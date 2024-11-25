Joe Biden Approves Ukraine’s Escalation: Are We Sleepwalking Into Global War?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Days ago feeble minded Joe Biden gave Ukraine the authorization to launch US and Western long range missiles deep into Russian territory! Immediately after receiving the go ahead the clown masquerading as Ukraine’s president ordered the launching of US and British missiles into Russian territory. Meanwhile Russia president Vladimir Putin announced his new criteria for use of nuclear weapons to defend his nation.

The US legacy media casually and nonchalantly mentioned dementia Joe had given Volodymyr Zelenskyy the green light to escalate the war against Russia and Ukraine had launched long range missiles into Russian territory. There was no negative reaction whatsoever. No Republicans, no librarians nor any Democrats lambasted Biden for his fool-hearty decision. How is it America and its citizens are so somnambulant, apathetic and uncaring? Are we so used to being programmed, conditioned and brainwashed to acquiesce to this nation’s role as the greatest purveyor of violence on this planet we have become totally desensitized to killing, maiming, devastation and destruction? Is America as immoral as the Nazis or ancient Rome?

It seems so. The optics in the media of the wanton bombing of civilians in Gaza by Israeli forces; the killing and maiming of innocent men, women and children was not a hot topic in the recent presidential campaign because the Zionists weld so much power in the US they were able to suppress any vigorous discussion. Look at how successful they were in shutting down the campus protests last spring and how presidents of major elite US universities were hauled before Congress and excoriated and brow-beaten by legislators beholden to AIPAC for bribes and donations. Freedom of speech and the right to protest were effectively stifled right before our eyes.

Things are so bad during the recent presidential campaign no one mentioned or protested the fact the US is sending billions of dollars and equipment to Israel and Ukraine while US citizens simultaneously suffering from the devastation of natural disasters right here at home were ignored by this same government! What’s up with that?!

Where is the outrage, where is the strident denunciation of this genocide, insanity and evil? Why aren’t people in the streets protesting, boycotting and divesting? Are we this amoral, weak minded and impotent we will sit back and wait hoping someone like Donald Trump will magically come to save the day?

Guess what, Donald Trump is just as beholden to the Zionists as the Democrats are,perhaps more so. Trump bombastically claims he will resolve the situation in Ukraine within days of taking office. How many sane people actually believe that, especially after the West has crossed another one of Putin’s lines in the sand?

Even if Trump had the capacity to bring all parties together, now that Zelenskyy is attacking Russia with the blessings of NATO this presents a whole new dynamic. The world is in the beginning stages of an escalating global conflagration as we speak! There are thousands of North Korean troops fighting along side Russian troops in Ukraine. American and Western contractors and military are directing the logistics for the missile systems and using advanced technology the Ukrainians do not possess to facilitate the missile attacks inside Russia! Is is beyond just Russia trying to de-Nazify Ukraine, this is a world war!

Meanwhile the legacy media is presenting US warmongers who are telling the American public Putin is bluffing about using nuclear weapons. They are cheering the use of NATO weapons against Russia as if this is a video game or a fictitious action movie. This is insane.

What will it take for Americans to wake from their stupor and call dementia Joe out for his irresponsible and reckless actions?! Why aren’t more independent or alternative media outlets and influencers raising this issue and demanding direct action against the warmongers? Have we drank the Neocon’s Kool-Aide, do we think Putin is bluffing, that he will not retaliate against NATO and the US? Do we think there is time enough to sort all this out and hope saner heads prevail?

Or are we in a daze, sleepwalking towards global annihilation as we are being driven over the abyss by psychopaths, war profiteers and warmongers? Only time will reveal the answers. In the meantime people, please wake up!

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com