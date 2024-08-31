The Kamala Harris Gamble: Paving the Way for Black Progress?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 10 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Thank you to Pastor Apostle Mark A. Henton of the Monument of Faith Evangelistic Church, Chicago Ill, who served as the inspiration for this article.

Hey y’all! Can you believe we might actually see a sister running things from the Oval Office? I’m talking about Kamala Harris and let me tell y’all, I’m hyped! But it’s not just about making history — our girl’s got some serious plans to lift up the Black community. Grab a seat because we’re about to break it down!

First off, let’s take a hot minute to appreciate how wild this is. A woman of color calling the shots at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? That’s the kind of progress that makes you want to throw your hands up and shout!

But Kamala isn’t just coasting on that “first woman” wave. Nah, she’s got some real talk ideas to help folks like you and me. So, let’s dig into why she’s got me feeling hopeful about our future.

Show Me the Money, Honey!

Listen up, ’cause Kamala knows cash is king when it comes to lifting up Black people. She’s cooking up some tasty plans to fatten up our wallets:

Black Business Boost: She wants to toss $12 billion at Black-owned businesses. That’s a whole lotta cheddar to help our struggling dreamers make it big!

She wants to toss $12 billion at Black-owned businesses. That’s a whole lotta cheddar to help our struggling dreamers make it big! Home Sweet Home: Kamala’s pushing a $100 billion plan to help Black folks buy cribs. Owning property? That’s how we build that generational wealth, baby!

Kamala’s pushing a $100 billion plan to help Black folks buy cribs. Owning property? That’s how we build that generational wealth, baby! School Funding Shakeup: She’s eyeing a total revamp of how schools get their coins. The goal? Make sure our kids get the same shot at a bomb education as everyone else. Now that was a big plus for me as an aspiring educator.

She’s eyeing a total revamp of how schools get their coins. The goal? Make sure our kids get the same shot at a bomb education as everyone else. Now that was a big plus for me as an aspiring educator. HBCU Love: Kamala wants to drop $70 billion on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As an HBCU grad herself, she knows these schools are the real deal.

Healthcare That Won’t Break the Bank

We all know healthcare can be a straight-up nightmare, especially for Black folks. Kamala’s got some ideas to fix that mess:

Medicare for All Y’all: She’s pushing for a system that covers everybody. No more choosing between seeing a doc and keeping the lights on!

She’s pushing for a system that covers everybody. No more choosing between seeing a doc and keeping the lights on! Mama Care: My doctoral thesis in 2020 was centered on the fact that Black moms are dying way too much during childbirth. (Anazon.com ISBN 1735624594). America must wake up and smell the coffee! Kamala wants to tackle this issue head-on with better care, understanding and support. With an absolute sympathetic knowledge that the problem exists.

My doctoral thesis in 2020 was centered on the fact that Black moms are dying way too much during childbirth. (Anazon.com ISBN 1735624594). America must wake up and smell the coffee! Kamala wants to tackle this issue head-on with better care, understanding and support. With an absolute sympathetic knowledge that the problem exists. Mental Health Matters: She’s all about bringing more mental health resources to our hoods. It’s time we talk about this stuff without shame, for real!

Justice Reform: More Than Just Hot Air

Kamala’s background as a prosecutor gives her the inside scoop on justice reform:

Bye-Bye Cash Bail: She wants to kick that cash bail system to the curb. No more keeping poor folks locked up just because they can’t afford to pay.

She wants to kick that cash bail system to the curb. No more keeping poor folks locked up just because they can’t afford to pay. Legalize It: Kamala’s pushing to make weed legal nationwide. This could be huge for keeping Black families out of jail.

Kamala’s pushing to make weed legal nationwide. This could be huge for keeping Black families out of jail. Cops on Notice: She’s calling for national standards so that police can use knowledge as opposed to force when interacting with people of color. It is imperative that better training for the men in blue come about sooner than later. It’s about making sure Black lives truly matter!!

Climate Change: It’s Our Problem Too

Now you might be thinking, “What’s climate change got to do with me?” Turns out, a whole lot:

Green Job Bonanza: Kamala wants to create a ton of jobs in clean energy. This could be a major come-up for Black workers with a view to Black Jobs.

Kamala wants to create a ton of jobs in clean energy. This could be a major come-up for Black workers with a view to Black Jobs. Environmental Justice: She’s focusing on how pollution and climate mess hit Black neighborhoods harder. It’s time we got some relief!

She’s focusing on how pollution and climate mess hit Black neighborhoods harder. It’s time we got some relief! Disaster Ready: After seeing how storms like Hurricane Katrina wrecked Black communities, Kamala’s pushing for better disaster plans so that we attack the problem before it happens.

Education: Leveling Up Our Game

Kamala knows that education is the key to unlocking opportunities:

Free Community College: She wants to make two-year college free for everybody. That’s a game-changer for folks looking to level up their skills.

She wants to make two-year college free for everybody. That’s a game-changer for folks looking to level up their skills. Pay Teachers More: Kamala’s pushing to bump up teacher salaries, especially in the hood. Better pay means better education for our kids.

Kamala’s pushing to bump up teacher salaries, especially in the hood. Better pay means better education for our kids. Early Start: She wants to expand access to pre-K programs. Getting our little ones off to a strong start is crucial!

Why Should We Care?

Now you might be thinking, “Sure, this all-sounds dope, but can she really make it happen?” And you’re right to side-eye it. We’ve heard big promises before. But here’s why I’m feeling hopeful:

She’s Been There: Kamala knows what it’s like to be a woman of color fighting her way up. She’s not just talking the talk — she’s walked the walk. Track Record: As a Senator and Attorney General, she’s already pushed for changes that benefit our community. This isn’t her first rodeo. Representation Matters: A role model by default; Having someone who looks like us in the Oval Office? As an educator, that sends a powerful message to Black kids everywhere, including all those in the Urban Centers of America about what’s possible. She Can Play Nice: Kamala’s shown she can work with folks from all backgrounds. That’s crucial for getting stuff done in Washington. She’s All Ears: Throughout her career, Kamala’s made a point of hearing from community leaders and regular folks. She knows the importance of staying connected to the people she serves.

The Road Ahead

Let’s keep it 100 — even if Kamala makes it to the Oval Office, it won’t be all smooth sailing. As Barack Obama found out the hard way; there’ll be haters, challenges, and probably some L’s along the way. But having someone in that chair who understands the struggles specific to the Black diaspora and is committed to lifting up the Black community? That’s a big tweaking deal.

It’s on us to stay woke too. We can’t just sit back and expect Kamala to wave a magic wand and fix everything. Barack couldn’t do it, and neither will she. We’ve got to keep pushing, keep voting, and keep holding our leaders accountable — including Kamala herself. Yes, as my pastor Apostle Mark A. Henton says, “A leader should always lead by example!”

The possibilities have got me hyped. Just imagine a world where more Black businesses are thriving, where our neighborhoods are safer and cleaner, where our kids have top-notch schools/teachers, and where we don’t have to worry about going broke if we get sick. That’s the kind of future Kamala envisions and is fighting for.

So, whether you’re riding hard for Kamala or still making up your mind, I hope this gives you a taste of what she’s bringing to the table. It’s an exciting time, y’all. We might just be on the brink of some real change — the kind that could make a difference in our lives and the lives of generations to come.

Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, remain prayerful, stay informed, and do our part to shape the future we want to see for ourselves and the families we aspire to become as a model for our nation. With leaders like Kamala Harris stepping up and a fired-up electorate behind her, who knows what we might achieve as a united people?

Final thoughts: Pastor Mark A. Henton offered these words of wisdom when asked should a leader lead by example? He responded promptly; “Perspective is shaped by another’s conception of who you are as a person”. Excellent thought! If that is the case, then Vice President Kamala Harris should have no problem hitting the ground running as she brings to bear her expertise as a seasoned politician and humanitarian to say the lease. As President of the United States, she plans to continue protecting our freedoms, delivering justice, and expanding opportunity so that every American cannot just get by, but get ahead.

On the Topic of Reparations

Vice President Kamala Harris recently expressed her thoughts on a subject near and dear to me as a decedent of slaves; with a view to reparations: “I think there has to be some form of reparations and we could discuss what that is, but look, we’re looking at more than 200 years of slavery,” she said. “We’re looking at almost 100 years of Jim Crow. We’re looking at legalized segregation and in fact segregation on so many levels that exist today based on race and there has not been any kind of intervention done understanding the harm and the damage that occurred to correct [the] course. And so, we are seeing the effects of all those years play out still today.”

When pressed further, she agreed that if elected president, she would lead a conversation about what the reparations to slave descendants would incorporate. Alright my brothers and sisters; let’s give her a chance!

Associate Editor; Stanley G. Buford

Feel free to connect with this brother via Twitter; Stanley G. and also facebook; http://www.facebook.com/sgbuford.

Also his email addy is; StanleyG@ThyBlackMan.com.