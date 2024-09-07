Donald Trump Will Destroy Himself.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Former President Donald Trump is a ticking time bomb. He doesn’t need someone else to speak against him or to bring up his faults. This will be done. However, he brings up his own faults. No one indicts Trump better than his own mouth. His inability to listen to counsel, to heed the warning of others, and to serve his party’s best interest will be his own undoing. Granted, as an independent or someone who is Democrat, they can speak to the bad policies of Donald Trump. We all know about the lies that he tells. We can all speak to his misogyny, lack of respect for veterans and military families, his lack of understanding of the working class in the United States and we can definitely talk about his racist tendencies. However, the most undoing thing of Donald Trump is himself. No one will defeat him better than when he defeats himself. He refuses to be a true politician, instead he decides to handle himself like a toddler that is constantly having a tantrum. I live around a lot of children, and he reminds me sometimes of the children that stomp, scream, and holler in the middle of the street. Even when they’re told to calm down so that they can receive proper help, they insist on screaming, hollering and flailing all over the place. This is a grown man that claims he wants to lead this nation behaving in a manner of a petulant toddler. Instead of speaking about policy he’d rather trade insults.

Instead of telling America what it is he would like to do to move the country forward, he insists on telling us lies. Lies that can be fact checked easily. These aren’t even believable lies, they are blatant undeniable lies. He never knew what it meant to serve the people of the United States of America. He never understood what it meant to carry the responsibilities of the President of the United States or Commander in Chief of our armed forces. Not only does he not understand, but he also doesn’t want to understand. That may be the worst part of all of this, ironically. When Democrats and many Americans called for President Joe Biden to step down from the running for reelection they were questioning his mental sanity. They were questioning his physical health and his ability to cognitively lead this nation. Maybe he wasn’t the person they should have been questioning, they should have been looking at Donald Trump and his cognitive inability to lead a nation instead he was given the Republican nomination for President of the United States.

Trump advisors asked him to stop throwing insults at Vice President Kamala Harris and try to stick with policy. His response to that was to inform his team he felt he had the right to insult the Vice President of the United States of America. How could we not be surprised? When he was President of the United States, he thought it was quite OK to endanger the life of his vice president. So how are we surprised that he’s willing and deciding to continue to insult the current Vice President. He cannot speak to policies because I wonder if he truly understands how those things work. It can be argued that he may have never sat down and looked at the state of the United States and what our people actually need, and maybe the only thing he can do is give insults, because he can’t tell us anything else. That in itself is an indictment against Donald Trump, and this isn’t anything that a pundit or. V.P. Kamala Harris, or a Republican naysayer is speaking to these are the traits, mannerisms and behaviors of Donald Trump that will undo him at his own hands. He is his own worst enemy in this election, and it is his to lose. He does not value the process at all, he feels that he could bend everything to his petulant will, and that’s not how this goes.

One of the most devastating things, in my humble opinion, that Trump has allowed was simply for himself to be in the running for president at all. He didn’t think about the people of the United States. He clearly doesn’t care about the reputation of the United States, and he’s willing to lie about this. He feels that the United States was better respected when he was president, but the truth is it was not. The United States was looked down on during his presidency and the leaders of other nations had mercy on the United States for the sake of its people. He embarrassed us every time we looked at the news, every time he gave a speech. It was quite heartbreaking and quite disappointing. There was no true leadership, there was no grace, there was no class. It was absolutely ugly. And here he is, embarrassing us yet again, running for president knowing that he is a convicted felon, and the criminal charges aren’t over. Doesn’t he have charges in the state of Georgia also? Yet he is running for president. How can he be tough on crime when he himself is a criminal? How can he ask Americans to be vigilant and obey the rule of law when he is a convicted felon? Why is there a double standard where he is concerned? There are many of our people that are not able to vote because they are convicted felons, and here this man is embarrassing us all running for president.

The Republican Party should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen on their watch. It looks like many Republicans are starting to come around to understand that he takes it a bit too far. He has truly gone too far. Maybe Americans are starting to be disgusted and tired of the Trump show. Maybe they are tired enough to vote against him yet again. Hopefully if he loses the election this November, we won’t have to see him in this light again. But please understand, should he lose, it will be his doing. Of course, he will blame many others should he lose. However, the fault will be his own. He destroyed himself. Donald Trump destroyed his own campaign with his own mouth with his own hands.

Staff Writer; Chelle’ St James

May also connect with this sister via Twitter; ChelleStJames.