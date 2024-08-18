Weaponizing Faith: How the GOP’s Misuse of Christianity Threatens America’s Unity.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) No one should be surprised by what we see in the news anymore. Republicans never cease to amaze me with the tactics that they would use to bring the non-thinking masses to their side. It’s time we be honest about the misuse of Christianity, and what that means, and has meant, for this nation. No, America is not a Christian nation. It is a nation with no national religion. And I think it’s time we explored that fact. Christianity has been used to justify and validate some of the most horrendous crimes against humanity in the United States. That doesn’t necessarily mean that something is wrong with the religion, but it does mean that something is wrong with the presentation and the use of said religion.

If you find it difficult to believe that there is nothing wrong with the religion in principle, please keep in mind just about every religion can be used to do harm. Just as much as it can to do good it can destroy just as effectively. In part this is because people tend to need something to believe in that is higher than themselves, and they also tend to need something that will validate how they view society and how they feel about people. Religion is one of the easiest things by which to get that done.

Christianity was used to justify the enslavement of black people in this country. And the pastors in different churches back then saw black people being beaten to death, used as labor, treated as less than human. In this some were silent while others in clergy were vocal in their support of the harming of Black people. They went so far as to create and publish an alternate version of the Bible for the enslaved so that they don’t get to read the entire document. They only wanted the enslaved to read the parts of the Bible that justified and supported in their mind their treatment of the enslaved. Why am I giving this history lesson? Simple, because the misuse of Christianity is something that has flowed freely in our political circles as well and within the everyday functions of our society. However, our laws state that in the United States there is a separation of church and state. Yet this separation never seems to stay separated, and some can argue it never truly was separate. So, in like fashion, the Republican Party is using Christianity yet again… Evangelical Christians are dangerous and have been thoroughly weaponize for Trump.

Religion is being used to reach out to the masses and to connect with them in a way that would allow them to feel safe doing harm to others. Republicans want to connect with them in a way that will allow them to feel safe, while cosigning to the harm and the suffering of others. This is very dangerous and conflicting for anyone that is a Christian, especially a Christian and black in the United States; we’re constantly wrestling with what we know our faith is, even from an objective standpoint versus what has been done in the name of the said faith.

This has driven some African Americans out of their churches, out of Christianity entirely because they simply cannot reconcile with the idea of kneeling at the altar of their aggressor. This becomes a larger problem because the fight with Christianity, due to its misuse can cause rifts within the black community. We would begin to judge each other’s credibility over whether we are Christians or not. We will fight with each other about the question of pride in one’s own race and the question of dignity. Because why would a black person be a Christian when we know that Christianity is a part of our oppression? It’s not about whether this reasoning is right or wrong, because clearly that’s not the case with Christianity. However because white evangelicals, the systemic white system in America, and the Republican platform, have decided to weaponize Christianity it feels out faith can’t be trusted.

The truth one must remember is this, any religion can be used against because faith is a powerful tool and weapon. However, in the United States there is always supposed to be a separation between church and state. However, Republicans would rather weaponize faith. They should be making us alarmed that they have overstepped their boundaries. We should be angry that in them trying to appeal to Christianity and use it in their cause, they are indeed going against the Constitution of the United States. On another note, it is sickening to manipulate people based on their faith. It’s twisted. And it’s wrong. The divide in this country is so deep and religion has a hand in maintaining the divide. Unfortunately, this misuse of Christianity to manipulate the masses, and oppress people is centuries old. It is something I will always pray is dismantled, yet I won’t be holding my breath.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

