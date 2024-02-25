You are here: Home BM / It will Take More Than Gold Sneakers to Get African Americans to Support Trump or the Republican Party.

It will Take More Than Gold Sneakers to Get African Americans to Support Trump or the Republican Party.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Raymond Arroyo, a Fox News contributor, argues that Trump knows how to connect to the Black community. When Donald Trump mugshot was released in August 2023, Arroyo stated, that Black people can relate to Donald Trump now, and that it was going to increase Black support for Donald Trump because he now had, “street creds.”

In order to pay for his civil lawsuit judgements and mounting legal fees, Donald Trump is now hocking his gold sneakers. Arroyo insists that this is proof that Trump has the support of the African American community. “Even the sneaker thing! As you see black support eroding for Joe Biden, this is connecting with Black America. Because they love sneakers. They are into sneakers. This is a big deal. Certainly, in the inner city. So, when you have Trump rolled out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘wait a minute, this is cool.’ He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen.”

Arroyo and like-minded individuals in the MAGA movement think very little of the African American Community if they believe that a mugshot or gold sneakers will get African Americans to support Donald Trump or recruit them to the Republican party.

The Republican Party could earn Black support, but the GOP seems to have decided that doing so is just too much work — it’s easier to try to stop Black people from voting, period. In Republican-controlled states across the nation, the campaign for a 21st-century Jim Crow is well underway. This is a tragedy, both for African Americans who are losing access to the ballot and for the Republican Party. It didn’t have to happen this way. How much more inspiring would it be if Republicans courted the African American vote instead of trying to suppress it?

Imagine if Trump and the GOP made high-profile African American appointments in the Republican Party and National Committee. Imagine Republicans supporting, instead of almost automatically opposing, legislation that might assist Black families. And imagine if GOP worked to recruit local and national Black candidates for office.

If Donald Trump or the Republican party wants the support of the African American community, then come to our neighborhoods to conduct town hall meetings, support our businesses, visit our community centers and our churches to speak to the congregation. Then you would see more African Americans supporting Trump and the Republican Party. But the notion that a $399 pair of ugly gold sneakers is going to gain the support of the African American community is a racist stereotype that is offensive and an insult to the entire African American community. These types of tactics only serve to drive African Americans further away from Trump, MAGA, and the GOP.

Staff Writer; Robert J. Walker

This brother is a retired Mississippi Educator. He is the author of several books including; 12 Characteristics of an Effective Teacher and The Plan of Salvation Kindle. He lives in Walls, Mississippi.

One may contact him at; RJWalker@ThyBlackMan.com.