You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: 2031 America Aflame: The Turbulent Reign of President Donald Trump.

Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: 2031 America Aflame: The Turbulent Reign of President Donald Trump.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is six years into Donald J. Trump’s second tenure as president. During his first tenure he served four years and with his current six years in office he is just three years short of matching President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s record of 13 years as president.

After a tumultuous days and weeks after the 2024 election in which he narrowly beat then President Joe Biden in a rematch of their earlier 2020 election, the nation under Trump’s leadership had seen a welcomed return to tranquility and normalcy. Prior to the calm the nation came close to a second Civil War.

Before the final vote tally could be officially announced, but showing Trump beating Biden, protesters took to the streets in many of the nation’s cities to voice their displeasure and anger. What started as noisy, angry protests quickly turned ugly and violent. At first, the police under the direction of their mayors allowed the protesters significant latitude. But quickly the conduct went beyond civil protests and civil disobedience to pitch battle with police.

The protests escalated from there to the destruction of property in many downtown business areas in those cities. It also saw a significant number of arsons in business and residential areas. Mayors and governors were slow to respond but eventually governors in several of the states where cities were literally on fire were forced to use their national guard.

There were also major clashes that occurred between protesters and counter protesters. They became extremely violent with scores of deaths and countless injuries. Various militia groups engaged in hand to hand combat with those who protested the election of Trump. Gun battles took place on city streets.

It was no longer the United States of America, but Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan transported between the Atlantic and the Pacific. It was ugly and it was violent.

Buildings on college campuses were taken over and others set on fire. Colleges for the safety of their students were forced to shut down with courses done remotely.

Immediately upon taking office, Trump directed federal troops into various cities to restore law and order. Federal troops would remain in several of those cities for as much as four years.

American citizens from all political, social, educational and economic persuasions were outraged at what they saw. However, out of either fear or not knowing what to do or both, the overwhelming majority of Americans remained quiet. They watched in silence, fearful of what they saw.

Not only did they remain quiet they stopped speaking with each other. Family members became cautious when speaking to one another. Individuals who had been friends for years pulled back from each other. American did not know who to trust so they trusted no one.

Accusations flew back and forth as to who was to blame for the violence and lawlessness.Those on the right blaming the Democrats, leftists, communist and socialist agitators as well BLM and Antifia. Others pointed the finger at Republicans, extreme right wingnuts and fascist, neo-Nazi groups.

Regardless of who was to blame, America was at war with itself. America was on the verge of complete collapse and disintegration.

Then it happened. A month after Trump was sworn into office with fires and smoke clearly seen behind him as he raised his hand under massive security and taking the oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” the inconceivable occurred.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the US Capitol Building went up in flames. The building was completely gutted by the fire. Explosions from gas lines, which for some reason, were not turned off caused the building to basically collapse.

An individual was found at the scene with a small gasoline container and flammable materials. He confessed immediately that he was part of a group that was responsible for the arson of the Capitol Building.

He implicated six House Democrats and two Democratic US Senators as being part of the group that worked with him to commit the arson. The group which included the House Democrats and two Democratic US Senators, he maintained, were a small cell of insurrectionists loosely tied to others cells that made up a much larger group consisting of Antifia and various leftists groups.

The confessed arsonist indicated the goal of the cell he was associated with as well as the larger loosely connected group was to bring down the newly elected government. From there they hoped to force a new election.

The American public was shocked and outraged. Things had gone too far for too long. They wanted their nation back. They also want law and order. They want both immediately.

Trump stepped to the plate and delivered. He immediately declared martial law.

He directed more federal troops into action protecting government buildings. He also activated all state national guard units into the federal mission of protecting federal governmental property and as well as to restore law and order directly under his military generals.

The troops, both federal and national guard, now actively patrolled the streets. Local police departments were taken over by military commanders and local police officers reported directly to military personnel for assignment. The presence of military troops, vehicles and tanks were a welcoming sign for many Americans.

Democrats had won one vote majorities in both houses of Congress in the 2024 election. However, with the arrest of the six House Democrats and two US Senators on insurrectionist and treason charges both houses of Congress were paralyzed. Neither party in either house had the legal authority to conduct Congressional business without the necessary majority. Democrats reached across the aisle to Republicans in both houses for an agreement of bipartisanship in the running of the Congress. Republicans refused the arrangement.

Once again Trump stepped to the plate. He issued an executive order which became known as the Enabling Act which gave him the power to enact law without the involvement of the Congress.

Democratic leaders and others rallied against the act. Attorney Generals in several Democratic controlled states in conjunction with various public interests groups appealed to the US Supreme Court. However, it was to no avail.

The US Supreme Court refused to hear the case. The Court maintained that there was no existing law on the subject of what happens if there is no functional Congress. Congress had never addressed the issue so the Court was without direction. It refused to wander into uncharted territory.

Until there was a functioning Congress the president as executive officer would be compelled to run the federal government without a Congress. Congress because it was unable to agree among themselves as to how to proceed was unable to accept replacement members for the arrested Democratic members of Congress.

Democratic officials, representatives of certain public interest groups, some media outlets and others complained and protested the lack of a Congress and Trump’s Enabling Act. However, a sizable majority of Americans were horrified and shocked with the daily images of America in flames.

America no longer resembled the America of their youth. What they were seeing was a third world country at war with itself. They supported the Enabling Act and Trump’s use of it.

Trump did not indicate a timetable as to how long the Enabling Act would remain in force. Nonetheless, the overwhelming majority of Americans were okay with that. They wanted tranquility, stability and a sense of order.

Things had gotten out of hand and they needed someone to make things right again. They had found it in Trump.

On the evening that Trump announced his executive order establishing the Enabling Act, he gave a long statesman-like speech to the nation on network stations. The primetime speech was one of the largest viewed programming of any kind.

He talked of the horrifying images that the public had become all too familiar with seeing. He spoke about how God had blessed America since its beginnings.

That America was a Christian nation which unfortunately had strayed away from its Christian principles and tenets. That Americans were at war with itself because they no longer followed the Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” America had been led astray from its Christian roots which he attributed to foreign influences, in particular communisms, socialism and globalism.

Evangelical Christians who overwhelmingly supported Trump in the 2024 election were elated with Trump’s speech. They were even more overjoyed when he announced three months later a total abortion ban without any exceptions throughout the US.

To help return America back to its Christian principles and tenets as well as to provide greater homeland security, all borders to the US would be closed. Immigration to the US was forbidden. Work would begin immediately to build the wall which he attempted to do in his first term, but which Congress stalled and then the Biden Administration canceled.

The wall would be bigger and more imposing than originally planned with the wall going an unannounced number of yards underground. To pay for the wall Trump would use money allocated by the previous administration and Congress as aid to foreign nations, NATO and the UN.

To make America more homogeneous in spirit and soul, cosmopolitan influences would be weeded out in schools and government. English would be the official national language. All who wanted to emigrate to the US once a new and comprehensive immigration policy was established would be required to learn to speak and read English prior to becoming an American citizen.

Trump banned the use of hyphenated Americans declaring “we are all just Americans”. He also banned racial, gender, sexual and religious identification for all governmental jobs and programs including the use of protections, set asides, equal employment and affirmative action.

In the blink of an eye and stroke of a pen, Americans would go through a cultural revolution. They would travel in time to another era. A significant number of Americans would applaud the action.

To bring about law and order Trump suspended civil liberties. Public protests were declared illegal.

Later in a nod to state’s rights, Trump removed many federal requirements and regulations which impacted states. He suspended all federal bans on the use of cannabis, cocaine, and heroin as well as prostitution.

If a state and its citizens want those measures, he pointed out, well that should be up to the state and its people. It would be a source of revenue for states as well as a means to remove organized criminal elements involved in such activities. If people are going to engage in such activities better for the government to control and benefit.

Shortly after the bans on public protesting, several professional sports players decided to express their displeasure with the ban and Trump. They staged protests when the National Anthem was sung.

Trump directed the sports teams and the leagues to expel the players. Not only did he state that the players actions were unAmerican, he also stated that he feared their action would result in more violence, destruction and lawlessness.

The teams and the leagues refused to do so. So Trump used his authority and banned the players, teams and leagues from playing.

A sizable majority of Americans had no problem with his decision nor with his other decrees and executive orders. In fact, polls showed his popularity and approval ratings the highest of any president since such polling was recorded.

A small number of Democratic officials, media representatives and activists were however extremely unhappy with the Enabling Law and Trump. But there was little if anything they could do. The vast majority of Americans sided with Trump.

Some members of the media claimed that there was evidence that the Capitol Building arson was not the work of Democrats and/or leftists but a false flag operation engineered entirely by rightwing extremists. That the individual who confessed to the arson and implicated others was a patsy who for most of his life had been institutionalized for mental disorders.

According to two of the first arson officials to the Capitol Building fire they saw the individual get out of a taxi at least an half an hour after the fire started. He stood next to others looking at the massive fire.

What made him stand out they pointed out was though it was bitterly cold he was dressed in a short sleeve shirt and shorts. They could tell he was not all there. He had a small suitcase but no gasoline can as reported.

The two responders placed in their written reports what they had seen. Neither one was ever asked to discuss what was in their reports to law enforcement officials. So they basically remained quiet and moved on.

Overall however, Americans, a vast majority, were happy that things had returned to an accepted normalcy. They could see their country again. America had turned the corner and things were heading in the right direction for the first time in many years. They hailed Trump.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.