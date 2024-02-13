You are here: Home BM / Unbalanced Scales: Joe Biden’s America and the Broadening Divide in Standards and Justice.

Unbalanced Scales: Joe Biden’s America and the Broadening Divide in Standards and Justice.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We often hear about the two-tiered system of justice, but if you’re paying attention these days, those two tiers apply to just about everything in our culture/society. The idiom “rules for thee, but not for me” sums it up succinctly.

Consider the most recent revelation concerning Joe Biden. The special investigator’s report declared him unfit to stand trial in the matter of the possession of unauthorized documents. Let’s just start from the beginning. Joe Biden was not President at the time, so he had no authority to declassify any documents, certainly not store them in his garage. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, is being held to a completely different standard on document possession. However, what is more disturbing is that once upon a time we had to endure the leftist drivel that Donald Trump was unhinged, mentally unstable, and not fit to be President and that the 25th Amendment should be invoked. Well, if Joe Biden is unfit, too incompetent, to stand trial on an illegal document possession case, then how can he be fit to be President?

Can y’all just imagine if a special investigator declared the same about sitting President Trump? Or even worse, what would the media have said about Trump if he were falling going up the stairs of Air Force One, falling at the US Air Force Academy graduation, or worse, saying that he was talking with a French President who had been dead for almost 30 years? If Donald Trump had spoken at a press conference after being declared unfit, and confused the Presidents of Mexico and Egypt, well, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, Daily Beast — ya know, the usual suspects — would be crowing from high wires about him being forced out by the 25th Amendment.

Rules for thee but not for me.

I remember Maxine Waters ranting about Trump bringing us into World War III, insert rolling eyes. The Trump years saw no major military actions or incursions across the globe. Matter of fact, Trump was the only U.S. President to follow up on moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Any terrorist attacks? Nah, instead, Trump smoked Iranian Quds Force Commander, General Soleimani, and eradicated ISIS and their leader Al-Baghdadi. And what was the response from the leftist media? “Oh, how mean!” You would have thought Trump killed the fella from the Dos Equis beer commercials, “Stay a terrorist, my friend.” Trump killed over 200 members of the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group, not a peep from Vladimir. Iran was in such dire straits for cash that their Islamic terrorist proxies were having bake sales and lemonade stands to try and raise funds.

Now, the world is aflame and turmoil is everywhere. Joe Biden, well, actually Barry Soetoro’s third term, has brought us to the brink of a new World War.

Once upon a time if you criticized Barry S. you were denigrated and disparaged as a racist. Madonna spoke publicly about blowing up the White House. Kathy Griffin held up a severed head. In a play in New York, supposedly about the fall of Julius Caesar, the main character being stabbed to death resembled Donald Trump. Johnny Depp and Snoop Dogg both spoke of, or portrayed, committing violence against Trump. Well, that was just fine.

The Department of Justice — currently an oxymoronic designation, emphasis on moron — is still hunting down Americans from January 6th. Americans are being held with their due process being violated, you know, their constitutional rights. Yet, we cannot find a single leader, or member of Antifa/BLM to arrest, try, and imprison. Consider all the property damage, and lives that they threatened, assaulted, and even murdered. Does anyone remember the Black man who was a Trump supporter who was killed in Milwaukee just because he was a Trump supporter?

Why are we allowing people to take to the streets in support of an Islamic terrorist group that has the blood of Americans on their hands, Hamas? Each time I see these billboards around Dallas, Texas, advocating for Gaza, it angers me to no end. The governing authority in Gaza is a designated Islamic terrorist organization. There are only three types of people in America who support an Islamic terrorist organization: terrorist sympathizers, useful idiots, and mindless lemmings . . . all classified as traitors and true insurrectionists, including members of Congress.

Rules for thee but not for me.

There are those who say, why impeach Alejandro Majorkas? The answer is simple. If you lie to the American people as a member of government and fail to execute your enumerated constitutional duties and responsibilities, you should be removed. After all, we have a system of three co-equal branches of government and checks and balances. When you allow such despicable behavior, you reinforce it and enable a lack of accountability. In comparison, the progressive socialist leftists impeached Donald Trump not once — and the first was based upon the lies of one Hillary Clinton — but a second time, based upon a phone call to Ukraine. A matter we now know was warranted, see Hunter Biden.

Speaking of which, imagine if Donald, Jr. and Eric Trump had done 5 percent of that which Hunter Biden is accused? And, oh by the way, if yours truly had lied on an ATF Form 4473 about purchasing a weapon, yeah, you know the deal.

Rules for thee but not for me.

The United States exhibits a complex, dual-standard approach to decision-making on numerous issues. On one hand, parents who expose their children to adult performances, including those by individuals expressing gender dysphoria, often receive praise. Conversely, parents who oppose interventions altering their child’s physical development can face severe criticism, to the extent of losing custody. This occurs despite regulations that prohibit minors from getting tattoos before reaching the age of 18.

Our veterans, you know, those who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice and give the last full measure of devotion to our country are struggling. A good number of them are homeless and jobless. Yet, single military-aged males from other countries can enter into America illegally and receive free healthcare, debit cards, and stay in top-notch accommodations. They can beat up law enforcement officers and be released. Yet a Marine Corps veteran can protect subway riders from someone making death threats and finds himself in jail.

The election of 2024 comes down to whether or not Americans want to see the elimination of the two tiers of everything. We are devolving into a Soviet Union politburo-type system. That must be rejected, and it is a clear choice for We the People to make in November. If we allow the political, cultural, educational, entertainment, and governmental elites to triumph, well, it is as Benjamin Franklin articulated, “Sometimes you get the government that you deserve.”

Columnist; Allen West

Official website; https://twitter.com/AllenWest