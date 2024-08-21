Donald Trump’s Attacks on Black Women: Unveiling the Misogyny Behind His Political Agenda.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) As a rule, I usually just call Donald Trump the Orange Man, but make no mistake, I am talking about Donald Trump now, and it’s time to give him space at our conferences to truly hear what his plans for us are.

What kind of person is Donald Trump and what are we going to do about him? No matter what he is doing that involves a Black woman, he misrepresents us grossly.

Does he hate Black women? When he says he is “entitled” to make personal attacks against Vice-President Kamala Harris and proceeds to refer to her as low IQ and other negative things about her, does he think any woman and any self-respecting man is going to believe him? Does he believe bad-mouthing Vice-President Kamala Harris is going to encourage any sensible person to vote for him?

When adding up all of his ignorant statements and behavior about us that he makes on a regular basis, we must decide if we are going to continue to allow him to have a field day, and add to the fact he has a vice-presidential running mate who doesn’t sound any better, but he is mistakenly projecting his own running mate’s description on our beloved candidate for President of the United States of America.

In law school, in our first semester, we learned that’ Silence gives consent.’

We are definitely not intending to acknowledge anything that Donald Trump says about Black women is true. His entitlements do not permit him to say the gross, untrue things he says about our beloved Vice-President or should I say “Soon to be President” as we remain silent?

Vice-President Harris is far more intelligent than he is. She has a far higher IQ than he has. She makes a positive case for what our people really need.

She does not waste her time or ours with insane name-calling. Trump claims he has some divine right to denigrate Vice-President Harris. He is so weird that he actually calls himself better-looking than his opponent!

If he were a member of my family, I would have taken him to a neurologist by now to at least check out his sanity. Since I am not the kind of doctor who is capable of making those determinations, it seems that by now a member of his family would step up to see that he gets the care he seems to need.

Our nation deserves more than we are getting from him. There is so much work to be done to resolve the challenges our nation is facing. Playing name-calling games such as what Trump does daily is not getting better housing for the homeless It’s not helping to heal the sick. It’s not educating our children properly. It’s not feeding the hungry or providing the basic necessities of life.

At one time accusing someone of being a communist was common, but Trump just couldn’t let it go any longer. Now as you look at his friendship with the leader of Russia, North Korea, Hungary and those led by other strongmen, it seems more appropriate for him to put himself in that category!

Vice-President Harris has given us her plan for the benefit of the American people. We are waiting for Trump to do the same. He can’t seem to find time in his days to do that, because his time seems to be limited to criticism of those who sincerely offer their agenda for change for the betterment of all people.

If you’re in doubt about how dangerous Trump is, read just a small portion of Project 2025 and you’ll know the necessity of voting and knowing what you’re voting for. Don’t take the choices before you lightly.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/