Music Release: Then & Now – Marvin Sapp’s 16th Album – Available Now!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Marvin Sapp’s 16th album, Then & Now is available today at www.marvinsapp.com and everywhere that digital music is sold. Physical copies of Then & Now will also be available for purchase in any of the 35 cities of the Reunion Tour, which begins September 6th in Philadelphia.

Then & Now is a live recording that takes listeners on a dazzling ride through Sapp’s three decades of recording music, and sprinkles in powerful new songs that show Sapp’s musical gift is still as strong as ever.

Refreshed medleys of iconic hits such as “One Thing,” “Perfect Peace” and “He Has His Hands on You” are enduring crowd pleasers that represent Marvin Sapp “then,” while new songs including “Glory to His Name” co-written by Israel Houghton, and the radio single “He Was There,” bring listeners to Marvin Sapp “now.”

Then & Now is the second album released on Sapp’s independent label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment.

“I wanted this record to feel like a Marvin Sapp concert, and we pulled it off,” says Sapp. “The album sounds incredible and I’m proud of this body of work. Then & Now is a musical diary of my career. It is what I like to call ‘churchy but funky’ and it offers something new for those who have been supporting my ministry throughout the years.”

Marvin Sapp is known for delivering rich live recording experiences that translate into musical masterpieces. His platinum-selling album Thirsty was recorded live, in addition to Here I Am (2010), You Shall Live (2015), and Chosen Vessel (2020).

Then & Now can officially be added to his masterful “live album” discography.

Then & Now Track Listing

Then & Now Part I Created Then & Now Part II Forever For His Glory He Was There Then & Now Part III Glory To His Name Never Would Have Made It Bonus Track – Free Fallin’ (snippet)

