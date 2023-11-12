You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Exploring the Significance of Seemingly Insignificant Prayers – A Biblical Perspective.

Devout Christians: Exploring the Significance of Seemingly Insignificant Prayers – A Biblical Perspective.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Is there such a thing as foolish prayers? Praying for insignificant unimportant things. Praying for small things that are of such minor importance that if someone heard you pray them they would think that you had lost your mind. Funny thing is that the unbelievers would be less critical of such prayers than your fellow church going Christians.

Psalm 37:23 “The steps of a [good and righteous] man are directed and established by the Lord, And He delights in his way [and blesses his path].” Hebrews 13:20-21 20 “Now may the God of peace, who through the blood of the eternal covenant brought back from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great Shepherd of the sheep, 21 equip you with everything good for doing his will, and may he work in us what is pleasing to him, through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.” Psalm 119:105 “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”

I can’t find anything in the Word of God that says that we are not supposed to pray for small things but only real important or life saving things. What the bible does say… James 4:3 “You ask [God for something] and do not receive it, because you ask with wrong motives [out of selfishness or with an unrighteous agenda], so that [when you get what you want] you may spend it on your [hedonistic] desires.”

So is it wrong motives to ask God for a good parking spot at Wal-Mart? Or to find the best price or deal on something that you’ve wanted for some time? How about something that you lost and need help finding? What about help in finding the right mate? Don’t you think that when it comes to making decisions we can use ALL the help that we can get? None of these are wrong motives!

Praying for riches, fame, stardom, notoriety or selfish gain are wrong motives! But praying for God’s help in stretching your food budget is not foolish prayers. If you notice the Word of God states how God wants to be engaged and involved in every area of our lives. “Directing our steps and guiding our paths” is God’s involvement. He wants to be in every decision, every area, everywhere, every time and every day!

To some Christians this is radical thinking. Thinking that God is too busy taking care of the world’s problems to fuss with your every day cares is a lie right from Hell! Father God who gave His only Son to die upon a cross for your sins has ALL the time in the universe to listen and answer your prayers regardless how big or small they may be! Just pray for His awesome Holy Spirit to change your “thinker”! You have to make it a daily habit to allow God to work in you, to you, for you, with you and through you. Give God a try and watch Him work out the small and the great in your life!

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.