Exchange Monero (XMR) to Bitcoin (BTC).

(ThyBlackMan.com) Not a day goes by for the average person without using the Internet. Some use the Internet as a way of entertainment, some as an income, while others manipulate financial resources on the Internet.

Many Internet users place part of their financial resources in electronic wallets today. Nothing is surprising or dangerous about this. For example, it is much more convenient to pay for electricity or water supply while at home than to go looking for the right terminal or, even worse, stand in line to pay. The Internet has been introduced into almost all spheres of society. Many people know purchasing goods and services online is more pleasant and, most importantly, more comfortable.

It is common for users to transfer from one electronic financial resource to another.

Recently, many users have been attracted to the open-source Monero cryptocurrency.

This service is great for conducting anonymous transactions and is very popular among Internet users.

The pre-mining-free launch of the Monero payment system took place in 2014; the currency became fully widespread in April. The basis for the functioning of cryptocurrency is built on the principle of “proof of work.”

The total emission of the payment system has no restrictions. The Monero electronic resource actively uses the AES instruction system for x86 processors and a considerable amount of memory.

The main difference between this currency and other electronic payment systems is the Crypto Note protocol, which operates based on ring signatures. This protocol and the obfuscation added to it provide passive “mixing,” allowing transactions to be anonymous.

Transfer from Monero to Bitcoin

Users with financial assets in the form of Monero currency, if desired or necessary, can easily conduct a transaction from another payment system. An excellent transfer option is Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a new generation digital currency created and functioning only on the Internet.

The issue of this currency is carried out through the functioning of thousands of computers in many countries; therefore, the system is not controlled by any global bank.

The possibility of using BitCoin cryptocurrency on the Internet is unlimited; you can use it to purchase goods and services in online stores, just like you would for ordinary, well-known dollars, euros, rubles, etc. The main advantage of the Bitcoin financial system is decentralization.

To make a reliable, safe, and profitable exchange of Monero for Bitcoin over here, you need to use the services of one of the barter resources.

Many sites on the World Wide Web provide exchange services between payment systems, but you should always remember that fraud on the Internet is no less developed than in real life, so you should take the choice of an exchanger seriously.

The principle of operation of a site for exchanging or transferring virtual currencies and currency calculator has the same basis as familiar exchangers on the street or in banks, i.e., they have their exchange rate, a certain limited supply of funds, a percentage commission fee and other nuances.

Staff Writer; George Brown