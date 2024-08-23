Devout Christians: Both Current Creationism And Evolution Are In Error!! Part 1 of 3.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are many that believe in one of several creeds of creationism. But also there presently appears to be many more in society that believe in the evolution theory. For many decades there has the hot controversy over which belief is true. However the fact is that both factions are wrong!!

What is “current creationism”? It is the different branches of viewpoints that currently try to interpret the Genesis text on the subject of origins. Nevertheless they all fail to correctly convey the message of what Yehovah (God’s name) was showing Moses.

Let us examine each of the known branches.

Scientific Creationism, also known as “Young Earth Creationism (YEC)”, makes the most noise, and is the first (and most often) one to come to mind to most people when biblical creation is mentioned. An example of such is the organization (wrong) Answers In Genesis, founded by Mr. Ken Ham. Basically, they believe the following:

The first chapter of Genesis describes six days of Creation Week.

The Earth and universe are only about 10,000 years old.

Adam and Eve were the first advent of mankind that God created.

The dinosaurs lived with modern mankind.

The flood of Noah (in 2611 BC) is responsible for the geologic formation of Earth.

Every single one of the above bullet points is false. There are no “creation accounts” in the book of Genesis. Anyone saying that there are one or two “creation accounts” in Genesis is speaking from ignorance and does not understand the Genesis text. The two “accounts” that people point to are depicting two different time periods, since that is the only way both narratives can be true. Therefore, the accounts do not “contradict” each other, as the secular world proclaims.

The Earth is more than four billion years old. Adam and Eve were the sixth advent of mankind that Yehovah put on this Earth. The dinosaurs were contemporary with the second advent of mankind. Yes, we are speaking of the time period of 245 million down to sixty-five million years ago.

Only adult modern animals with their mates entered the ark of Noah.

Genesis 7:2

Of every clean beast thou shalt take to thee by sevens, the male and his female: and of beasts that are not clean by two, the male and his female.

Young Earth believers claim that the dinosaurs died in Noah’s flood, but they fail to explain the death of dimetrodons and other animals that were made during Creation Week and died in 245 Million BC, before the dinosaurs came into existence. YECs have adopted what is called “flood geology” in order to explain the geologic structure of Earth and the 650-million-year fossil record. What is also part of the YEC platform is that “there was no death on Earth before Adam’s sin”. They get that from Romans 5:12,

Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:

There was no death in the modern era of mankind until after Adam’s sin, which occurred in 4267 BC. The YEC’s fail to include John 8:44,

Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Who did Satan kill, and when? The first recorded death was when Cain killed his brother Abel, in about the year 4230 BC, and that was far from “the beginning”.

Also, when was the war in Heaven? Was it before Adam and Eve, or after? What were the angels in Heaven fighting over? YECs proclaim “literal interpretation” only when it is convenient. By the way, what about the age of the Moon? Noah’s flood did not occur there. The samples brought back to Earth were more than three billion years old.

Where did the body of water come from when Yehovah said “Let there be light”? YECs can never explain that. Also, why is the sequence of creations of animals and mankind different in Genesis chapter one, than that in chapter two? YECs cannot explain that either. When confronted with such, they all run and hide, including the Institute of Creation Research. Furthermore, since Yehovah goes back to infinity, what was He doing to occupy Himself before He decided to create our universe?

The following are branches of “Old Earth” creationism, which accept the 4.6-billion-year age of the Earth, but are mostly silent on the age for the universe.

Evolutionary Creationism (aka Theistic Evolution), is the belief that Yehovah first created, and then acted through the current laws of nature. An example of such is the organization Reasons To Believe, founded by Mr. Hugh Ross. Theistic Evolution is an acceptance of the concept of evolution as defined by secular science, but saying that it was under the direction of Yehovah. It basically is a pitiful compromise between the position of science and a “lame” interpretation of the Genesis text. That is infidelity against the Word of God!

I have read that the Catholic Church has accepted theistic evolution as its position for explaining creation. They say that human evolution may have occurred, but God must create the human soul, and the creation story in the book of Genesis should be read metaphorically. Oh really???

Theological seminaries (cemeteries), such as the ones in Princeton and Dallas, teach Evolutionary Creationism to their students, so that the future theologians can teach the same lies to their parishioners and cause them not to believe the Word of God. I wrote to them, and others, on more than one occasion, offering to conduct a seminar revealing the truth about Genesis. I was told that they did not need me to come because they already teach the truth of Genesis. It makes me wonder what their real purpose is.

Above, I had chosen to mention the two organizations and the two men, Ken Ham and Hugh Ross, because in September of 2012, I publicly challenged them to a debate, in an attempt to convey the truth and reveal them to be hypocrites. On the internet, look up the article “The Truth of Genesis: Challenging Ken Ham And Hugh Ross”. I emailed Hugh Ross, and called Ken Ham’s establishment, but neither would respond. Perhaps they did not want their doctrines exposed as false, and the donations they receive to cease.

End of Part One.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

You may also purchase this writer book which is entitled; Moses Didn’t Write About Creation.

Note: Recently Herman published a new book which is entitled; The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism – Christian Faith Publishing.