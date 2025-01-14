Drake Daps Up Steph Curry Courtside Amid LeBron James Drama: NBA Friendships Unfold.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Drake is no stranger to the bright lights of the basketball court. As one of the most influential rappers of our time, he’s also carved out a reputation as a devoted basketball fan with a penchant for rubbing shoulders with the NBA’s elite. Whether it’s LeBron James, Steph Curry, or even his hometown Toronto Raptors, Drake’s love for the sport and its stars has always been in the spotlight. However, as with many celebrity friendships, drama and tension often lurk beneath the surface.

This week, Drake’s courtside appearance at a Golden State Warriors game reignited conversations about his relationships with some of the league’s biggest superstars. Seated with his son, Adonis Graham, the Canadian rapper seemed relaxed and in his element. But it was his warm interaction with Steph Curry, amidst ongoing drama with LeBron James, that had fans buzzing.

A Courtside Moment: Drake and Steph Curry

Drake was spotted courtside before the game, sharing laughs and a heartfelt dap with Steph Curry. The interaction seemed genuine, a moment of camaraderie between two long-time friends. Curry, known for his humble demeanor, made it a point to approach Drake, and the two chatted for several minutes. While the exact nature of their conversation remains a mystery, their body language spoke volumes. The hug, smiles, and animated gestures made it clear that their friendship is as strong as ever.

This public display of mutual respect between the 6 God and the legendary shooter comes at a time when Drake’s relationships with other NBA stars, particularly LeBron James, have taken a nosedive. Curry’s willingness to remain neutral and supportive of Drake, even amid the rapper’s polarizing moments, has only endeared him further to fans.

The Kendrick Lamar Feud: A Catalyst for Drama

To understand the tension between Drake and LeBron James, one must revisit the much-publicized Kendrick Lamar beef. The feud between Drake and Lamar, two rap titans, dominated headlines for months. It was a battle of lyrical prowess, with both artists taking jabs at each other in songs, interviews, and social media. Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” released during the Olympics, became a focal point of controversy—not just in the rap world, but also in the NBA.

LeBron James, a noted music enthusiast, publicly admitted to loving Lamar’s diss track. This admission didn’t sit well with Drake, who had long considered James one of his closest friends. Steph Curry, on the other hand, took a different stance. In an interview with GQ Sports, Curry voiced his annoyance at the song, stating, “I’m a big Drake guy. I’ve been for a long time. I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that [beef]. But I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

This clear show of support from Curry likely played a role in solidifying his bond with Drake, while LeBron’s perceived betrayal deepened the rift between the rapper and the Lakers superstar.

Drake vs. LeBron James: From Friends to Frenemies

Drake and LeBron James were once inseparable, with their friendship spanning over a decade. From sitting courtside together to collaborating on business ventures, their bond seemed unbreakable. But the Kendrick Lamar feud revealed cracks in their relationship that have since widened into a full-blown fallout.

In the aftermath of the Lamar battle, Drake unfollowed LeBron on Instagram—a modern-day declaration of discontent. He then appeared to take aim at James in his leaked track “Fighting Irish,” where fans speculated that some of the lyrics were thinly veiled shots at the NBA legend. The line “I used to trust kings, but now I see through crowns” was widely interpreted as a dig at James, adding fuel to the fire.

DJ Akademiks further stirred the pot with explosive claims during a live stream. According to Akademiks, Drake not only fell out with James but allegedly played a role in facilitating infidelities within LeBron’s marriage. “You’ve been cheating on your gddamn wife,” Akademiks alleged. “Drake used to facilitate the hes.” While these accusations remain unverified, they’ve undoubtedly added a layer of scandal to the already tense situation.

Drake’s Other NBA Encounters: The DeRozan Drama

LeBron James isn’t the only NBA star to find himself at odds with Drake. During a Toronto Raptors game, the rapper caused a stir by dissing DeMar DeRozan, a former Raptors player. Sitting courtside, Drake turned to the announcer and declared, “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.” This comment, though likely made in jest, highlighted Drake’s often brash and outspoken nature.

The incident was met with mixed reactions. Some fans applauded Drake’s unfiltered commentary, while others criticized him for disrespecting a player who had contributed significantly to the Raptors’ success.

Steph Curry: A Beacon of Positivity

In contrast to his strained relationships with LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan, Drake’s friendship with Steph Curry remains a beacon of positivity. Curry has consistently shown support for Drake, even when the rapper’s actions have sparked controversy. His GQ Sports interview reaffirmed his loyalty, and his decision to greet Drake courtside further solidified their bond.

Fans of both Curry and Drake have praised the NBA star for his ability to rise above the drama and maintain genuine friendships. “Steph is the real MVP, both on and off the court,” one fan tweeted. “He knows how to keep it classy, even when things get messy.”

Fan Reactions to Drake’s Courtside Appearance

As expected, social media exploded with reactions to Drake’s courtside moment with Steph Curry. While some fans celebrated the rapper’s ability to maintain meaningful friendships, others couldn’t resist speculating about the ongoing drama with LeBron James.

“Drake and Steph Curry dapping up courtside is the energy we need in 2025,” one Twitter user wrote. “Forget the LeBron drama—this is where it’s at.” Another fan tweeted, “LeBron out here loving Kendrick’s diss tracks while Steph is showing love to Drake. The contrast is wild.”

However, not everyone was as supportive. Critics accused Drake of using his NBA connections to stay relevant amid the fallout with LeBron James. “Drake is clinging to Steph Curry because he burned bridges with LeBron,” one commenter alleged. “It’s giving desperation.”

What’s Next for Drake and His NBA Friendships?

As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: Drake’s love for basketball and its stars will always keep him courtside, whether he’s dapping up Steph Curry or navigating tense interactions with LeBron James. His relationships with NBA players have become an extension of his celebrity persona, blending the worlds of music and sports in a way that few artists can.

For now, fans can only watch and wait to see how these dynamics evolve. Will Drake and LeBron James ever reconcile? Will Steph Curry continue to be a steadfast supporter of the 6 God? And how will these friendships—or lack thereof—impact Drake’s presence in the NBA world?

One thing is certain: wherever there’s a basketball game, there’s bound to be drama, and Drake is likely to be at the center of it.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a deep passion for poetry and music. He can be reached at JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.