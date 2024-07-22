Kamala Harris and Democrat Chaos Highlight GOP’s Message Discipline.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Well, folks, the RNC convention is over, and I must wholeheartedly congratulate the Republican party on one very distinct accomplishment…message discipline. The GOP has never been strong at staying on theme, developing a narrative and being consistent. This past week, we saw something different. However, you can come up with all the right plans and schemes, but you have to execute. The great advantage that the GOP has in this election cycle is a Democrat party that is portraying the Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First” skit.

The Democrats are normally the ones all on the same sheet of music, regardless of how wrong and deceitful. But this time, the curtain has been torn away, and we clearly see behind it and are all aware of the massive deception they, along with their media accomplices, have wrought against the American people. They are indeed a group that is now in full panic and embraced by chaotic confusion, quite deservingly so. I did find the Trump campaign response to Vice President Kamala Harris‘ challenge to a debate very amusing. And indicative of the Abbott and Costello skit, “who’s” the VP, “what’s” the president, and “I don’t know” is lurking somewhere.

Now, I know the 24/7 news cycle is enjoying this, but what all Republicans and Constitutional Conservatives have to realize is that it doesn’t matter who is on first. We should not care what is on second. And the Democrats being in a state of “I don’t know,” should not have any determination as to the goals and objectives of the GOP. It is best to not focus at all on who, what, or I don’t know. If the Republicans are to be successful, they need to do as they did in the convention—focus on the failed policies. Regardless of who, what, and I don’t know, those policies will not change.

Here is why I believe that Kamala Harris will be left standing in this Democrat skit. The left cannot afford to run her because she is directly tied to the failed policies of the past 3.5 years. As well, you are looking at someone with an approval rating lower than Biden’s. Lest we not forget, in the Democratic primary back four years ago, she dropped out before the first primary contest and had just 1% support. True, she surged after attacking Biden, then got bushwhacked by Tulsi Gabbard and utterly revealed as an empty pantsuit. Kamala Harris is nothing more than a DEI identity politics hire—completely underwhelming. This whole line about the hundreds of millions of dollars of campaign cash following her is just phooey. Democrats have never and will never care about campaign finance rules, and they will find a way to shift those funds to someone else.

The problem for the Democrat comedy skit is that if they do indeed bypass their version of Queen Jezebel, they will suffer with Black electoral patronage. And they are already losing and hemorrhaging support from the Black community as it is.

So, if “who” is out first, then “what” is the next choice. Is there a viable person? I mean, any Democrat Governor is bound to get picked off by a good throw from a catcher. There is not a single “what” being a Democrat Governor, that can run on a successful record, and remember, the policies will not change. Then we are left with “I don’t know” on third. Yeah, keep talking about Michelle Obama. She will be picked off trying to steal home in a rundown. The Democrat third base coach, Barack Hussein Obama, will mistakenly try to send her home. And we all know that Obama is living vicariously through the current administration, no one wants him around for a fourth.

The GOP, namely the Trump-Vance campaign, needs to just focus on the failures. All other down-ballot Republicans need to stress tying Democrat candidates, at every level, to these failed policies. It is imperative to create a toxicity against them that is rooted in ideas and ideology, not in personal animus.

Speaking of which, nope, the left is not going to tamp down the temperature on their rhetoric. They can’t. They have nothing to run on other than the Saul Alinsky playbook. I can definitively say that because it was 2017 when they said the same after a deranged Bernie Sanders supporter tried to assassinate the Republican congressional baseball team.

But, do not grow complacent because a trapped animal is very dangerous, hence why the left will continue to lash out vehemently. It is time to keep the pressure on and, as we say in the military, deny your opposition viable options and drive them into making mistake after mistake after mistake because they will have no avenue of escape.

My recommendation? Every Republican candidate in this election cycle, regardless of level, read Sun Tzu’s Art of War…because this is truly a battle in every possible way.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://twitter.com/AllenWest