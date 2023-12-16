You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: What Is Christianity? Part 4 of 4.

Devout Christians: What Is Christianity? Part 4 of 4.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Who was Yeshua? Yeshua (Jesus) was the promised Messiah of Israel, whom the Jews (mostly) rejected. He is the only man, of modern mankind, who was born without (Adam’s) sin. The curse of sin is passed from the father to the child by means of the sperm of the father. Yeshua’s blood was discovered upon the Ark of the Covenant, on January 6, 1982 and analyzed. After reconstitution, the “Y” chromosome was discovered to be not from a human male. It was from Yehovah.

Yeshua’s blood only had twenty-four chromosomes. Mary, the mother of Yeshua, supplied the ‘x’ chromosome, and twenty-two autosomes. She was of both the tribe of Levi, and of Judah. Her father (also named Joseph) was a direct descendant of David and Solomon. Her mother, was of the daughters of Aaron, being the younger sister of Elisabeth’s mother. Elizabeth was John the Baptist’s mother. John and Yeshua were second cousins. Since Mary passed all her attributes to Yeshua, He also was both a Levite of the line of Aaron, and heir to the throne of David.

This qualified Him to be both the High Priest of Yehovah, and King, the same as was Melchizedek.

Daniel 9:26b-27

.. and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined.

27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.

The archangel Gabriel also revealed when the Messiah would come the second time. An expected seven-year peace treaty will be agreed upon by Israel, and the evil prince (the anti-Christ) will renege on it after 3 ½ years, and eventually destroy much of Jerusalem and the new Temple. At the beginning of the seven years, the two witnesses will appear (read the book “The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism”) seven days before Passover. At the end of the week (seven years), the Messiah will come to Earth the second time to imprison Satan and take His bride to Heaven.

The Kingdom of God (true Christianity, the bride of Christ) has been made available for the relative few that will accept it. They will be taken to Heaven upon the Second Coming of Yeshua. They will return to Earth at the Third Coming of Yeshua 1,007 years later and judge the world at the White Throne Judgement. They will reign on Earth for 1,000 years, then will be sent elsewhere, either to rule other universes that the rebel angels once ruled, or will reside in other systems and galaxies in this universe.

Outside of true Christianity, the righteous individuals that pass the White Throne Judgement (not sent to the Lake of Fire) will live forever in this universe, either on the new Earth or in whatever system they later decide to reside.

What is false Christianity? False Christianity can easily be identified by their doctrine concerning the godhead. If they believe in the Trinity, they water baptize (if they baptize at all) using the titles “Father, Son, & Holy Ghost”, repeating the Catholic forgery of Matthew 28:19. The original Hebrew version, locked away in Jerusalem, says:

19 “Go ye and invite all the people to believe in my name and to do my words”.

Any Christian faith founded by anyone after the Day of Pentecost, June 20 AD 28, is counterfeit Christianity. This includes Catholics, Protestants, and “non-denominationals”. False teachers such as Joseph Smith (Mormons), Charles Taze Russell (Jehovah’s Witnesses), and Mary Baker Eddy (Christian Scientist) did not know the truth, or knowingly started the false faith in order to achieve earthly gain. Does the name Elijah Poole, from Sandersville Georgia ring a bell?

Please go read Matthew 13:24-30. After the Apostles died, evil people began changing the true gospel.

Concerning the godhead, when Yeshua ascended to Heaven, He merged with Yehovah. This is because only the Eternal (Yehovah) Spirit could bestow His Spirit within another entity or person. That is how the giving of the Ghost of Yeshua was made possible. Therefore we should not say “Holy Spirit”. The difference between a spirit and a ghost is that a ghost has experienced human habitation, whereas a spirit has never dwelled within a human body, unless you are speaking of demons, which are of another category.

When Yeshua ascended for the final time to Heaven (June 10, AD 28), ten days before the Day of Pentecost, He physically merged with Yehovah, such that they became one being. If Yehovah was the color yellow, and Yeshua was the color red, when Yeshua ascended to Heaven, they became the color orange. Once you have the color orange, you cannot separate the colors into red and yellow again.

You do not have two colors; you only have one. Therefore, there is only ONE entity in the godhead, and His (saving) name is Yeshua. Granted, the name of the Eternal Spirit is still Yehovah, but the name of Yehovah does not wash away sins. That is reserved for the name of Yeshua.

So, what is (true) Christianity? It is a state of being, given by Yeshua, to provide salvation from sin and spiritual death, to whomever wants to accept it. Without said salvation, a person will stand trial at the White Throne Judgement, and risk being sent to everlasting torment in the Lake of Fire, with Satan himself.

End of the series.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

