Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans, and White Americans: A Veteran Reflects on America.

(ThyBlackMan.com) This past weekend, we heard many saying, “Happy Veteran’s Day” to those who have served this nation in uniform. I traveled to Hendersonville, Tennessee, for a Veteran’s Day event. I find it odd that airlines ask about active-duty military status or give boarding preferences to active-duty members but never mention veteran.

First, should we say “happy?” Just like Memorial Day, there is nothing happy about that day. We should express our sincere appreciation by affirming “honor” on Memorial or Veteran’s Day. Regarding the moniker “veteran,” that designation has an extraordinary meaning in my family. My dad was a World War II veteran. My older brother was a Vietnam War veteran. My father-in-law was also a Vietnam War veteran. I served 22 years and retired from the US Army in 2004, serving in several combat zones. My nephew currently serves in the US Army, having had several combat deployments. Two of my five brothers-in-law are veterans, and both of my sons-in-law have served, or are currently serving, in the US Army. Multiple generations have taken the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

That oath has no statute of limitations for the real, true veterans. For true American veterans, we are concerned about what we see happening in our America.

Our Constitution says that it is a specified duty of the federal government to protect every state in this union from invasion in Article IV, Section 4. It is referred to as the Guarantee Clause. Yet we have elected officials who do not abide by the rule of law or uphold our Constitution. When we hear about hundreds of thousands to millions of illegal immigrants crossing into America and receiving taxpayer-funded benefits, it is highly disturbing. That is especially true when one reflects upon the fact that we have homeless and jobless veterans in America. Those men and women are willing to give their lives for this nation. Imagine the numbers of single military-aged males, and the “gotaways” who are walking freely in our nation. Their numbers are greater than our active-duty US Army and US Marine Corps, the latter just celebrated their 248th birthday on November 10th. In the past three years, we have lost more Americans to the scourge of fentanyl than our combined losses in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Veterans know that our American sovereignty is supposed to be defended and secured.

Somehow in our America, we have elected officials who openly support a terrorist organization that killed Americans on October 7, 2023. These same terrorists are allied with another Islamic terrorist organization that killed 254 Marines, sailors, and soldiers on October 23, 1983. I speak of Hamas and Hezbollah. These Islamic terrorism supporters, American and otherwise, are attacking people in our streets. Sadly 69-year-old Paul Kessler lost his life in California. They are attacking US military supply ships at the Port of Oakland. They are destroying businesses and creating intimidating situations for Jewish American college and university students. Veterans do not accept our enemy receiving aid and comfort in our homeland. Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and they are more than willing to murder their own people for the stated objective of annihilating the Jewish people.

Not only do we have Islamic terrorism supporters roaming our streets, but we also have criminals running rampant. So-called judges align more with ideological activism than with the rule of law and protecting legal and law-abiding citizens. Leftists are undermining law enforcement while also undermining our constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Yes, as the same progressive socialists open our borders, join hands with Islamic terrorists, and release violent criminals back onto our streets, they want us disarmed.

Veterans took an oath to the Constitution, which is where you will find, as part of our individual Bill of Rights, our right to keep and bear arms, since a “well-regulated [trained] militia being necessary to the security of a Free State” is a specified responsibility to American citizens, veterans!

Our federal government, and many elected officials, have decided it is not concerned with the Constitution, a restraining document on their powers. They have focused on advancing an antithetical ideological agenda to our Constitutional Republic. We are told that we are in danger of a terrorist attack. I guess Moms for Liberty and parents at school board meetings aren’t the real terrorists after all.

As a veteran reflecting on my America, I realize that “these are the times that try men’s souls.” I also realize, just as with Esther in the Bible, veterans were made for a time such as this!

We need more veterans, true, patriotic vets, who believe that there is no end to their oath to the Constitution to step up. We need our veterans to continue their service in elected offices, especially in law enforcement and at the local levels of governance. We encourage this at American Constitutional Rights Union’s Committee to Support and Defend. If we reflect upon our America, we must answer the call of duty and service once again. My reflection upon America leads me to believe America needs its veterans now, more than ever, in positions of leadership.

