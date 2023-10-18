You are here: Home BM / Black Community: Amar’e Stoudemire shows that he is no Muhammad Ali.

Black Community: Amar’e Stoudemire shows that he is no Muhammad Ali.

(ThyBlackMan.com) “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”-Malcolm X

The biggest news story in the world right now is taking place in Gaza. Although the mainstream corporate media coverage began with rockets from Hamas on October 7th, it is critical to note that the Palestinian people have been living in a constant state of war since the Israeli state was conceived in 1948 when Palestine was divided to create the current Zionist, apartheid state and hundreds of thousands of dispossessed Palestinians were driven off their lands into internal and external exile. Violence against Palestinians by Israeli Occupying Forces and settlers has increased under the new Benjamin Netanyahu government. This constant violence and oppression against an oppressed people has led to Palestinian resistance taking place today.

Not surprisingly, there have been social media reactions to the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict by celebrities, athletes, and sports leagues, and most reactions are overwhelmingly pro-Zionist Israel. Major League Baseball released a statement on social media that read, “We are horrified by the acts of terrorism committed against the people of Israel that took so many lives. We mourn for all those who lost loved ones and pray for the wounded, their caretakers and those still searching for family and friends. We condemn these acts of hatred and violence and are heartbroken for the people of Israel.” There was no mention of Palestinians in that statement. The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association issued the following joint statement, “The NBA and NBPA mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism. We stand with the people of Israel and pray for peace for the entire region.” Again, there is no “standing” with the people of Palestine, who are resisting an illegal occupation and apartheid imposed by the Israeli government.

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire had a productive NBA career full of highlight dunks. He also fully converted to Judaism in 2020 and was granted Israeli citizenship in March 2019 while playing professional basketball in Israel. It is also noteworthy that Stoudemire’s Hebrew name is Yahoshafat Ben Avraham, identifying with the Black Hebrew Israelites, who are Black Americans who believe they are connected to the biblical Israelites. Stoudemire reacted to the Hamas surprise attack and operation on an Instagram video by saying, “I woke up this morning to some disturbing news out of Israel, of Hamas kidnapping children, putting them in cages. Killing women, killing the elderly—that’s some coward s***. That’s cowardly. And for all y’all Black Lives Matter [supporters] who ain’t sayin’ nothin,’ or ‘let me figure out exactly what happened before I say anything,’ f*** you. Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put ’em in cages. It ain’t ever been cool to kill women and elderly, never been no matter where you from, what you represent, what tribe you from. Don’t matter. It ain’t never been no cool thing, never been nothing nobody supported.”

Stoudemire’s stance and reaction aligns with pro-Zionist Israel and is divorced from the history of the over seven decades of Palestinians being subjugated to not only theft and occupation of their land, but constant violence, arbitrary detention and dehumanization. Amar’e Stoudemire stands in contrast to a small number of current athletes that have taken pro-Palestinian stances and how the legendary Muhammad Ali did multiple actions that supported Palestinian struggle. Ali visited a Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon to bring attention to the needs of the people there. There is an important African/Black liberation link to Palestinian liberation that Amar’e Stoudemire is unaware of and he needs a lot of political education about.

Staff Writer; Mark Hines