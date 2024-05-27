Devout Christians: Reimagining Wealth – Discovering Purpose Beyond Money.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) How many times have I said or thought about that! Too numerous to count I’m sure. How about you? Have you ever dreamt of the things that you would do if money weren’t an issue in your life? Now, I completely understand that, as some would say, money makes the world go round. In other words, money is a means to an end. However, money should never be the end of our means. So what do I mean?



Well, to begin with I think to demystify this saying in our lives, that is, to get over this particular hurdle, we have to understand what an issue really is. As defined, an issue is a subject of concern, something for discussion, the central or most important topic in a discussion, the official release of something or the final outcome.

I think this definition is important to comprehend because we often take a very limited view of issues when we daydream about having enough money then snap back into reality when we realize that we may not have it. You see, I believe we view our lack of financial resource as a final outcome and we therefore allow it to stifle, strangle or even assassinate our dreams. I know plenty of you are now attempting to remind me that hey Rick, it takes money to make money. I get it, I really do. That is I agree to some extent with some of this thought in the physical sense, but I also know that we are not entirely physical beings. I believe that we are much more spirit than we are physical and to limit our thoughts to the physical only would be just as detrimental to our dreams since they stem from the spiritual side of who we are and we only attempt to bring them to pass in our physical world. (Have I confused you enough?)

In other words, money is meant as a physical tool to help bring to pass the spiritual dreams we have been given. So, if our dreams stem from the spiritual side of us, we must realize there are other tools available to us, to help fulfill them besides money. Most of these tools will of course have their origins then in the spiritual and simply be manifested in the physical. However, most of the time we don’t think about this because we live in the moments of the physical and hence we get caught up thinking too much about the physical rather than the spiritual.

As a result, we wind up dedicating our desires, ambitions, motives, dreams and even loves or admiration on the physical where they really don’t belong. We have been warned about this in scripture when 1-Timothy 6:10 tells us “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (KJV)

Therefore, in order to get our thinking correct we need to see money as only a means to the end we have in mind. The word means is defined as something that is available and makes it possible for somebody to do something. The word end is the tip or extremity of an object, the limit, extent or boundary of something, the final part, a goal or purpose. Understanding these terms can keep us from thinking that money is the end of our means. In other words, from thinking that if we don’t have money that we won’t be able to accomplish our goals. Sure, it may limit us in some sense and we may reach certain boundaries without it but it doesn’t have to be the final part of our goal or purpose in life.

Rather, we need to view money as a limited tool and to seek out additional or alternative tools for constructing our dreams if we don’t have money. Since our dreams are spiritual in nature, as previously discussed, it is usually best to first seek out those spiritual tools. The best spiritual tool we have access to is prayer and asking God for what we need. Here are some scriptures that help back that up and have been proven over the past several thousand years.

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33 KJV) “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you:” (Matthew 7:7 KJV) “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19 KJV)

We need to trust in God’s economy because there are never any recessions, depressions or even spikes or growths. God is a constant, he never changes and as such his economy or his way of doing things never change. Therefore, if we don’t have enough money to help fulfill our dreams he must be attempting to encourage us to explore other avenues, means, thoughts or timing. You see God is not at all concerned with our money situation and to be honest with you he is also not concerned about our dreams. What he is ultimately concerned about is our growth as individuals and as such, he will use every opportunity, challenge or difficulty we face to help us stretch, learn and grow because of them.

Hence, if you’ve been feeling that money has been an issue in your life, it might be time to have an important conversation with God and seek out his will regarding your dreams, purpose or goals. Listen to what he may be trying to tell you through your circumstances, other people in your life and yes perhaps even this blog. Wouldn’t you agree that its time we see the bigger picture of God’s purposes in our lives. Perhaps then we would be able to say “What if money weren’t an issue” not as a defeating statement that causes us to focus on the end of our dreams, but rather as emphasis of a focus on the alternatives God makes available to us to help us grow.

I encourage you today to think not only once on this topic but to come back to it again and again if need be to help you center on the most important aspect of the purpose of money in relationship to your dreams and God’s purpose. I trust that in the end you will be able to let go and release any improper focus on money and find healing and relief to any sorrows or pain it may have caused you.

