Joe Biden’s Downfall: Power Struggles and Political Intrigue Unveiled.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Chinese say and some say it is a curse, “May you live in interesting times.”. By no stretch of the imagination we are indeed living in interesting times. After five years of gaslighting obfuscating and cover ups Joe Biden has been exposed as a senile and decrepit shell of a man. The big question is who was actually running the White House all this time and is he fit to still stay in office?

Interestingly, in many traditional African societies when the chief or king reached a state of less effectiveness he was either ritualistically or actually killed because it was believed the leader was the mediator between the spirit world and his people and it was thought a feeble leaders was bad for the society. It’s called vitalism the leader must have and demonstrate inner spiritual resources and power otherwise the people suffer!

How did we get to this point? How did after years of deceit the Powers That Shouldn’t Be decided Joe Biden had to go? Many think it was his disastrous performance in the June 27th “debate” with Donald Trump. Seeing his word and sentence salad (a sort of verbal dyslexia) the whole world saw him for what he is and the calls for him to step down began to cascade throughout the Democratic Party. Why did his campaign agree to such a debate when Biden wasn’t even the official nominee at the time because the Democrats had not yet held their convention? For that matter neither was Donald Trump the Republicans’ nominee because they had not held their convention either.

Most of us know that the power brokers operate in the shadows, behind the scenes out of sight and awareness of the masses. We see the consequences of their plotting scheming and conspiring. My theory is Joe Biden caused his own demise on May 8th when he on threatened to withhold arms and funds from Israel because the optics of their ethnic cleansing campaign were causing a PR nightmare. The people were restless and Biden “thought” their anger would undoubtedly reverberate into the November election and damage his campaign. His campaign handlers set up the debate in late May knowing full well Biden would not perform well. The rest is history.

The debate was held on June 27 and on July 13th Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. That was headline news not only for the attempt itself but the abysmal security supposedly provided by the US Secret Service the agency tasked with protecting the President, Vice president and recognized presidential candidates. Opinions and theories about the assassination attempt were rampant and many had valid arguments for their perspectives.

In the midst of all this the calls for Biden to step aside grew louder, more strident and intense as did calls for the head of the Secret Service to resign which she subsequently did. Biden meanwhile was adamant he was going to stay the course. Of course in America, money talks and BS walks, many prominent donors threatened to withhold funds from the Democrats which put them in a panic mode because the attempt helped Trump’s popularity and his campaign funding! We know which side won out, the money grubbers in the DNC and party leadership kicked Joe Biden to the curb!

So the Democrats are happy and energized now. They are spinning the narrative that Kamala Harris has invigorated the party and the campaign funds (bribes) are flowing freely again. While it was not under the same circumstances back in 2012 the Republicans claimed Sarah Palin who Senator John McCain selected as his VP nominee for the Republican Party had energized the party because McCain like Biden was viewed by many as an old fuddy-duddy. How did that turn out for Palin and McCain?

On July 24th Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke (ranted and raved) before a joint session the US Congress. It was sickening to see the congress critters giving this war criminal repeated standing ovations, hooping and hollering for a mass murderer as he lied and spun his atrocities on national television! His speech was interesting because he admitted his country and the US had sophisticated weaponry to add to the already powerful armaments he was receiving from the US.

