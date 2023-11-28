You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Mastering Your Thoughts – A Spiritual Guide to Conquering Impulsivity and Inviting God into Every Aspect of Your Life.

Devout Christians: Mastering Your Thoughts – A Spiritual Guide to Conquering Impulsivity and Inviting God into Every Aspect of Your Life.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is amazing how your thoughts can drive your life. Some people are so impulsive that they will act on the first thoughts that come into their minds. Where that isn’t always a bad thing specially if a quick decision is necessary. But when done most of the time it can create more problems than you ever wanted.

I firmly believe that Satan and His demons cannot read or hear our thoughts. But I also believe that being born into a sinful world gives Satan access to our minds. That he and his demons can place thoughts in our minds.

2 Corinthians 10:5 “Casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ.” Ephesians 6:12 “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” Colossians 3:2 “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.”

The Word says in Proverbs 3:5-6 5“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; 6 in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” Leaning on your own understanding may include thoughts that are not your own! Satan is also a good listener and hears what you say about your thoughts. There lies the key on how to handle him and his demons, talk out loud to them! Declaring the Word, the promises and your rights as a child of the King of kings!

What I’ve tried to do is to speak out loud every time a wrong thought enters my mind by telling Jesus that I submit that thought under His feet for destruction. If any more of those thoughts or similar ones try to again enter my mind I then plead the blood of Jesus out loud over my thoughts and mind to filter them off. That ALWAYS works!

It brings a freedom and peace that few people enjoy. And it also helps to prepare my mind to receive those thoughts of righteousness and praise to my God. Being able to give thanks, praise, bless and worship my Jesus through out the day is having Him on my mind. The more often the better. It is so much better than to spend that time on useless worrying.

If you want to grow closer to the Lord and develop an intimate relationship with God the Father then having your mind set on God, His Word, His promises and blessings will greatly help! Doing so will change your outlook, your day and your attitude. God wants to be included in every area and part of your daily life. That only happens with your cooperation and permission. There is nothing too big or too insignificant for God to be part of! From asking God to help you find a good parking spot in a crowded parking lot to getting a raise at work, God wants to be included in ALL of your decisions!

“Lord I love you and want you involved in my life, everyday, everywhere, every time, in every way and in everything! Have your way in me, to me, with me, for me and through me. You Lord make my life complete and give me purpose. Thank you for loving me. AMEN!”

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.