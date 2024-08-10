Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Key Differences on Inflation, Taxes, and America’s Future.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) The difference between Donald Trump and his VP pick and Kamala Harris and her VP pick could not be more stark. Here is a side-by-side comparison of some of the hot-button issues of the day and where each presidential candidate stands.

Inflation

From day one, Donald Trump will implement measures to bring inflation down and restore sanity to everyday prices by mid-2025. Kamala Harris has no clue how the economy works or how to nudge it in a favorable direction. Her commentaries on the economy, available on YouTube, are ridiculous.

Taxes

Trump will again lower taxes, seek no taxes on tip income, and end taxes from social security earnings. As a staunch Democrat and liberal, Harris has no other path than to raise taxes for a plethora of policies and programs that will send us into hyperinflation, deplete the middle class, and force people to take second and third jobs.

Education and Employment

Via budget directives, Trump will end critical race theory (CRT) training in schools, dismantle DEI hiring, and vanquish other alphabet soup concoctions foisted upon us by the Left. Harris will increase the stranglehold that these highly flawed theories and procedural approaches have on our society, and continue to spout nonsense about equity, which is simply another term for communism.

Women’s Sports

Trump will preserve women’s sports and ensure that they are for biological women. Harris will spout platitudes about alleged transsexual rights and do nothing about the dangerous trend of forcing women to compete with biological males.

War in Ukraine

Trump will end the war within five days of his inauguration, if not within five days of being re-elected. Few other politicians can emulate his negotiating skills. Harris has no valid foreign policy experience and zero influence over Putin or Zelensky. Under her reign, the war would drag on for at least another two to four years.

Foreign Relations

Wielding the power and might of the United States, Donald Trump will to diminish Russia’s expansionist pursuits. He will stand toe-to-toe with China, make trade more equitable again, dislodge CCP spies in our country, and stop the flow of fentanyl. He will restore relative calm in the Middle East. Kamala Harris has no idea how to handle Russia and less so on how to handle China. She will surround herself with a gaggle of ineffective cabinet secretaries who will disparage our strong ally, Israel.

Securing Our Borders

Trump will reduce the southern and northern illegal alien flows to levels that we experienced while he was our 45th president. He will remove every single individual who came into our country illegally. Harris will open the border floodgates wider until we’re hopelessly swamped so that these illegals can be wriggled into our elections and Census count to ensure the Democrats win every election for the rest of our future.

The Supreme Court

If he has the opportunity, Trump will nominate conservative judges (who will not be activists) to uphold the U.S. Constitution, consider each case on its merits, and rule accordingly. Harris and her Democrat cronies will seek to pack the court with far-left judges, bent on activism to ensure that American socialism prevails for untold decades.

Abortion

Donald Trump has emphasized that abortion is an issue for each of the states; it correctly has never been a federal issue. He acknowledges the potential for legitimate circumstances in which abortions might occur past the first trimester. Harris wants abortion on demand, everywhere, all the time, paid for by the government, for any trimester, and perhaps even after birth.

Dramatic Differences

On many other issues – among them, the weaponization of government, persecuting political enemies, electric vehicle mandates, school choice, military preparedness, and vaccine mandates – Trump and Harris have widely differing views.

Even lifetime Democrats need to understand the stakes in the forthcoming election: The 2024 election is not simply voting for one candidate versus another; it’s voting to maintain the strength, leadership position, effectiveness, and future of the United States of America. Nothing is more important.

If you have voted Democrat traditionally and this article somehow makes its way to your screen, please, get your head out of the sand and recognize that a vote for Trump is a vote for freedom and a vote for Harris is a vote for tyranny.

Written by Jeff Davidson

Official website; https://twitter.com/jeffdavidson