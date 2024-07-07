Book Review; What Bird Can’t Fly – More Than Incarceration.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are books that change how you view social issues, while deepening your understanding of the fight we face in America regarding the issue of humanity. A large part of the race issue Black America faces is that of having one’s humanity acknowledged and respected. The battle we face with the Criminal Department, and incarceration are reflective of this issue. I’ve read many books about our people being incarcerated, the plight the prisoner, and their journey to freedom. “The Autobiography Of Malcom X” was one of my introductions to this matter. “What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly” by Dorsey Nunn has affected me in a similar manner. This book is vital for the challenges we still face today.

“Like everyone I grew up with, I graduated from street thud to prisoner just in time to experience one of the most violent decades in California Prison history. But this isn’t a prison memoir. And it’s not a personal redemption story, though I’ve done all right on that front. “

The author wants the reader to focus more on the issue than on himself. He doesn’t want the reader to confine themselves to just reading a prison narrative, but it’s clear he wants us to see the gravity and the inhumanity of our prison system in this country as the reader embarks upon his story. Dorsey Nunn takes us on a nightmare to peace as we watch strength, knowledge, and advocacy come together born out of one of the darkest places in our nation.

“Prison introduced me to more brutality than any human being should experience. But inside those walls I also learned the art of critical analysis from revolutionary brothers.”

The culture of being brought to awareness while incarcerated continues through this story as the author is given an education some could argue is deeper than a classroom because he could see and experience the lessons directly. The is a book our youth and young adults need to read. There is no assassination as the end, it is not decades removed from them. This book removes the ideal that once incarnated all is lost and one is without purpose. The reader understands that a boy walked into prison but a grown man with purpose, much to heal, and still more to learn walked out.

“To be clear: I will always work to improve the lives of human beings in cages. But by the time our Critical Resistance conference wrapped up, I knew we had to speak forcefully, unapologetically, and in unison about the systemic racism and profiteering at the heart of our nation’s criminal justice system and push to dismantle it.”

This is a book that needs to be in the hands of every young person we can give it to. There needs to be continued discussion about the nature of incarceration in this country. Our people need to hear a voice that has seen it and has led a life of activism that has allowed him to come full circle. The book is real and doesn’t sugar coat anything, while having the scholarly element that forces one to respect the narrative. Until mass incarceration is dismantled the fight must continue, and this book will usher many of its readers into a necessary awakening.

“Because it’s punishment that keeps the system from stating the obvious: That they’re practicing white supremacy. That they’re practicing slavery under another name. We are not slaves. I’m proud to have played a key role in bringing these plain facts into the national conversation, without apology.”

“What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly” by Dorsey Nunn can be found at your local bookstore, Amazon, and anywhere books are sold.

