Young Thug RICO Trial: Lil Woody’s Testimony Turns Courtroom into a Comedy Show.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Our Gang (also known as The Little Rascals), Laurel and Hardy, and Abbott and Costello were staples of my childhood television watching. No weekend morning was complete without them. Abbott and Costello did a skit called “Who’s on First?” It was a comedy routine that played on the confusion between words that are names and words that are question words. The humor arises from a series of misunderstandings and wordplay between Abbott (the straight man) and Costello (the comic).

Abbott is explaining the positions of the players on a baseball team to Costello. The players have names that sound like questions and answers, leading to confusion. The routine begins with Abbott trying to explain the players’ names to Costello, who thinks Abbott is answering his questions about the players’ identities instead of naming them. The routine continues in this vein, with Costello growing increasingly frustrated while Abbott calmly restates the players’ names, leading to more confusion and laughter. Here is a portion of the dialogue:

Abbott: Who’s on first, What’s on second, I Don’t Know’s on third. Costello: That’s what I want to find out. I want you to tell me the names of the fellows on the St. Louis team. Abbott: I’m telling you. Who’s on first, What’s on second, I Don’t Know’s on third. Costello: You know the fellows’ names? Abbott: Yes. Costello: Well, then who’s playing first? Abbott: Yes. Costello: I mean the fellow’s name on first base. Abbott: Who. Costello: The fellow playing first base. Abbott: Who. Costello: The guy on first base. Abbott: Who is on first. Costello: Well, what are you asking me for? Abbott: I’m not asking you—I’m telling you. Who is on first. Costello: I’m asking you—who’s on first?

The routine continues in this vein, with similar confusion surrounding the players on second and third base. The humor is imbedded in its repeated nature.

I observed a real-time and true-life version of this, this week when I caught some of the Young Thug RICO trial online. It specifically was the testimony of the state’s main witness: Kenneth ‘Lil Woody’ Copeland. I tell you (see below), on God this is the most I have been entertained this year. Woody is committing obvious perjury every 10 seconds, admitting it, and the court keeps plugging away like this isn’t a total clown show. My question was, how is everyone not laughing their azz off in that courtroom? I would be rolling on the floor and charged with contempt after 5 minutes. This is comedy gold, folk hysterics and facial expressions are magic and a must-watch, because it is clear that this trial has got nothing to do with justice. The memes of this trial and witness are going to be mythical and legendary.

I would also not be paying serious attention and wondering about weird shit, like imagining this cat and Biden having a conversation? They would probably totally understand each other. This was hilarious. This guy was a great witness for the defense. The prosecution was stupid for bringing this guy to the stand.

Woody just accents why the Fulton County DA office and court system are now the entire country’s laughingstock. This nonsense is wasting taxpayer money. How much money was wasted on this trial? The citizens need a refund. This lady is just playing this out to collect a check. This is absurd. This will result in either an acquittal or a complete mistrial – CASE DISMISSED. There is no other option. The defense should shred this guy under cross-examination. I ask again, Why are they wasting tax-payers’ coins on this?

First, let’s discuss Kenneth ‘Lil Woody’ Copeland. He is proof that cats can be downright brilliant when they’re on the stand testifying. He basically taught a 600-level course on how to play dumb and smart at the same time while playing the fiddle. Woody is the best non witness witness ever recorded.

If this is the prosecution’s primary witness, defense should take this trial to an acquittal. What Woody learned on the street is way more useful in a defense case than any lawyer who graduated from a prestigious university. Because these DAs seem to have gotten their law degrees out of a cereal box. I can’t imagine being a juror watching this insanity I also cannot believe she is allowed to ask these questions? This goes so far beyond leading – there needs to be some legal way for both the prosecutor and the judge to be imprisoned for this unbelievable violation of their oath to the Constitution.

Speaking of the DA, bet she and the entire DA office crew thought they had a slam dunk. From Perry Mason, I can see she is leading the witness and putting words in his mouth with most of her questions. If this is the best that Fani has to offer Fulton County, this county is a damn joke. These judges and lawyers need to be disbarred.

The question is , does she remember what he said? Why keep questioning him when he already told you that he’s only saying yes to get this proceeding over with. I just wonder how long this prosecution will last before they realize that he is making them look stupid. When does she stop! What more can she ask of this man? She’s gotta be tired. He is wearing them out.

Lawyer slim is mad because he is a failed witness and she’s trying to pin him down about lying to investigators. Too bad Woody is smarter than the ADA.

When she asked, “Are you just saying ‘yes’ to speed up your questioning?” and he responded “Most definitely,” I cried in laughter. He said yes to, just saying yes to speed up the process, that should’ve been the end of it, but no.

Good Lord, Fulton County has issues. Our legal system is a joke. And he is their star witness.

It seems to me that this prosecutor did not do so well in law school. He keeps saying to her “I do not recall anything I said to any police” but she keeps asking “Do You Recall”? I think I’m dumber after suffering through this witness being questioned. Seriously I feel dumber now that I watched this. If this is the best witness Fulton County prosecutors can come up with, how have they won any cases? If I was a juror, my verdict would be “FIRE ALL THE PROSECUTORS!” These people should not be practicing law for any reason at any level under any circumstance. This is like the movie Dumb and Dumber.

Another concern for me is that Jones took the 5th and yet they forced him to testify. He is 100% helping the defense. I mean, once he was asked his age and he replied, “I’m grown.” I knew something was going down after that. He was coerced. They put him in jail Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and held a secret meeting, because he wasn’t saying anything, then they threatened to keep him locked up for the whole trial, then the judge arrested the attorney Brian Steele. This trial was realistically done last Friday

If I didn’t see and hear this with my own eyes and ears I wouldn’t believe this would be taking place in any court of law.

I just wonder how many innocent people have been convicted in Fulton county because of these shady azz DA’s and this sorry excuse for a judge. Truth is, I kinda like it when dirty cops catch up to dirty DAs with dirty testimony. This whole case is crazy. He is a genius compared to everyone in Fani’s office.

How could the DA’s office base their entire case on this man’s testimony and he’s literally saying I lied about everything? I love the way the prosecution is being played. He repeatedly tells them he doesn’t remember talking to police or anything said, but the prosecutor just ignores him and keeps asking the same questions about ‘does he recall.’

Copeland is playing the same game that the judiciary is playing, he is just doing it better than the judiciary. He’s making a fool of the prosecution, and I think folk is a lot smarter than they think. Honestly, he is smarter than the entire prosecution team, and the judge for that matter.

His testimony is pure fucking gold. Love this guy and the way he is making Fulton County look like complete idiots. This is an absolute joke, This whole charge will be thrown out. What a joke. He said he doesn’t recall the situation, and then she asked about the details of that situation. What the Fck?

The DA’s office and the judge should all be in trouble. Possibly loose their license to practice law on because of this witness. Plus, they aren’t going to get the conviction they want. They aren’t getting anywhere on this trial. How embarrassing for the prosecution. The entire Fulton County DA and every judge needs to be investigated for RICO. Funny thing is, Woody appears to be the sanest of the bunch. He couldn’t be more obvious in his distain for the justice system and yet there he is on the stand. He’s playing them like a fiddle. Just responding to the question, “Do you think blonde and gold is the same?” His response: “I wouldn’t just ask you that if I thought it.”

What a brilliant witness. Doesn’t purger himself and doesn’t give any information. He can’t remember, so she tell him what to remember. If this is the star witness no one should convict.

This guy is smarter than the whole prosecuting team. You guys got played and he’s laughing at you. Georgia justice. Woody is genius, and it serves the judge and DA right for trying to pull such an underhanded and unethical move, Being a criminal is not synonymous with being stupid. We all can see that the prosecutor is testifying for him. She is not refreshing his memory. She is point blank testifying.

The DA is seriously making a fool of herself asking the same question’s over and over after he admitted he’ll say anything to stay out of jail. This trail needs to be stopped today this is pure insanity/ It is a mockery of our judicial system and a national disgrace. Lil Woody deserves an OSCAR and a law degree. He has single handedly made the DA and judge look like total Boneheads.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.

