Devout Christians: The Extinction of 245 Million BC Is Recorded In the Bible!!

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I have little, if any, sympathy for atheists and evolutionists. Historical and physical evidence is available for anyone who seeks the truth. But since we live in a land that loves a lie, many people are content with their willful ignorance, not wanting to take the required measures to learn the truth.

For example, atheists and agnostics claim that there is no evidence for the existence of Yehovah (God’s name). Yet Mt. Sinai, in NW Saudi Arabia still has the charred mountaintop, and the Hebrew petroglyphs carved on the Rock Altar that the golden calf was placed upon and worshipped by Israel. Please read the following verse.

Deuteronomy 5:23 (KJV)

23 And it came to pass, when ye heard the voice out of the midst of the darkness, (for the mountain did burn with fire,) that ye came near unto me, even all the heads of your tribes, and your elders;

On Sunday, June 15 1598 BC, when Yehovah shouted down His commandments, the mountain was like a blast furnace. The ground shook, and the sound of many trumpets was exceedingly loud. This is when Israel was given the language of Hebrew. The evidence at Mt. Sinai proves that Israel had a physical encounter with an Extra-Celestial Entity. However, there are those that will fabricate an excuse not to believe.

The ridiculous falsehoods of science try to explain how Earth obtained our Moon. One such fabrication was that the fictional planet Theia collided with the early Earth around 4.5 billion years ago, with some of the resulting ejected debris coalescing to form the Moon. If so, how did Jupiter obtain its ninety-five moons, one being Metis, which is only 79,500 miles from Jupiter? With the tremendous gravity of Jupiter, Metis never crashes into the planet, like the comet Shemaker/Levi-9 did in July of 1994.

Since our Moon wasn’t captured, nor is it debris that convalesced into a perfect sphere, what force or intelligence placed the Moon in an uniquely circular orbit?

A man named Ronald Regehr, who was an aerospace engineer at NASA wrote “As outrageous as the Moon-is-a-spaceship-theory (brought here by aliens) is, it is the only theory that is supported by all of the data, and there is no data that contradicts this theory”. That is a perfect example of what stupid lengths mankind will go, to avoid admitting that our universe has a Creator. Why couldn’t that “Alien” be Yehovah?

However, the biggest obstacle preventing people from having the truth are the false and foolish doctrines taught by current creationist organizations, such as (Wrong) Answers in Genesis, Institute of Creation Research, Creation Ministries International, Reasons to Believe, and the list goes on, to more than one hundred in the USA alone. None of them want to teach the truth, and I suspect that they are cults. For over twenty-five years I have tried to convey the truth to them, including the Discovery Institute, who is responsible for presenting the inept teaching of “intelligent design”. They are just as brainwashed and closed minded as atheists and evolutionists.

It so happens that the book of Genesis is the first book written by modern mankind that declares the existence of pre-historic humankind. The correct reading of the seven days conveys that there have been five previous advents of humanity on Earth. Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden were the sixth advent, the first of modern mankind. The seven days shown to Moses were seven 24-hour days, taken from seven different weeks, which were the first week of seven different time periods. That is why the sequence of formation (mankind and animals) is different in chapters one and two, because they describe two different time periods.

The chronological sequence of the days is the Fourth Day (the only day of Creation Week shown to Moses), the fifth day (when Moses was shown the marine dinosaurs), the sixth day (when the third advent of mankind and herbivores were created), the seventh day, then the first day, the second day, followed by the third day.

For many years I have been trying to inform people of the truth of the bible, but it just falls on deaf ears. Out of the hundreds of websites I have contacted, only Calvin T. Adams, the producer of ThyBlackman.com, would publish my articles. The Baptist, Methodist, Catholic, Adventist magazines, such as The Christian Century and Christianity Today, and other websites, have all rejected the truth.

The fact is, is that the bible conveys the 4.6-million-year history of Earth and mankind, including the factors surrounding the first great extinction of 245 million years ago. So if you want the truth of our origins, send an email to me, at HermanC@ThyBlackMan.com to schedule my 44-minute PowerPoint presentation, because I don’t plan on wasting anymore of my time and effort.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

You may also purchase this writer book which is entitled; Moses Didn’t Write About Creation.

Note: Recently Herman published a new book which is entitled; The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism – Christian Faith Publishing.

Share Post

Twitter

Facebook

Email