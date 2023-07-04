Money / You are here: Home Business / Black History: Don Barden’s Rise in the Casino Industry.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you think of Las Vegas, mostly the first two things that come to mind are casino night parties and shopping. In this vibrant world of high stakes and bright lights, Don Barden emerged as a shining star, beating all odds, leaving an indelible mark on the casino industry, and paving another path for Black individuals.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1943, Barden’s idea was a free enterprise system. Despite his humble beginnings, Barden’s impact was truly profound. His innovative casino designs and ideas still serve as a precedent for casino owners and casino night party dealers to bring the authentic casino experience to events.

From Humble Beginnings to Casino Mogul

With only $500 in his pocket and having dropped out of college, Don Barden set up his record store, which got him enough to get gigs for concerts and earn a living. However, his entrepreneurship journey got off the ground when he entered real estate. This eventually led to his finding of the Lorain County Times newspaper, marking his entry into the politics and radio industry.



From here, Don Barden ventured into brokering deals in the cable industry, which eventually meant that 4% of cable franchises in Lorain were put aside for African Americans. This further solidified Barden’s reputation as a pillar of resilience and an embodiment of Black excellence. However, this was just the beginning of his successful journey; the actual moment of grandeur arrived when he made his foray into the casino industry in the 1980s.

Making History in Las Vegas and Expanding an Empire

While the rise of Barden came in Las Vegas in 2001-2003, he started leaning towards the casino industry as early as 1993, when he sold his share of Barden Cablevision to Comcast to raise $300 million. Barden then made several bids to buy casinos, even one with the iconic Michael Jackson. Even though he had a unique idea of a theme park in Detroit casino based on Jackson’s hit album “Thriller”, the project failed to gain traction as Detroit City Council denied a casino license to them.

It was only after trying tons of times he landed on three Fitzgerald casinos that were struggling financially. One of these three, which ended up being Barden’s golden ticket to being a multi-millionaire businessman, was in Las Vegas. By 2002, Barden Companies had earned $347 million, 90% of which came from its casinos in Indiana, Mississippi, and Michigan.

Diversifying Business Ventures

Beyond his work in the television and gambling industries, Barden’s lasting imprints can also be attributed to his significant philanthropic endeavors, which continued even after his death in 2011. With a spirit to lift others along, he enthusiastically supported educational initiatives, youth programs, and community development projects. To say that he was a true visionary with many entrepreneurial tricks and tools up his sleeve would be an understatement.

Endnote

Don Barden’s life left motivation for anyone looking to become an entrepreneur and pride for the Black and African-American community. In the book “Lessons From The Top”, Barden gave away the secret behind his business dealing strategies:

“I have learned to look for businesses that make money while I sleep. I like to acquire any business that doesn’t require an exorbitant amount of time and capital to turn it around.”

The man, the myth, the legend; rest in peace Don Barden.

Staff Writer; Jason Brown