Black Media Continues to Show Their Irrelevance.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Once again, Black media has proven how irrelevant they have become in 2024. When I say Black media, I am referring specifically to radio, TV, and newspapers.

They have all, with the exception of a few Black newspapers, made a decision to be radical liberal Democrat organizations versus professional media outlets.

They are wholly owned by the Democrat Party. You have organizations like the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), of which I have been a dues paying member for decades; the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). You have Democrat operatives like Roland Martin and Joi Reid who self-identify as journalists, without evidence, who are more dangerous to the Black community than any white person with a hood over their face.

Why is Black media so irrelevant? Let me count the ways.

Exhibit A in Black media’s irrelevancy is last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta. These radical Black Democrat media outlets and organizations played the race card against CNN, the host of the presidential debate, for refusing to issue media credentials to any Black owned media outlet.

At first blush, this would be an alarming event of epic proportions; but as usual with radical Black liberal Democrat operatives, they did not tell the whole story!!!

I spoke with my friends at CNN and encouraged them to file a defamation suit against all the radical Black liberals that played the race card against them; Roland Martin, NABJ, The Congressional Black Caucus PAC (CBC) their chairman, Congressman Gregory Meeks, and Bruce C.T. Wright, a self-identified reporter for Interactive One.

CNN issued a public press release detailing the credentialing process and stated in no uncertain terms that NO credentialing requests would be accepted after “11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, June 7th. Late applications will not be accepted.”

My sources told me that not one, let me repeat, not one Black media outlet met their deadline!!!

So now CNN is racist because these radical liberal Black Democrats did not follow the rules. This is why no one in America takes the issue of legitimate racism seriously anymore.

Wright called himself shaming CNN in his article, but conveniently left out and made no mention that these self-described journalists did not follow the rules and did not meet CNN’s publicly disclosed deadline.

The title of his piece was, “CNN Denies Refusing Black Media For Presidential Debate In Atlanta, Implies Outlets Were Late Applying.”

Bruce, CNN did not “imply” outlets were late applying; they made a statement of fact based on their records!!!

Then, as usual, all these typical radical Black liberal Democrat operatives began to scream out in unison, without doing any fact-checking, about how racist CNN was.

NABJ has become as impotent as a ninety-year-old man. At least a ninety-year-old man can blame his condition on his age, what is NABJ’s excuse for their impotence?

They issued a very public “demand” that CNN credential Black media, DESPITE admitting that they did not follow the rules, “…No matter the reason the local Black Press was not approved, in regard to guidelines, we are asking CNN to create space to ensure fair and balanced coverage so that all citizens have access to real-time content from the debate.”

Are you kidding me? Disregard the rules under the guise of proving that you are not racist? This is why no one takes NABJ seriously as an organization.

As if this were not bad enough, you had the usual cast of radical liberal Democrats fall in line like sheep being led to the slaughter.

Meeks, Chairman of the CBC PAC issued a statement, “CNN must immediately credential Black-owned media outlets ahead of tomorrow night’s debate. Failure to do is a choice, an offense to Black Americans, and cannot stand. We are calling on CNN to credential a minimum of 10 Black-owned media outlets for tomorrow’s debate…Black-owned media provides a critical, trusted source of information to our communities and their role in our democracy must be respected and honored by CNN.”

Wooo, I am sure CNN was shaking in their proverbial boots.

Ben Chavis, president of NNPA stated, “CNN’s decision is an affront to the very essence of press freedom and diversity. In a city where Black voices and perspectives are essential, this exclusion is both a slap in the face and a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles for equitable media representation.”

Ben, you run a radical liberal Democrat organization, NNPA, why would CNN display racist behavior to one of their fellow Democrats? I thought only Republicans and Donald Trump could be racists. Can you please explain?

Ebony Magazine, the once iconic Black magazine that no one pays attention to anymore made this ignorant claim, “CNN’s exclusion of Black media raises concerns over influence and voting suppression.”

Black media not meeting a publicly disclosed deadline is somehow suppressing the Black vote? The tooth fairy is real, Biden cares about the Black community, and LeBron James is a well-read person!

Donnel Suggs, editor-in-chief of the Atlanta Voice, a Black owned newspaper stated, “It was disrespectful. I thought it was very tacky not to invite the Black newspaper. I thought that was just cheap and typical of CNN…[they] never reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, June 7, you guys better have this thing in.’ Had they told me that, we would have done that, right? So, right, that’s messed up.”

So, they wanted a “personal” invitation from CNN; something no other organization received?

That is like saying Janet Jackson did not “personally” notify an individual about her concert and now the event is sold out; but because the person did not know the tickets were on sale, they should be admitted to the concert anyway. Huh???

Make it make sense!

According to one media account, the Biden Campaign said it was advocating for Black media to be credentialed for the debate to no avail.

As a result, the Biden campaign scheduled a gaggle for Black media to meet with its Communications Director Michael Tyler in the hours before the debate on Thursday.

WTF? I thought Biden and his campaign was supposed to be so down with Blacks.

So, following up on my Janet Jackson analogy, if her concert was sold out and she really wanted me to attend; you do not think she could have made a way for me to attend? Really?

Let me properly interpret Biden’s message to Black media. We really do not value you enough to make a phone call.

Now, juxtapose that with me making a call the Monday before the debate and got two journalists credentialed within a day.

Once again white radical liberal Democrats have proven how little respect they have for the Blacks they claim to care about.

Roland Martin never misses an opportunity to show his uncontrolled hubris; never realizing that his display of hubris proves his irrelevance. He stated, “[CNN] has not issued ANY credentials for tomorrow night’s debate to ANY Black-owned media outlets…[to CNN’s Emily Kuhn, senior vice president of public relations why was] every Black newspaper in ATLANTA denied credentials…it was despicable and pathetic.”

Roland, how many ways and how many times does CNN have to tell you by constantly ignoring you that they are not moved by your bluster and threats? Their treatment of you over the years should have made that quite obvious!

Finally, as if you needed more evidence of how truly irrelevant NABJ has become one need only read their latest newsletter where they are honoring radical liberal homosexual Democrat, Billy Porter. Yes, the same Billy Porter who showed up at the White House’s Juneteenth celebration with President Biden in a dress. What the hell does this have to do with Black journalists?

I rest my case!!!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.