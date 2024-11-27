Make America Great Again: Trump, Kamala Harris, and America’s Future Explained.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “When Make America Great Again” was first brought to our attention, many of us who had never heard of The Donald, as one of his spouses constantly referred to him, we didn’t know what a shock we were in for years to come.

My good friend, the late Dick Gregory, knew who he was and said to me, “He acts like America was once great!” As we learned more about Trump, it was obvious he hadn’t meant that America was once great for Black people! Perhaps he never studied the history of the nation, how people of African descent were forced to come to America, and how our ancestors were treated upon arrival, and how that treatment never ceased.

All we have to do is look at the disrespectful, vulgar way Trump treated Vice-President Kamala Harris during the recent Presidential election. In class, education and relevant experience, she ran circles around him. I was shocked that many normally intelligent men of all races remained quiet or voted for Trump. Despite the many disappointments, I applaud Vice-President Kamala Harris for staying above the shameful things thrown at her daily. Even some Democratic men were very quiet until the election was over and began with what she should and should not have said or done. Where were they during the election? She was a brilliant opponent before and after the election.

There’s no way that in a sane world more people would have chosen Trump over Vice-President Harris. He can’t touch her! The election was a clear example that “Make America Great Again” is meant if you’re not Black, not a woman, and not weird! I do not understand who those women are who voted for Trump! Now, they don’t have to worry about what Trump’s treatment of women will be. They know because they’re well aware of who he chose first with a reputation much like his. Gaetz was someone who caused havoc when he was in Congress! He was so bad he got knocked out of contention before he even made it to a confirmation hearing—and that was done by Trump’s own party. Everybody who voted for Trump knew what they were getting. He’s still dangling a lot more before us just as bad or worse than Gaetz. Some are guilty of sexual AND sexist misbehavior!

The other day, I saw a note from a young woman who asked, “Can you imagine the dumbest man in the country threatening to destroy the Education Department?” I don’t have to tell you to whom she was referring! If you read Project 2025, you’ll find many more of Trump’s plans. You’ll be shocked. There’s a plan to consolidate executive power—meaning with Trump. Students can forget student aid! He’ll infuse the government and society with conservative Christian values and a plan to take partisan control of the Department of Justice, Commerce, FBI, Federal Communications, Homeland Security and more. There’ll be less working from home. Many jobs will be deleted in government!

He promised a lot of revenge and retribution. He’ll do away with DEI and ban books! We have to figure out whether we’ll ever have a chance to vote again! You might remember he told us this last election may be the last time we have to vote! Those who’ve worked hard all their lives may lose their social security. He promised to protect women whether we want him to or not! Knowing the kind of things he’s been convicted of doing to women, be careful with that threat! There is too much to tell you all of what he has promised, but I can assure you, your vote for him sounds like one you will regret! He becomes that authoritarian in a few days. Don’t say he didn’t tell you!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/