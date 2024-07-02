Black Community: The Top 10 Most Contentious Country Music Songs.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) All that glitters aint gold!

Country music isn’t just twangy guitars and heartbreak ballads. This genre has more spice than a jalapeno cornbread and boy, does it know how to ruffle some feathers! Let’s mosey on down to the wild side of country tunes that made folks clutch their pearls and set tongues wagging faster than a cowboy’s lasso. Buckle up, y’all — we’re in for a bumpy ride!

1: Charley Pride – “Snakes Crawl at Night”

Charley Pride stands tall as this writer’s favorite Black country crooner. This writer’s personal intro to Pride came courtesy of his sister-in-law during my college swan song. “Snakes Crawl at Night” — Pride’s debut single from over half a century ago, sparked my admiration for this trailblazer. He demanded respect as a Black man in this genre and by God…he got it! Charley Pride was the first Black member of the Grand Ole Opry since DeFord Bailey decades earlier; the first Black artist to have a number one country record; and the first artist of any race to win the Country Music Association’s male vocalist award two years in a row.

Pride’s career soared higher than an eagle. He became RCA’s top-selling artist not named Elvis Presley — carving out one of country’s most triumphant legacies period. In 1966, Charley Pride’s debut country single, “The Snakes Crawl at Night,” Written by Mel Tillis and Fred Burch was deliberately mailed out to radio stations without a photo of him. That way, his label strategized, his melodious baritone voice alone would inform the industry’s first impression before Pride’s African American identity was widely known. When RCA hesitated to slap his picture on promo packages fearing racial backlash Pride scoffed. When Pride caught wind of the scheme, he demanded his mug grace all future promotional materials win or lose. The rest as they say, is history.

Pride’s success paved the way for future Black artists in country music. His talent and determination proved that great music knows no color barriers. Check that off!

2: Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Hold your horses! Queen Bey’s gone country — and some folks can’t handle it. Her 2024 foray into twang territory with “Texas Hold ‘Em” sparked more debate than a political hoedown.

Critics claim Beyoncé’s too pop for country. But let’s get real! This genre owes its soul to Black artists. The banjo — that quintessential country instrument — sprung from African roots. Black musicians shaped country’s rhythms long before it hit mainstream radio.

Beyoncé’s country experiment honors that legacy. She’s reminding us all that musical boundaries are meant to be crossed. Her bold move challenges narrow definitions of what country “should” sound like.

So next time someone gripes about Bey’s country credentials remind ’em: innovation keeps music alive. Beyoncé’s just following in the footsteps of boundary-pushers before her.

3: Loretta Lynn – “The Pill”

Loretta Lynn didn’t just sing about heartache — she tackled taboos head-on. “The Pill” dropped like a bombshell in 1975 celebrating female reproductive freedom. Radio stations clutched their pearls and banned it faster than you can say “contraception.”

Lynn’s lyrics praised birth control’s liberating power. She sang about women reclaiming their bodies and lives. This did not sit well with conservative listeners who thought such talk belonged behind closed doors.

Despite the uproar “The Pill” climbed charts like kudzu on a fence post. It crossed over to mainstream success proving controversy can’t keep a good song down.

4: Kacey Musgraves – “Follow Your Arrow”

Kacey Musgraves shot an arrow straight through country music’s heart with this 2013 banger. “Kiss lots of boys or kiss lots of girls if that’s what you’re into” — those words set traditionalists’ cowboy hats spinning.

The song’s pro-LGBTQ+ message ruffled more feathers than a chicken coop in a tornado. Some radio stations gave it the cold shoulder. But fans? They ate it up like warm apple pie.

“Follow Your Arrow” went platinum faster than a horse galloping home. It proved country music’s audience craved more inclusive tunes. Musgraves’ arrow hit its mark — bullseye!

5: The Chicks – “Goodbye Earl”

The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks) stirred up a hornet’s nest with this darkly humorous tale of domestic violence revenge. “Goodbye Earl” had some listeners cheering — others reaching for the pitchforks.

This 2000 hit tackled heavy themes with a catchy beat. Domestic abuse murder and dark humor made for one spicy musical gumbo. Some stations banned it outright. Others played it with domestic violence hotline numbers as a chaser.

Love it or hate it “Goodbye Earl” got folks talking. It shone a spotlight on a topic often swept under the rug. The Chicks proved country music could tackle tough subjects — and make ’em catchy too.

6: Garth Brooks – “We Shall Be Free”

Garth Brooks dreams big in this 1992 anthem. “We Shall Be Free” paints a world without racism homophobia or violence. Sounds peachy right? Well, some listeners thought it was more sour than a green apple.

This tune stands out in Brooks’ catalog — it’s one of his few songs that didn’t crack the top 10. Why? Too many radio stations gave it the cold shoulder. They deemed its message too hot to handle.

Brooks called it his most controversial song. But he stuck to his guns faster than a cowboy at high noon. “We Shall Be Free” might not have topped charts but it cemented Brooks’ reputation as an artist unafraid to speak his mind.

7: Little Big Town – “Girl Crush”

This 2014 hit caused more confusion than a cow on astroturf. Some listeners mistook “Girl Crush” for a sapphic love song. Spoiler alert: it isn’t.

The lyrics describe longing for a man — through admiration of the woman he’s with. But that nuance flew over some heads like a startled flock of geese. Critics accused the song of “promoting homosexuality” demanding radio silence.

Little Big Town stood their ground. The controversy only fanned the flames of the song’s popularity. “Girl Crush” proved that sometimes a little misunderstanding can lead to a whole lotta success.

8: Conway Twitty – “You’ve Never Been This Far Before”

Conway Twitty’s 1973 hit made more folks blush than a sunset on the prairie. Its steamy lyrics about deflowering a virgin had censors reaching for their smelling salts.

Radio stations slammed doors on this tune faster than you can say “scandalous.” But controversy couldn’t keep Twitty down. “You’ve Never Been This Far Before” still climbed to number one — proving sex still sells even in country music.

This song pushed boundaries of what was acceptable in country lyrics. It paved the way for future artists to explore more mature themes in their music.

9: Brad Paisley & LL Cool J – “Accidental Racist”

Brad Paisley and LL Cool J’s 2013 collaboration hit more sour notes than a drunk karaoke singer. Their attempt to tackle America’s racial divide landed flatter than a pancake on a Texas highway.

The song’s clumsy lyrics drew more cringes than nods of agreement. Lines like “If you don’t judge my gold chains / I’ll forget the iron chains” had listeners scratching their heads harder than a dog with fleas.

“Accidental Racist” proves good intentions don’t always make good music. It sparked conversations — but probably not the kind Paisley and LL Cool J hoped for.

10: Luke Bryan – “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)”

Luke Bryan’s 2011 hit had more booties shaking than a tailgate party and just as many folks wagging their fingers. Critics called it the pinnacle of “bro-country” and a misogynist anthem.

The song’s lyrics focus on country girls shaking their moneymakers. Some listeners found it catchy and fun. Others saw it as reducing women to eye candy.

Despite the controversy “Country Girl” became one of the best-selling country songs ever. It proves that sometimes a catchy beat can overpower lyrical criticism — for better or worse.

In conclusion country music’s most contentious songs prove the genre’s more complex than a chess game on a cracker barrel. These tunes tackled tough topics pushed boundaries and sometimes stumbled along the way. But each one sparked conversation and proved country music’s more than just trucks beer and broken hearts. So next time someone says country’s playing it safe — point ’em to this list and watch their jaw drop faster than a hammer to the head of a nail; just make sure you are not the poor soul holding the nail!

Staff Writer; Stanley G. Buford

Feel free to connect with this brother via Twitter; Stanley G. and also facebook; http://www.facebook.com/sgbuford.

Also his email addy is; StanleyG@ThyBlackMan.com.