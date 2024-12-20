America’s Children: The Daily Sacrifice to Guns and Moloch.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It was just another day in America. Another location, another day of the week that ends in the letter “y”. No real story there. Keep moving, nothing to see.

Perhaps the fact that the culprit this time was a female, age 15 may have raised an eyebrow. It may have elicited a “wow.” But nothing more than that. Adults taking the lives of other adults has apparently not been real news for a long time. Such news became no news probably around the time a majority of Americans decided decency, honesty, truth were concepts of some long-ago time.

The sacrifice of America’s children has become just as accepted as taking a breath or letting out a belch. America has come accustomed to stories almost every other day of another child with a gun taking the lives of other children.

Some might say that Americans have become desensitized to stories of their children dying. Then again, it might just be that they have tuned out to the political arguments and discourse concerning guns, gun violence and the Second Amendment. Political arguments and discourse that run the gamut from the absurd to the wacky and all the other words starting with other letters of the alphabet that mean the same thing.

The bottom line, America, unlike more civilized nations in the world, does not have any problem with the daily sacrifice of its children. How about making America great again? More important, how about making America safe again? How about making America sane again?

Some might say, America was never great. It was never great because it allowed its children to die in the streets. It allowed its children to be hung from trees. To be set on fire. To be thrown off cliffs. To be dragged behind horses, wagons and cars.

Some might argue that America could never be great because America was never sane. That it was never safe for its children. You will not get any argument from me that they are wrong.

They would add that too many Americans then and now refused to see their children and their children’s children in the faces of the children that America has so willingly sacrificed.

The individual who made the first 911 call to the Madison, Wisconsin police was a second-grade student. As a second-grade student their age was seven or eight years old. Their childhood as well as all the other children who attended that school ended with the bullets that resulted in the death of another child. A child who they may have sat next to.

A child who they may have passed in the hall. A child they may have shared a laugh with. A child they may have passed a ball, book, assignment or note to.

One moment they were children. They had thoughts and dreams as children. They played games, laughed and acted silly as children are supposed to do. The next moment they were no longer children. Their childhood had been prematurely and unceremoniously robbed from them.

However, they would not be alone. They would be joining an ever-increasing number of America’s children who had their childhood, their innocence ripped from them.

The normal images associated with childhood, wonderful and colorful images of make-believe people, creatures and places have now been replaced with images of blood, horror and pain. Images that they will take throughout the rest of their lives.

Images and scars they may have forever of a child they might have known. But also, at that age of teachers who become part of their childhood memories of school as well. The teacher that died will be part of these children’s loss and scars also. The images of tears, fright, sadness, loss and terror of other teachers that now become permanent memories of their shortened childhood.

It would be expected that their parents and grandparents would be upset and angry that their child, their grandchild, had their childhood stolen. Perhaps, the greater tragedy is that way too many of America’s parents and grandparents are not just as upset and angry.

Maybe the problem is that they are unable to see their children and their grandchildren in other children. Unable to see the stolen childhoods of those that were now placed along with the ever-increasing blood stain bodies of America’s children in its offering to Moloch.

The political arguments and discourse when gun violence occurs in a school is similar to the discourse when it occurs among adults.

“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” “Civilized people do not kill others. Guns are for killing.” “The problem is not guns but mental illness.” “The right to bear arms is a God given right that the founding fathers placed in the US Constitution to protect the people from governmental tyranny. It is next to the amendment and God given right to be stupid.”

The Madison, Wisconsin school shooting would not have been noticed at all if the shooter had not been female. That became the point of interest. Not that the shooter was 15 years of age, but that the shooter was a female. The gender made it different and novel. Otherwise, there would have been no mention, no story. Just another day in the USA.

Perhaps, if the number of children who had died were double digit there might have been more attention to the shooting. If the shooter, regardless of the number who died had been an immigrant there would have been holy indignation. There would have been those who would go into overdrive with their supposed outrage and condemnation. However, it wasn’t.

No story here. Just another day in America. Keep it moving as America continues to sacrifice more and more of its children to Moloch.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.