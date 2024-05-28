Strategic Missteps: The Biden Administration’s Handling of the U.S. Petroleum Reserve and Its Implications for National Security and Economic Stability.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Treason, and sedition addresses disloyalty or treachery to one’s country or its government. To put it simpler, it regards any attempt to overthrow the government or impair the well-being of a state to which one owes allegiance; the crime of giving aid or comfort to the enemies of one’s government. The way folks are just taking the economic prosperity of the U.S. nowadays, I could in all sincerity make a case that a lot of cats could be brought up on charges of Treason.

Surprise, surprise, surprise, the Biden Administration has just announced another decision to sell off barrels (this time gasoline) from the strategic reserves. This time a mere 1 million barrels of gasoline the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR), a component of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This 1 million barrels is roughly equal to around 42 million gallons. The NGSR was created in after Superstorm Sandy knocked out oil refineries in New York and New Jersey in 2014.

Someone please explain to me what is the strategic part of these folks, releasing 1 million gallons of gas at this point? Only strategic thing possible is it being an effort by Brandon trying to buy votes before the midterm. Opportunely, they will be releasing the reserves over the weeks between Memorial Day and July 4. I supposed it is expected this action will buy some brownie points or even provide some monetary relief by reducing prices at the pump during the busy summer driving season. Sadly, on both pole: strategic and cost reduction, this isn’t how it works.

I thought strategic had something to do with the ability to advance toward was to attain the missions and goals of the U.S. and creates advantage for our nation for the long hall. the long term. Since taking office, this administration has used it like a small town fillin’ station. In 2022, sales drew the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to its lowest level since 1983.

This is a long walk away from the Biden administration’s decision to buy 3 million barrels of crude oil to help refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last May. Even thin, the math wasn’t mathin.’ Even then, 3 million was a joke given that the the daily amount usage globally is 99 to 102 million barrels.

This seems to be a poorly devised and desperate attempt to cover for the administrations failed environmental policies, which have resulted in soaring prices at the pump ever since Biden assumed office. First regardless of if it is gasoline or crude, subtracted from the strategic reserve, it isn’t much. In 2022 we consumed about 20 million barrels per day in crude alone.

The SPR currently holds around 360 million by present estimates but should be 760 Million barrels. Now word on the street is that Russia is about to cut oil output.

When Trump wanted to refill the SPR at $25 a barrel in 2020, when global oil prices went into a freefall amid the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, Democrats blocked his $3 billion proposal in funding that would have paid for the purchase. Now the current administration is in a pickle, seeing the last time they sought to refill the reserves the cost was around $80 a barrel. By all accounts, they will never get a reasonable price to make up for the short fall, which I see as them basically shorted themselves. I am no financial guru but by short selling, I mean buying a security/commodity whose price you think is going to fall and then selling it on the open market. You then buy the same security/commodity back later, hopefully for a lower price than you initially sold it for, and pocket the profit. There belief that the price of oil would fall did not happen.

Likewise, the last time Biden ordered the release of a record 180 million barrels of oil from the reserve in an attempt to stem the rapid rise of gasoline prices, it didn’t happen. But such is to be anticipated when the person you select to be the chair of the United States Council of Economic Advisers has a Bachelor’s degree in music and a Doctorate in Social Work (See below).

By January 2023, the Biden’s administration had sold off more than 40 percent of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Now the stockpile at its lowest levels since the early 1980s.

Still gung-ho on refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) by the end of this year, the Department of Energy has now canceled solicitations offered last month.

According to Forbes, the SPR is the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil and created for emergency use in case of some geopolitical disruptions in supplies of petroleum.

All of these problems, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were self-inflicted. The first was Biden’s decision to cancel construction of the Keystone XL pipeline the first day he took office. The effects of tis action has been demonstrated to have resulted in a loss of between 16,000 and 59,000 new jobs and a positive economic impact of ranging from $3.16 and $9.6 billion.

President Biden revoked the cross-border operation permit for the project the first day he took office. The report released by the U.S. Department of Energy states the Keystone XL pipeline would have created between 16,000 and 59,000 jobs and would have had a positive economic impact of between $3.16 and $9.6 billion. The pipeline was expected to carry 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to Nebraska.

Biden has sold off nearly half the U.S. oil reserve which begs the question, are we as a nation prepared for a REAL emergency or crisis? These oil reserves are meant to be used in times of dire emergencies not as a political gambit for an upcoming election. Now he wants the industry he said he wanted to destroy to help him. Why would oil companies want to increase production so as to sell it to the government for $70 when they can sell for much more at the currently production level? The person who proposed this scheme clearly doesn’t understand supply and demand.

Then there is the incessant lost of full-time jobs with benefits. This past March, U.S. Employers announced 90,309 job cuts, representing a 7% increase from February 2024.

Pepsico will closing Quaker Oats in Danville, Illinois factory after 65 years of production. Intel laying off hundreds of employees in its Sales and Marketing division. The largest climate technology incubator in North America, Greentown Labs, is eliminating 30% staff. of its resulting in 12 eliminated positions at its Somerville location. Six roles will be eliminated at Greentown’s Houston site. Nintendo of America is laying off around 120 contractors at the company’s Washington state headquarters. School bus company Student Transportation of America will be laying off 225 of its employees in Jacksonville and in 2023, Dell Technologies laid off thousands (13,000) of employees with plans to eliminate more jobs.

From what I read of the jobs report, it was unexpected and positive. However, I just reckon I still have a habit of not trusting what people say so I had to go over it for myself. Although the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report showed that the unemployment rate remains relatively steady, a separate report found that layoffs reached a 14-month high.

In complete transparency, I anticipate these numbers as in many cases since 2021, these numbers will be severely revised in the direction of lower positivity and optimism. My concern is that it is not as bright as it is made out to be (See above).

The number of employed foreign-born workers in the U.S. is steadily growing from month to month. The number of employed foreign born workers hit 31.11 million in March . Then there is the observation that most off all are part-time jobs with the majority of full-time jobs being government jobs. Of equal importance is that jobs data in its current report form cannot tell how many jobs gained may be second or third jobs.

To summarize, all of this, it all smacks me of treason. No president, regardless of political party, should be able to withdraw oil from the strategic reserve without a declaration of state of emergency by Congress. If he wanted to do something actually useful. Lower income taxes and stop sending our tax money overseas. I reckon a desperate government does desperate things to save themselves. This release will only bring gas prices down for 5 minutes, after that it will go right back up. A temporary fix with lasting consequences. There is so much wrong with this country. It’s laughable to think saving us a few cents at the gas station is going to put us back in line. The sad thing is all of America can see this is a Kindergartener move. This will just cost more for everyone in the long term.

But what should I expect from a government, who in 2021 managed to misplace $281 billion in payments, spent over $1.5 million to study lizards running on a treadmill, and an administration that spent $800,000 on the effects of Cocaine on the sexual behavior of quail. I cannot even recall the millions paid to study the effects of yoga on goats. Did I mention the more than $7 billion worth of weapons and equipment when the Biden Administration left Afghanistan last year? And some may wonder why I call draining the SPR treason, I will just say it is intentional, $7.5 billion of our loot to please a handful of greenies allocated by the Biden Administration to build just 7 EV charging stations to date? If this isn’t a seditious act, nothing is.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.

Share Post

Twitter

Facebook

Email