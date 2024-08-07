Donald Trump’s Disrespectful Display at NABJ Convention Highlights Rachel Scott’s Exemplary Journalism: A Member’s Perspective.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There is not a classier Journalist/Reporter than Rachel Scott @ABC News!

As a dues paying; card-carrying member of the National Association of Black Journalist (NABJ); this writer was appalled at the atrocious and disrespectful behavior of former president Donald F. Trump at the NABJ convention last week. The event unfolded like a circus — complete with delays and jaw-dropping moments that left many of us onlookers shaking our heads in disbelief.

At a membership meeting recently, NABJ’s executive director said ABC’s Rachel Scott had received death threats following her work asking incisive questions of Donald Trump at the group’s national convention last week.

Trump’s appearance at NABJ was supposed to be a chance for him to connect with Black journalists and address issues important to our community. Instead, it turned into a hot mess faster than you can say “fake news.”

First off, the man showed up late. Issues arose because he did not want to be fact checked in real time. We’re talking about him being nearly an hour behind schedule. Now I don’t know about you but where I come from that’s just plain rude. It’s like he thought his time was more valuable than everyone else’s in the room.

But the tardiness was just the appetizer. The main course? A heaping plate of misinformation served with a side of deflection. Trump spent more time dodging questions than a politician at a town hall meeting. This made about as much sense as a footless man in an **s kicking contest.

When asked about his legal troubles he went off on wild tangents blaming everyone but himself. It was like watching a game of verbal Whack-A-Mole — every time a serious question popped up, he’d try to smack it down with unrelated claims.

The fact-checkers must’ve been working overtime during this shindig. Trump tossed out stats and claims faster than a baseball pitcher on caffeine. Problem is most of ’em were about as accurate as a blindfolded archer.

He claimed crime in New York has skyrocketed since he left office. Fact check; violent crime’s actually gone down in the Big Apple. He boasted about his support among Black voters. Reality check: polls show otherwise.

But here’s the kicker — when confronted with facts that contradicted his statements Trump pulled the old “I have my own numbers” trick. It’s like arguing with a kid who insists the sky is green because they say so.

The whole affair left a bad taste in many journalists’ mouths. We’re talking about professionals who’ve dedicated their careers to seeking truth and holding power accountable. To have someone waltz in and treat facts like they’re optional? That’s a slap in the face to everything we stand for. My grandfather used to say, “If a person won’t stand for something, they’ll fall for anything!” How true in this instance.

Now don’t get me wrong — NABJ’s all about hearing from diverse voices including those we might disagree with as an organization. But there’s a difference between healthy debate and… whatever that was in Chicago, my hometown.

The event served as a stark reminder of the challenges we face in this era of “alternative facts.” It’s more important than ever for journalists — especially Black journalists — to stand firm in our commitment to truth, accuracy, and the true American way.

As members of NABJ we’ve got a responsibility to our communities to cut through the noise and deliver real information. Trump’s performance at our convention? It was a masterclass in why that mission is so crucial.

So, what’s the takeaway from this fiasco? For one it’s a wake-up call. We can’t take anything at face value — not from politicians, not from anyone. It’s our job to dig deeper, ask tough questions and hold folks accountable.

And for the public? This is why supporting quality journalism matters. Without skilled reporters to fact-check and push back against misinformation we’d all be swimming in a sea of lies.

Let’s hope next year’s NABJ convention brings more substance and less spectacle. In the meantime, we’ll keep doing what we do best — chasing down the truth no matter how hard some folks try to run from it.

PS. Thank you to my high school Literature Teacher; Mrs. Susan Peake; who told me to: “always tell the truth with your pen, no matter what your reader thinks the outcome should be.”

Keep telling the truth Rachel Scott. Keep telling the truth while doing what you are depended upon to do NABJ, the world is watching.

Associate Editor; Stanley G. Buford

SGB is a prolific author with 36 books to his name. His works include notable titles such as The Truth About Tee’s Tooth: A Rhyming Story, The Infant Mortality Rate and the Black Community, and Thanks Dad!.

Currently, he holds the position of President at Terkat Consultants Inc. and serves as the Executive Director of the From Boys to Men Network Foundation Inc. His extensive experience and dedication to his field are evident in his ongoing contributions and leadership roles.

Feel free to connect with Stanley G. via Twitter at StanleyG and on Facebook at facebook.com/sgbuford. He can also be reached by email at StanleyG@ThyBlackMan.com.