Black Men & Black Women United To Defend a Black Senior Citizen.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We all witness the great event in Montgomery, Alabama were a group of trailer Trash racist Caucasian American men and women began attacking a 63 year old black dock worker Damien Pickett because He was doing his job and following safety rules that force him to address the group of racist Americans to move their boat from the path of an oncoming riverboat that was preparing to dock. Yes, Ladies and Gentlemen’s, the group of racist rowdy drunk Caucasians felt that their skin color and white privilege was above that of any rules been enforce by Mr. Pickett.

Indeed, these group of trailer trash countryside drunken boaters did not like the idea of a black man telling them what to do and when to do it. As you can see this incident should be proof enough for all African Americans to understand that America is still a racist country regardless of what the mainstream media or the democrats want you to believe and it will never change because European Caucasian Americans are incapable of accepting the black community and also incapable of equality in the workplace, education and the laws created to protect them and destroyed us.

Saturday, August 5, 2023 will be a day that America will remember and a day that racist America will lived in infamy because on that Saturday evening, we witness the true colors of racist America attacking a black senior citizen; more so , we witness black people come together to defend and protect a fellow black human being from the evilness and wickedness of these demonic racist Americans.

Yes, we saw dozens of black men and black women who were young and old running towards danger to save a senior citizen from been lynch by a white mob. We also saw a young black men jump into the water and swim over a 50 foot stretch of murky water to help a black elder. Of course, Racist America says that black men can not swim; but, on that day, a black man did the unthinkable to rescue a black man and prevent another George Floyd and Jordan Neely death incident.

I am very proud of my fellow African Americans for standing up and fighting against white supremacy and racial discrimination. This is the beginning of the end for racist America and no longer will we as a proud people stand still and allowed any racist Americans to injured, to hurt, to lie and or to killed any of our black brother and sisters. Never again will we allow a racist group of people to harm and lay hands on the body of a black man or black woman. Enough is enough racist America because we will fight you to the death and to the last standing African American in this country and abroad.

My fellow African Americans living in a country of prejudice, discrimination, double standards, bias, replacement theory and police brutality, it is time to prepared ourselves and our communities for what is coming and it is time for all black people to exercise their second amendment rights by legally purchasing guns, rifles, shotguns, body armor, ammunitions etc… in order to protect ourselves and our Christian children from the onslaught of racist America.

Remember, that Racist America tells Caucasians, Asians, Untouchables, and Hispanics to purchase guns to protect themselves from black people because of their own personal fears and insecurities upon seeing a black man or woman walking on the streets and we are very well endowed; But, racist America tells black people to turn their guns in and get rid of it in exchange for gift cards, x-box, free food, free chicken, free watermelon and movie tickets. More so, all African Americans must take advantage of acquiring a concealed weapons permit from your state of residence and attending any necessary classes pertaining to the safety, use and storage of your weapons. Yes, you as a black men and black women are entitle to a concealed weapons permit just like other races in America are getting one for themselves and for their love ones to protect themselves from black people.

If you are a law abiding black men, black women, black LGBT you have a right to own a gun, acquired a concealed weapons permit, purchase a body armor and have a minimum of one thousand round of ammunition per weapon owned in your name and possessions. Just in case you are not aware that the average Caucasian American citizen living in the United States of America owned more guns than a dozen black men and Hispanic men put together and there is a reason for that just like we as black people should have our own reason to owned guns and ammo since we have endure more oppression, lynching and killing at the hands of Racist Americans.

With that said, Black America has made history and August 5, 2023 is a day that the world and racist America will remember, because it is the day that black people united and stood together to defeat evil and protect our Christian elder brother from crazy Racist European Americans.

SO SAY WE ALL, BLACK FREEDOM

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.