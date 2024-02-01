You are here: Home News / The Year 2024: Resolutions For African Americans To Accomplished.

The Year 2024: Resolutions For African Americans To Accomplished.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The year 2023 is gone and with it We witness no prosperity, no reparations, no policies, no laws, no jobs etc.. created for the benefit, protection and empowerment of our African American communities; Instead, we notice how other ethnic groups in America, other countries, other religious groups received everything they asked for and everything they did not asked for; while, our African American community once again receive nothing that was specific and tangible to the prosperity of all black people living in America.

It is a new year, 2024 and the beginning of a new era for America into a uncertain future and it is in the best interest of all African Americans, Afro-Caribbean’s and Afro Latinos to unite under one flag, one love, one idea, one mission, one goal, one economic global power that is control by us for us. Every single black men, women, LGBT and Non-Binary black person must be on the same page of becoming a self-sufficient community, governing ourselves under our own rules and regulations without the interference of other individuals, ethnic groups or religious groups who do not looked like us, did not suffered like, us, do not think like us and did not endure years of oppression and slavery base solely on our black skin color.

It is time for our Black leaders to push and encourage every single black person living in America to love each other, to trust each other, to forgive each other, to support each other and to protect each other from the wrath of Racist America. It is time for our African American communities to begin a new era of independence by investing our hard earn black dollars into business, organization, financial institutions, colleges, etc.. that are own by black people and who employee our black brother and sisters. It is time for our community to put our $1.2 trillion spending dollar in black owned banks, black owned credit unions and black own financial institutions; which, will in turn invest in the black community by creating job for our black Christian children and allowing our black entrepreneurs to acquire loans and grants to fulfill their dream of owning and opening a black business for the benefit and enjoyment of our African American Communities.

We as descendants of African Slaves have forgotten the horrors of death, rape, sodomy, beaten, lynching, kidnapping at the hands of our former slave masters, whose racist children continue to impose their racism, prejudice, bias and discrimination on our communities with the use of Race Soldiers, aka Racist police officers who every day shoot and killed our innocent black children like Tamir Rice. They continue with their systemic racism by denying jobs, loans, grants, housing, medical care, health insurance to our young black Christian children as a way to control and keep our community in a state of despair, paranoia, stress and hopelessness.

Far to long we have endure and continue to forgive and forget the transgressions of the past committed against our forefathers and to ourselves; for that reason, Racist America has not change and will never change or do anything to improve, apologize, empower and or give reparations to the descendants of African Slaves in America. Therefore, it is time for all African Americans to prepare ourselves to start a new movement similar to that of the Black Liberation Army, the Black Panther and NFAC; But, a movement based on economic and financial independence from Racist America. Our black Money and Wealth should only be spent in business, companies, corporations, banks, credit unions that are owned and operated by black men, women, LGBT who are loyal to their black community and are willing to do anything to ensure the prosperity of the African American community in the same way that our forefather built and created the first Black Wall Street cities and towns across America. Indeed, Maybe we should also Join the BRICS Nation for our economical independence from the Racist U.S. Dollar.

All African American church leaders, pastors, deacons, priest, Movie Stars, Athlete’s, Rappers, Entertainers, Scholars etc.. must encourage all black people in America to deposit their money in black banks, to send their children to black owned schools and HBCU’s, to hire black tutors for our children, to hire black Tax preparers and Black public notaries to do our taxes, to hire black plumbers, black electrician, black gardeners, black mechanics, black UBER/LYFT driver, to build black hospitals, black clinics, to asked for a black doctor and black nurse during your medical visits, to shop at a black owned mini market and grocery stores, to hire black financial advisor, a black lawyer etc.. In short, everything that we do as proud black people should be to help each other financially, economical, educationally in the same way that the Untouchables help each other and their community.

We must learn as black people that only us can save ourselves from the onslaught of economic disparity and inequalities plaguing our community and affecting our black Christian children future and freedom. My Fellow African Americans, We are at War in America and we are loosing and if we don’t wake up today, then we are going to end up like the Native American which were the original people of these lands standing at over 80 million inhabitants before the arrival of the Racist Europeans and within 50 to 100 years their populations dwindle to less than 30 million and by January 2024 they are less than 7 million Native Americans left in the United States of America. The question is where are those 7 millions Native Americans living right now? Yes, more than 90% of them are still living in Indian reservations areas in the Midwest where they are drinking and drugging themselves to the death, plague by diseases given to them by the arrival of Racist Europeans to America, who know called themselves Caucasian Americans.

You have all noticed that the first thing of action for our racist Democratic government was to pass laws to ban guns in America as a method to stop and deter violence in the street of America; but, we all know that Racist America loves violence and they enjoy watching our black children being murder by police officers, racist Caucasians and by our own degenerated black men who themselves do not understand that the guns given to the inner cities thugs and drug dealers comes from the same Racist people who wear the black and blue uniforms who called themselves Police Officers and Firefighters.. They also pass laws granting more money for the Ukraine war and to help the Untouchables in their onslaught of innocent children, women and the elderly.. Yet, no law was pass in America to eradicate poverty, unemployment, police brutality, economic equality, housing and adequate medical care for our black pregnant women.

Guns in America are part of the American culture and Racist America will never get rid of its billion dollar weapons manufacturing industry; Therefore, African Americans should never get rid of their guns and they should exercise their 2nd amendment rights by legally purchasing semi-automatic pistols, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, body armor, Kevlar helmets, survival food and tools and anything that will keep you and your family safe and sound from an onslaught of Racist America towards our community. Believe me, it is coming and they already started this war against our black community by letting hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from central, south America into the inner cities and neighborhoods of African Americans such as in Chicago, New York, Mississippi, Atlanta etc.. Yes, the black men, black women and black LGBT will be replace by these illegal people and they will be the new blacks, once Racist America gets rid of us via the use of drugs, Ganster rap music, unemployment, medical negligence, abortion and police brutality.

