Brother Prioritize Health & Peace in 2005.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There is constant discussion in women’s circles about protecting peace and working on self. This focus on health and peace seemed to be doubled down on given the social and political climate. Black women are not alone in the need for health and peace this year and going forward. Black men deserve to center their peace and their health…they also deserve to have those things values in their life. If we are being honest there are thing Black me will have to consider doing it they want to achieve and maintain peace and health this year. It is important to be mindful of your physical health. Many brothers have taken to the gym to strengthen their body, and as a positive emotional outlet. Many are also takin the time to work on their eating habits. This could have come from many places: losing a loved one, getting an unfavorable doctor report, or just realizing change in one’s body was needed.

Regardless of the reason, many Black men are addressing their physical health and encouraging each other to do the same. What they are finding out is it tasks more than the gym and a clean diet to obtain overall health and peace. Emotional and mental health along with peace forces one to deal with aspects of life that are harder than macing out on bench press. There are a few things Black men can consider that will assist them in their pursuit of health and peace holistically. There are several paths to achieving these goals as Black people and Black men are not a monolith.

You must be willing to look at yourself in the mirror. This Is probably the most difficult thing you can do as a Black man. You might find that you need a confidante you trust that will can help you, or you might decide to see a therapist. Some Black men choose to navigate this area alone initially. Whichever route you choose you must deal with yourself fully, honestly, and with an understanding that accountability will be necessary. You cannot just look at your positive traits and neglect to address your toxic flaws. However, it is important that you embrace your positive areas. Facing yourself and working through that space will begin to lift burdens off your shoulders. It will allow you to better understand who you are and be comfortable within your own skin. This is something that brings about wellness and peace.

You must create boundaries. Black men deserve to boundaries, and they own this to themselves. Those boundaries can’t just be in the workplace, or in your male friend circles. The boundaries must include all relationships. Some of the hardest relationships to navigate is family. Black men if the relationship with family is toxic that needs to be addressed. If you are constantly having your boundaries adjusted, and not by you, then this must be handled. You might find talking to someone to help navigate this to be useful. Some relationships can mend and heal when all parties work together, but Black men might find that their peace and wellness is obtained and maintained by keeping a healthy distance from those that threaten the peace.

Meditated with intention. Many Black men have opened themselves up to the art of meditation. It is a stress reliever to be able to sit and allow the mental weight of the day to melt away in a calm still space. Please consider setting your intention when you meditate. For some that might be based on one’s religious beliefs, cultural practice, or just targeting the focus for said meditation. This is useful for improving mental and physical health. It also helps one maintain peace and that must begin on the inside of the individual if it is to be maintained. Black men may find that their methods of mediation vary, and that is quite okay. Everyone has different needs from their meditation. So, it won’t be the same for everyone.

American is a dangerous place at any given time for Black people…and definitely Black men. With so much to navigate from day to day it is important to may your mental and emotional health [in addition to physical] and your peace a priority. Black women ought not be alone in the “Protect My Peace” mantra; Black men need that internal safe space, and it has to be protected. You don’t know what the next few years will be like, but you can make changes to better govern the Black man you are according to your principle while maintaining healthy boundaries. This will add value to your life that only you can enact. Those that love and care about you will respect your health and your peace…even when it is difficult for them to understand they will give you the same respect they demand. This year can be the beginning of a practice of health and peace in your life that can bless you, your family, and community.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; C. Starr and also Twitter; MrzZeta.

Also via email at; CStarr@ThyBlackMan.com.