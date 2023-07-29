Devout Christians: The Whole Truth of Biblical Creation: The Epilog.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We are living in a land that loves a lie. An online article publishing request was sent to over 240 entities. They included secular web news, “so called” Christian web sites, creationist sites, Jewish publications, and even atheist/evolutionist websites. Most of the emails that were sent were as the following:

On Easter Sunday, April 15th 1990, a mother of two stood up and asked, “How can I teach my teenaged boys about Adam and Eve in the Garden when all they are taught is evolution in school?”. She was told to “Just believe the Bible”. Was that of any help to her? From that, I decided to find the truth.

Fast forward to October 1995. At the dinner table, my son suddenly out of the blue, said in sadness that he found out in school that Genesis was a fairytale. I was faced with the same situation that the mother on Easter Sunday faced.

After dinner, I showed him the truth of Genesis chapter one and two, and a glow and a big smile appeared on his face. He saw that Genesis was revealing the existence of prehistoric mankind.

Why do many youths lose their belief in the Bible by the time they are in secondary school and college? It’s because they are humiliated and discover that they have been lied to. The worlds of theology and creationism fail to convey the truth.

I would like to send in an article periodically for publication that explains the truth about Genesis chapters one and two. It is a seven-part series. It exposes the false and foolish teachings of creationism, answering questions that others have not been able to answer. Do you have an interest? Part one is attached.

Every English-speaking site I could find in Africa, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, United Kingdom, United States, and even Russia Today were emailed with the request. As of July 24th 2023, only Ghanaweb.com and ThyBlackMan.com would publish the truth of biblical creation.

I was visiting a church in Penn Hills Pennsylvania, on that Easter Sunday. The lady asked the pastor for help, but he could not give her a helpful answer. So I went to libraries in different cities, reading every book I could find about creation, evolution, and the big bang. I also read Genesis repeatedly, trying to make logical sense of it.

One December night, in the year 1993, a voice spoke to me saying “The days in Genesis are not in the same week”. When I applied the template of the seven feasts for the correct chronological order, I had the true rendition of Genesis and creation.

After nearly thirty years of trying, no pastor, priest, or rabbi in the USA would allow me to show my PowerPoint presentation to their congregations. No bible college or theological seminary would host my presentation, except one in the Philippines.

After writing every creationist organization in the world with a website, two times or more, none would examine and change their false doctrines. My “free” seminars at conference rooms were mostly unattended. Counting minors, a total of six people came to my first nine seminars. Of the more than 1,800 (secular) institutions contacted, only the University of North Georgia at Gainesville allowed me to present “Factual Genesis” in one of their classes in the early Spring of 2003. Twenty-three students came to my faith-based club presentation at the University of Maryland in the spring of 2011. I have written every state school board, state legislature, and the U.S. Department of Education more than three times. It continues to be a perilous journey to try to convey the truth of Genesis.

In February 2010, I sent the presentation to the Sanhedrin in Israel. At first, they were overjoyed with the confirmation of Genesis. But after they settled down and realized that they would have to admit that the writers of the Talmud were in error, the Sanhedrin decided to “table” the news. I also wrote the Archbishops of Canterbury in Westminster, and the Vatican, all to no avail. Both Ken Ham of (wrong) Answers In Genesis, and Hugh Ross of Reasons To Believe have refused my challenges to a public debate, and to re-examine their teachings.

The gospel of creation is just as factual as the gospel of salvation. Up until this point, GhanaWeb.com, ThyBlackMan.com, radio stations Worship FM 101.7 in Monrovia Liberia, Restoration FM 100.9, Bo District in Sierra Leone, and Testimony FM 88.1 in Gomoa District, Central Region in Ghana, have been about the only help I have had in proclaiming the whole truth of Creation to the masses. I urge all to support them, instead of those other hypocrite entities that refuse to convey the truth. It is the right thing to do.

In closing, it is despicable and unbiblical how “young Earth” promoters twist the scriptures in order to make them fit their false doctrines. They do more harm than good, by making a mockery of the Word of God. They are obsessed with the following scripture:

Romans 5:12

Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:

But they fail to consider these scriptures:

John 8:44

Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth,

Who did Satan murder and when? It was well before the time period of Adam and Eve. Satan also had earlier made the world a wilderness.

Isaiah 14:12 and 17

How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! That made the world as a wilderness, and destroyed the cities thereof; that opened not the house of his prisoners?

Only humans form cities and nations. Satan was the cause of the 600+ million-year fossil record that we have today. Because of Adam’s disobedience, modern mankind brought death upon himself. But by doing so, it also opened the door for (true) salvation, and the destruction of Satan.

Current “old Earth” creationism compromises with evolutionists and denies the literal truth of Genesis. Intelligent Design is just an inept attempt to explain creation without supplying biblical data. The Discovery Institute and the Institute of Creation Research have refused my efforts for over twenty years. The correct decree is what I call “The Observations of Moses”.

This series of seven articles were written to help others believe and understand the Word of Yehovah. I am so sorry that it has come too late to help that mother in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania.

I will have you know that Yehovah made this universe so vast that it would take (nearly) an eternity for mankind to explore and inhabit it all. Earth is only to be our place of origin.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

You may also purchase this writer book which is entitled; Moses Didn’t Write About Creation.

Note: Recently Herman published a new book which is entitled; The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism Kindle Edition.

One may also contact him at; HermanC@ThyBlackMan.com.