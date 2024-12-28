Why Applying for Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) Coverage Is Crucial Before January 15.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are a lot of names for what we know as “Obamacare” — the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Marketplace insurance.

But it all means the same thing: affordable, accessible health insurance for every American.

You have until January 15 to apply for Obamacare coverage for next year. I’ll get into how and where you can apply. But first, let’s take a look at how this monumental bill helped our nation, and why it’s so important that you apply.

This year, over 21 million Americans enrolled in Affordable Care Act coverage, a record high. Thanks to bills, I voted to improve and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, four out of five customers can find insurance plans for $10 or less a month.

Plus, starting this year, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients are eligible for this health coverage. It’s no secret that the immigrant community could be under attack in the next four years — but these individuals are just as part of our country as any other American, and they should receive the same treatment, including when it comes to health insurance.

President Obama and my colleagues in Congress fought for health care fairness because of our conviction that health is not a privilege — it’s a human right. Free preventative care like yearly checkups, vaccines, contraceptives and cancer screenings have provided early detection of treatable conditions. They also can prevent illness from occurring in the first place. No one wants to get sick, but if you do, you should be able to get the care you need, at a price you can afford.

The Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion has helped address disparities in access to care for people of color. These disparities still exist, especially exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — but the Affordable Care Act has been shown to improve the Black community’s access to care, meaning more Black Americans can get the health care they need, when they need it.

For example, the expansion of Medicaid significantly increased Black maternal mortality — 16 fewer deaths per 100,000 live births — compared to non-expansion states. These statistics are not just numbers. They represent mothers, families and communities saved from preventable death. Similarly, Obamacare’s expansion has provided essential coverage to individuals facing chronic conditions, particularly Black Americans disproportionately affected by illnesses like kidney disease.

That results in cost savings. It’s simple — if you wait too long to go to the doctor when you’re not feeling well, your condition could get more serious, meaning a worse impact on your health and your wallet, if you need expensive tests and treatment. Obamacare works because it allows you to access your primary care physician on a regular basis. Now, a greater number of Americans can get these benefits, including DACA recipients.

Of course, we have more work to do, but we’ve seen historic gains in health coverage for Black Americans and underserved communities. I voted for bills that strengthen Obamacare and make it even more likely that any American can get health insurance, regardless of the color of their skin. Obamacare became law nearly 15 years ago, and in that time, Black health insurance coverage doubled, from 20% uninsured, down to only 10%, And now 14% more Latinos are insured.

I won’t sugarcoat it — we don’t know what will happen to Obamacare under a Trump administration. But know that I will never stop fighting for your right to affordable health insurance, no matter who you are, where you work or where you live.

You can and should apply for health insurance coverage as soon as possible. You can do so by visiting healthcare.gov. But how do you know if you’re eligible for Obamacare health insurance?

Almost anyone can apply or make changes to their coverage during what’s called Open Enrollment, if you don’t already have health insurance through your employer. Throughout the rest of the year, you can apply if you have a major life event happen, like losing health insurance, moving, having a baby or getting married. There’s also an online calculator to help you figure out how much you can save.

Choosing a health insurance plan that’s right for you can be complicated. You can find information on healthcare.gov to help you navigate this process, plus, my office is available to help assist you and connect you to resources.

Obamacare has already helped millions of families get the care they need. If you’re without health insurance right now, or you want to look at a better plan, don’t wait — apply at healthcare.gov today.

Written by Andre Carson

Official website; https://x.com/RepAndreCarson