Young Dolph Murder Trial: Shocking Allegations of $100k Hit Orchestrated by Yo Gotti’s Brother Big Jook.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Get ready to dive deep into the latest shocking developments coming out of Memphis, Tennessee. The murder trial of rapper Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., has everyone talking—and for good reason. It’s not just about the tragic death of a beloved Memphis icon, but the jaw-dropping allegations that have surfaced, including accusations that Yo Gotti’s brother, Big Jook, allegedly orchestrated a $100k hit on Dolph.

As the trial unfolds, more layers are being peeled back, exposing the seedy underworld of street beef, rap rivalries, and power plays in the music industry. What was once rumored to be tension between Paper Route Empire (Young Dolph’s label) and CMG (Yo Gotti’s label) has now escalated into courtroom drama, with Big Jook at the center of it all. Let’s dive into this messy, devastating, and altogether unbelievable tale.

Young Dolph: A Hood Legend Loved in Memphis

Before we get into the gritty details, it’s important to understand just how deeply Young Dolph was loved in Memphis. To say he was a local hero would be an understatement. He was a beacon of hope for the streets, a man who rose from the roughest parts of Memphis to create a legacy that was admired by many. Some might even say he was a hood legend—a status that few in the rap game ever truly achieve.

Young Dolph wasn’t just about the money or the fame; he was about giving back to his community. Whether it was charitable donations to local schools, hosting free events, or giving away turkeys during the holidays, Dolph embodied what it meant to lift up the people from where you came. And in Memphis, where many young people look up to rappers as symbols of success and hope, Dolph was seen as the real deal.

Memphis had Young Dolph’s back, and in turn, he had theirs. His songs often reflected the struggles, dreams, and realities of life in the city, especially for Black men growing up in the streets. He wasn’t just rapping about a lifestyle; he lived it. That authenticity made him a true icon, and his tragic death sent shockwaves not only through Memphis but across the entire rap community.

The Long-Standing Beef: Paper Route Empire vs. CMG

Now, if you’ve followed Memphis rap for any length of time, you know there’s been no love lost between Young Dolph and Yo Gotti. Their rivalry has been well-documented and has been simmering for years. Dolph was proud of being an independent artist under his own label, Paper Route Empire, while Yo Gotti had built CMG (Collective Music Group) into one of the most successful labels in the South. The two were always seen as competitors in the Memphis rap scene, but it wasn’t just professional rivalry—it got personal.

In 2017, tensions between the two escalated when Young Dolph released his album “Bulletproof,” seemingly taking shots at Yo Gotti. The album’s release followed an incident where Dolph’s SUV was shot at multiple times in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although he survived unharmed, rumors swirled that the attack had ties to his beef with Yo Gotti. Dolph was never one to shy away from controversy and made it clear that he wasn’t going to back down.

Their beef wasn’t just a series of diss tracks; it was street-level drama that had the potential to spill into real violence. And tragically, on November 17, 2021, Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies—a local bakery in Memphis that he frequented. The murder stunned the city, leaving fans heartbroken and sparking immediate questions about who could have been behind the hit.

Shocking Allegations Surface: Big Jook Accused of Orchestrating the Hit

Fast forward to the current murder trial, and things have taken a wild turn. Prosecutors are alleging that Young Dolph’s murder was more than just a random act of violence—it was a calculated hit, orchestrated by none other than Yo Gotti’s older brother, Big Jook (Jeremy M. Boyd). According to Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman, Big Jook allegedly put out a $100,000 bounty on Young Dolph’s life as the beef between Paper Route Empire and CMG escalated to dangerous levels.

Hagerman claimed in court that Big Jook’s alleged hit was motivated by ongoing tensions between Dolph and Yo Gotti. Apparently, Big Jook wanted to end the rivalry once and for all, and in the twisted logic of the streets, taking Dolph out seemed to be the answer. The prosecution is arguing that Big Jook made contact with the alleged shooters, including Justin Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Straight Drop,” and Cornelius Smith, to carry out the deadly plan.

According to the prosecution, Johnson and Smith had several meetings with Big Jook before the hit was executed. Hagerman stated in court, “Big Jook, the number two guy at CMG, put out a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph. He met with Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, and they were ready to do it.” The prosecution claims that Johnson was the one who pulled up to Makeda’s in a white Mercedes-Benz and opened fire, killing Young Dolph on the spot.

Straight Drop: The Alleged Trigger Man

The name “Straight Drop” has become synonymous with this trial, as Justin Johnson is the alleged triggerman in the murder. Johnson, who had aspirations of becoming a rap star in his own right, reportedly carried out the hit in an attempt to gain favor with CMG. The prosecution has presented evidence that ties Johnson to the scene, including surveillance footage, witness testimonies, and social media posts that show Johnson flaunting money shortly after the murder.

But it’s not just the prosecution that’s painting this picture. Johnson himself has a history of run-ins with the law, and many are saying that his alleged involvement in Dolph’s murder fits a pattern of reckless behavior. He’s currently facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, and the prosecution is pushing hard for a conviction.

Johnson’s defense team, however, has been adamant in their client’s innocence, arguing that the evidence against him is circumstantial at best. They’ve pointed out inconsistencies in witness statements and questioned the credibility of the prosecution’s narrative. But with so much evidence stacking up, it seems like an uphill battle for the defense.

Big Jook’s Death: Another Layer of Tragedy

As if this case couldn’t get any more complicated, Big Jook himself is no longer alive to defend these allegations. In a bizarre twist of fate, Big Jook was gunned down at a funeral in Memphis about a year after Young Dolph’s murder. His death has only added to the cloud of mystery and tragedy that surrounds this case.

While Big Jook’s death has left many questions unanswered, it has also sparked conversations about the cycle of violence that has plagued Memphis and the rap community at large. Many are wondering if this could be yet another case of street justice, where old beefs never die, and retaliation is seen as the only option.

Fan Reactions: Memphis Mourns and Demands Justice

Memphis is a city still in mourning, not only for the loss of Young Dolph but also for the violence that continues to tear through its streets. Fans of Dolph have been vocal about their heartbreak and their desire to see justice served. Social media has been flooded with tributes to the rapper, with many calling for an end to the violence that has claimed too many lives in the hip-hop community.

For Dolph’s fans, the idea that someone as close to Yo Gotti as Big Jook could have orchestrated the hit is both shocking and heartbreaking. Many had hoped that the rivalry between Dolph and Gotti would never escalate to this level, but now, with these allegations, it seems that the beef went far deeper than anyone could have imagined.

Some fans have expressed outrage, demanding that anyone involved in Dolph’s murder be held accountable, while others are lamenting the state of the rap industry, where rivalries so often lead to bloodshed. Many are hoping that justice will be served, not only for Young Dolph’s family but also for the city of Memphis, which continues to grapple with the aftermath of this tragic loss.

A Dark Chapter in Memphis History

The Young Dolph murder trial has become one of the most closely watched cases in recent memory, and with each day of testimony, the story gets more complicated. The allegations against Big Jook have added a dark layer to an already devastating case, and as the trial continues, the world is waiting to see how this tragic chapter will end.

Young Dolph was more than just a rapper; he was a symbol of hope for many in Memphis. His murder was a blow to the city, and now, with these new allegations, it seems that the pain and heartbreak are far from over. As the trial continues to unfold, one thing is certain—Memphis will never forget its hood legend, and the world is watching closely to see if justice will finally be served.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.