement his status as one of the greats. If he continues to play at this level, there’s no doubt he’ll have more opportunities in the coming years.

Fan Reactions

Bills fans erupted with excitement on social media, celebrating their quarterback’s historic achievement. Many long-time fans recalled the days when Buffalo struggled to find a franchise quarterback after the Jim Kelly era. Now, with Allen at the helm, the Bills have a superstar who can compete with the best.

Ravens fans, on the other hand, expressed disappointment but acknowledged Jackson’s incredible season. Some questioned the MVP voting process, arguing that Jackson’s stats warranted the award.

NFL analysts weighed in as well, with some supporting Allen’s victory while others felt Jackson was snubbed. The debate will likely continue, but one thing is for sure—both quarterbacks had phenomenal seasons.

Josh Allen’s journey from an unproven college prospect to the NFL’s Most Valuable Player is a story of perseverance, hard work, and elite talent. His first MVP award solidifies his place among the league’s best quarterbacks, but he knows there is still work to be done. With the Super Bowl still eluding him, Allen’s next goal is clear—to bring a championship to Buffalo.

For now, however, he can celebrate his well-earned MVP honor, knowing he has joined the ranks of the game’s greatest players. And if this season was any indication, it won’t be the last time we see Josh Allen in the MVP conversation.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.