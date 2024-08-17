Kamala Harris & Tim Walz: Ignoring Global Threats Amidst Media Hype at 2024 DNC.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As Democrats converge on the socialist, union-run city of Chicago for their party’s 2024 national convention, Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz remain blissfully unaware of the real dangers facing America in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and other regions around the globe.

Aided and abetted by fawning coverage cranked out 24/7 by pro-Democrat drones at CNN, The Washington Post, MSNBC, The New York Times and other alleged “news” organizations, Harris and Walz have cackled and glad-handed their way to becoming “this close” to capturing control of the White House on November 5th. Neither nominee has faced one single news conference or even a sit-down interview with a “correspondent” from an adoring DNC front group like the Associated Press.

Even the once respected TIME Magazine splashed a gauzy oil painting portrait of Harris on its most recent cover with the headline “Her Moment.” As actual journalist Glenn Greenwald posted on X: “The way the US corporate media transformed Kamala Harris from a national embarrassment to a transformative pioneer overnight — without even pretending to care about anything that she thinks or believes — is a powerful testament to how potent the science of propaganda is.”

Of course, when we think of propaganda it automatically brings to mind the Communist Party in China. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz personally selected June 4th—the anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen Square massacre of Chinese student protesters in 1989—as his wedding date and the honeymoon destination with his wife Gwen. Call us crazy, but most Americans would not intentionally choose to spend our honeymoons at the scene of the violent Minneapolis riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death or in Ferguson, Missouri, where radical nutcases burned down city blocks…much less Tiananmen Square.

Gordon Chang, Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and an acknowledged expert on China, appeared this weekend on the Salem Media Group news program THIS WEEK ON THE HILL with Tony Perkins. Picking up on Walz’s choice of Tiananmen Square for his honeymoon. “Nobody would do that unless they believed the Communist Party was doing the right thing by violently crushing protests,” Chang observed. Chinese academics — noting the Minnesota governor’s 30+ visits to China — “are ecstatic about Walz’s selection because they know he’s the type of person who wants to go back to the failed engagement policies of the last five decades,” Chang said. “Regime sanctioned experts say this (Walz as potential V.P.) is great for them.”

Chang warned THIS WEEK host Tony Perkins that Walz’s pattern of visits to China and his public statements that he loves China and has never been treated better in his life than by the Chinese, mean that the last place Walz should end up is one heartbeat away from the presidency. But all our “news” media report on is how “folksy” the former football coach Walz is and please, whatever you do, don’t criticize his failure to call out the National Guard while violent mobs set fire to downtown Minneapolis during the Floyd riots. (A scary comment from Gwen Walz that she had thrown open her windows to smell the burning tires and “take in the moment” was quickly scrubbed by media apparatchiks.)

The current edition of Salem’s THIS WEEK also featured an interview with Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) who serves in both the Foreign Affairs and Intel committees in the U.S. House. He warns that our country faces many overseas perils as Democrats blissfully celebrate Kamala Harris in Chicago because the deteriorated, infirm Joe Biden still sits in the Oval Office and is making national security decisions on behalf of the United States.

Perry contends that America has not faced as many perilous challenges on the international scene since World War II, most of which are being ignored or mismanaged by the Biden/Harris administration. He cites the pending attack on Israel by Iran as the most dangerous.

Congressman Perry believes that Iran’s delay of a likely attack on Israel (still pending as this is written) is due to Iranian military strategy. “While Israel braces for the expected attack, Iran is most likely refining its intelligence as well as second and third steps after the military strike…working on publicity angles surrounding the attack so it is as successful as possible on the world stage.”

So while our adversaries in China lick their chops at the prospect of having what the Russians refer to as “a useful idiot” in the vice presidency next year and manage public relations for upcoming attacks on our primary ally in the Middle East, Democrats are sticking their heads in the sand and ignoring global threats in favor of partying, speechmaking and singing the FDR-era Democratic Party tune “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

For her part, Harris was recently forced to finally “unveil” her domestic economic plans: rehashed socialism including offering new home buyers a $25,000 credit for purchasing new homes, which might be more accurately branded the Realtors Full-Employment Act, since the only result will be to have sellers boost prices by $25,000. Harris also wants to “fight gouging” at grocery stores by unleashing so-called price controls…the business model for depressing former Soviet countries like Bulgaria and Romania where shoppers can choose from one brand of toothpaste and, occasionally, a rutabaga or some beets when they are available.

If America doesn’t wake up—and Donald Trump doesn’t hone his messaging to focus on policies, as November draws closer, rather than denigrating his opponent’s personality —a Harris/Walz administration remains a frighteningly distinct possibility, and their policies will be the end of America.

If that comes to pass, we’ll all be singing yet another Depression-era song: “Buddy, Can You Spare A Dime.”

Written by Tom Tradup

Official website; https://twitter.com/TomTradup