Black Community: Catching up with two African/Black professional soccer teen titans.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Because soccer, as it is known in the United States, but fútbol nearly everywhere else on the globe, is the world’s most popular sport, teenagers signing contracts to play the sport professionally get some headlines. In 2021, 15-year-old, Olivia Moultrie, was granted a preliminary injunction by a judge that prohibited the National Women’s Soccer League from enforcing its age rule to stop her from signing a professional contract with a club in the league. She signed a three-year contract in 2021 to become youngest NWSL player ever at the age of 15. She isn’t the only teenager making headlines in professional soccer in recent years as two African/Black male athletes have garnered attention for their talents as a very young age as well.

The Premier League is considered the highest and best level of the English football league system. In September 2022, Ethan Nwaneri, became the youngest player ever to play for Arsenal after coming into a soccer match against Brentford, as well as the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League. At 15 years and 181 days old, Nwaneri broke the record as the youngest ever in the Premier League of Harvey Elliott, who previously held the record at 16 years and 30 days when he played for Fulham in 2019. Regarding Ethan Nwaneri’s skills, he is an attacking midfielder who is known for his flair and his ability to run with the ball at his feet.

Ethan Nwaneri is now 16 years old but England youth coach Emile Heskey believes highly in Nwaneri. “I think when you look at a player like that, who’s got the world at his feet, there’s not just him, there’s Myles Lewis-Skelly as well at Arsenal.” Heskey said speaking exclusively to talkSPORT.com via Freebets.com. Myles Lewis-Skelly is another 17-year-old talented soccer player. The midfielder Nwaneri remains highly coveted for his attacking skills in the near future.

It’s hard to believe there is an another African/Black soccer talent even younger than Ethan Nwaneri but months ago, USL Championship side Sacramento Republic signed 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough. At 13 years, 5 months and 13 days old, Kimbrough is the youngest player to become a professional soccer athlete in the U.S. and is believed to be the youngest professional in team sports across the major leagues in U.S. team sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA. Kimbrough stands 5-foot-11 at just 13 years old and last month made his professional debut, coming off the bench against the Las Vegas Lights, becoming the youngest player to appear in an American team sport at the age of 13 years, seven months, and 13 days.

In college sports, Name, Image, and Likeness, or NIL, rules have allowed 17, 18, and 19-year olds to be teenagers making money in sports like college basketball and college football. It is incredible to see teenagers even younger than that signing professional contracts to play soccer. It is important to note that when Nwaneri and Kimbrough as teenagers are playing against adults in their 20s and 30s that they are playing with targets on their backs due to their media attention and that professional athletes do not want to be “shown” up by competitors that young. There is also the matter of the significant racism that many African/Black soccer players, regardless of age, face from fans and even competition. It will be important for Nwaneri’s and Kimbrough’s support system to be aware of that and give them the support and preparation that they need.

Staff Writer; Mark Hines