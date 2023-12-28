You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Stage Is Set For The Anti-Christ.

Devout Christians: The Stage Is Set For The Anti-Christ.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The archangel Gabriel revealed to Daniel when the first two advents of the Messiah would occur. The first advent was sixty-nine sevens (483 years) after the third wave of Hebrews left Babylon in the year 457 BC. The Messiah appeared 483 years later on Saturday March 29, AD 27. It was the first day of the first Hebrew month, Aviv.

Daniel 9:26b-27

.. and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined.

27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.

The seventieth week (seven years) begins as the Anti-Christ is revealed starting in verse 26b. In 26b, it looks ahead at the second half of the three ½ years, when the first battle of Armageddon takes place. He will gather his army in the valley and begin his assault upon Jerusalem. The second battle (Gog and Magog) will occur 1,007 years later, at Yeshua’s third coming.

Over half of the city will be taken, and the new temple will be destroyed. But before all is lost, Yeshua will come from Heaven with his angels, and swords will come out of His mouth to slice and dice the army in bloody pieces.

However, verse twenty-seven points to the beginning of the seven years, when a peace treaty will be agreed upon by Israel. There are at least two perfect red heifers presently in Israel that are ready for sacrifice, but the ritual cannot commence while there is a war going on. The heifer ashes are needed for purification, before the (third) temple can be built.

It is now expected that political pressure will be put upon Israel to accept a peace treaty near the time of Passover, which that Israel will not be in favor of. This would be about the sixteenth of April 2024, within ten days before Passover. But in order to appease the people, so that peaceful existence can be obtained, the treaty will be reluctantly signed in order to move forward with the sacrifice and Temple construction.

However, there is a third party to consider. Both Elijah and Enoch would begin their 1,260-day testimony, seven days before Passover. They would be the ones that would begin to prophecy against the Anti-Christ, which most people at that point would think him to be a marvelous wonder worker, since he would be able to orchestrate a near impossible peace agreement.

Three and a half years later, in the middle of the peace treaty, someone will attempt to assassinate the Anti-Christ. It is said that he will suffer from a fatal head wound. But amazingly, he will recover and be stronger. He will then kill the two witnesses from Heaven.

However, on what is projected to be Saturday evening, October 2 2027, the two witnesses will rise from the dead, and observe the renewed Moon. They will be called back to Heaven when Yeshua shouts “Come up here”. Significance of this is that there is one more appointed time (feast) that Yeshua must fulfill before His second coming, and it is the Day of Trumpets, as explained in “The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism”.

Not only in Jerusalem, but many around the world will see the resurrection of the two men, since they will have been left lying in the street for three and a half days. It is expected that great fear will come upon many, but the worst is yet to come.

Probably, two months later, the Anti-Christ will begin to defile the new Temple, declaring himself to be (a) God.

2 Thessalonians 2:3-4

3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;

4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

