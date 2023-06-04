Black Community: The NAACP Continues to Prove Its Irrelevancy.
(ThyBlackMan.com) I am fond of saying that weak people take strong positions on weak issues!
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) specifically and the media appointed radical Black liberal leaders in general are the embodiment of this adage.
Their original mission was to secure civil rights and equality for Black folks; but under their current radical liberal leadership, their mission “is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons [emphasis added] and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”
How in the hell did they go from representing Black people to all people? Hispanic, Asian, and Indian groups don’t include all people in their mission statement; they are specific to their group.
If they want to eliminate “race-based discrimination,” then how do they justify their support of affirmation action as it is practiced today?
These media appointed radical Black leaders are totally incompetent and out of synch with the Black community.
Working at the highest levels of power in Washington, DC, I see supposed “Black leaders” selling out the very Blacks they “claim” to represent on a daily basis.
The last time I checked, Dr. King did not take a bullet to his head for the radical homosexual agenda; diversity, equity and inclusion; or amnesty for illegals.
As a matter of fact, King would be embarrassed by what he sees in the Black community today.
Of all the issues facing the Black community, the NAACP's focus is to send out a press release telling Blacks not to visit Florida, even though their chairman, Leon Russell, lives in Tampa, FL.
Of all the issues facing the Black community, the NAACP’s focus is to send out a press release telling Blacks not to visit Florida, even though their chairman, Leon Russell, lives in Tampa, FL.
Can you say hypocrisy?
I can’t find any such press release telling Blacks not to travel to Chicago, D.C., St. Louis, NY City, or Baltimore where you have a high probability of being murdered or assaulted by another Black! All these cities are controlled by Black politicians. As a matter of fact, the NAACP’s national headquarters is based in Baltimore, where every quality-of-life index is in the negative for Blacks: crime, education, drug abuse, unemployment, abortion, out of wedlock pregnancies, etc.
According to their press release regarding the travel ban to Florida, “Today, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida. The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools…Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. I served as Gov. DeSantis’ senior advisor during his 2018 campaign for governor and he actively courted and communicated directly with the Black community about issues that were important to them, i.e., entrepreneurship, the second amendment and school choice.
Exactly how is DeSantis hostile towards Blacks? DEI and homosexuality are part of the white radical liberal elite Black agenda; but it is not part of the rank-and-file Black agenda.
Who are “people of color” they reference in their press release? I have no idea what they are talking about. And what does the alphabet people have to do with the Black community? That is not our issue. That is the issue of radical liberal whites who have found these media appointed Black leaders to be the face of their issue in exchange for underwriting all of their conferences!!!
There is a total disconnect between the media appointed Black leaders like Derrick Johnson from the NAACP, Marc Morial from the National Urban League, Al Sharpton from the National Action Network, and the Congressional Black Caucus, etc. and the rank and file in the Black community.
These radical liberal Blacks have absolutely no relationship with the rank and file within the Black community. They represent the white radical elite liberals’ agenda like promoting abortion, homosexuality, and amnesty for illegals.
In exchange for being the face of the radical liberal elite whites and their perverted agenda, they get funding for their organizations that have no positive impact on the Black community.
If you look at these groups’ 990 reports submitted to the I.R.S., you rarely see successful Blacks making financial contributions to them.
DeSantis said queer studies is not part of Black history. The governor’s position is absolutely correct! Queer, homosexual, and transsexual indoctrination of our kids or people has no place in the Black community. NONE!!!
Blacks should be very offended that a white Republican governor must promote the agenda that most Blacks agree with while the Blacks who claim to be from us and for us have sold out our agenda to their radical elite white leftist massas.
If Florida is so bad for Blacks, why do they comprise 16% of the state’s total population, representing over three million people? Implicit in the NAACP’s narrative is that Blacks are too dumb to relocate if they deem themselves and their families to be at risk in Florida.
If Florida is so dangerous to the Black community, why is the state listed as the number one place in the country for Black business creation? The Hispanic community is ranked number two.
These media appointed Black leaders have strayed so far away from where their focus should be: asking Blacks to be and do better!
Blacks today have more opportunities than Dr. King could ever have imagined in his wildest dreams. He would be stunned by how today’s Blacks have turned his dream into a nightmare.
When all is said and done, there’s more said than done.
Today’s NAACP has said a lot more than they have ever done, that’s why they have become so irrelevant to the Black community.
They have become as the sounding brass or a tingling cymbal; full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
As long as there are attempts to curtail the right to vote, the NAACP will be relevant.
As long as there is a lack of investment in African-American communities, the NAACP will be relevant.
As long as police shoot first and ask questions after when it comes to African-American Men and Women, the NAACP will be relevant.
Thank GOD for radical Black Leaders like Martin Luther King, Medgar Evers, Kwame Toure, and Malcolm X. We stand on their shoulders.
Let’s be clear this a distraction the hate and vitriol doesn’t move forward the real issues of eradicating poverty, providing access to healthcare, and ensuring children are educating. This is entertainment for the ill informed.
I’ll end on you can’t have a conversation about the black liberation struggle and not have a conversation about Bayard Rustin. Who was the power behind the march on washington.
Everyone has a right to dignity.
This has to be one of the most ignorant article that I have ever read.These comments rank right up there with racist, dehumanizing statements like ” blacks are animals not human beings”, and ” blacks have tails hidden under their clothing”, and ” blacks can’t feel pain . ” There is no such thing as a ” black community ” in America. Blacks live in all communities in America, and you, as a Republican, insult blacks in America by assuming that we can’t read, and know the meaning of words. These are some facts about the Constitution of the NAACP:
While it is true blacks live in many different communities, to say black people have not and are not currently segregated into black communities is showing a lack of understanding to the subject matter. Even today, the largest numbers of blacks are found in inner cities throughout this country. Do you really believe, blacks families desire to live in substandard housing, send their children to substandard school? The numbers do not lie, black children are at the lowest education levels when compared to other groups. Ask yourself why this is. If you want to see reality, move to the south=side of Chicago with your family.
I began to say that I question the relevancy of anyone who comes down on a group or person who has been as relevant as the NAACP has been. I don’t know where you’ve been or where you came from but, where I look at things, the NAACP has and is one of the most relevant organizations in the United States. But to those of you who come from nowhere and start bashing our organizations I say again, who are you? Where did you come from and who is backing you.
I’m 80 years old and I’ve seen your kind a lot of people like you in my lifetime. How is it we haven’t heard a lot about what you are doing for the people? How is it that in this time where the White man/woman are doing everything they can to destroy our accomplishments and our place in American History, all of a sudden a lot of people like you pop up doing your crabs in a barrel thing.
You and those others like you remind me of the role Samuel L. Jackson played in Django, which I believe was true to form except, you are not a fictitious character in a movie, you are real and you are probably the closest link to that house person back in slavery days.
If you don’t like our organizations or our people or the fact that we are still trying to “go further and do better,” shut up and stop trying to position yourself so the White man/woman will hopefully try to offer you up as one of our leaders – AINT GONNA HAPPEN.
Did that Thomas guy inspire you to finally make your move?
The NAACP is in name only. When did the NAACP stand for the LGPTQ+ community? There is nothing in their constitution. The agenda the civil rights leaders of old, who many gave their lives for, was for the advancement of black people. Most of the founding fathers of the movement where adherents to the word of God, with many being ministers of the gospel. The NAACP has changed for the rights of others, not black people, to follow the money of those agendas.
I am confused about the reference to Winston Churchill. You had breakfast with a man who has been dead for 58 years?
Would our black ancestors, who actually lived in prejudice and discrimination, to make a better country for their children be proud of today’s black leaders and the overall state of black families in our inner cities? I think not! We have exchanged the welfare of our people, for money that comes from an agenda that does little if anything for our people. What do we have to lose if we choose a different ideology, if it will promote our families. Rightfully we cry out when young blacks are killed by the police, but where is that same outcry when five or ten times as many blacks are shot up in our inner cities. The sound is silence from our false prophets! Only one word explains it: hypocrisy!
Not all speech is bad. There are positive and negative to a long-winded speaker’s rant. I used to live in FL. And yes, The Governor is hell-bent on making Florida the safest place for the Northern to move to practice their Racism and bigotry in the open. You do have several good points. But overall, You are a Black Conservative who very well might have gotten helps through Liberal Charities, and no sooner than you got to top, you pulled up the ladder of opportunity out of the reach of other black. OBTW, I am a foreign-born American, retired. I will not support any trash or bad mouthing of America, She has been good to me. I work hard, I paid the taxes due, and I obeyed the law.
Did 45 or DeSantis co-write this hack piece?
I always encourage commentary regarding our plight here in the USA. However, I wish we would learn from our past and not embrace ‘divide and conquer’ mentalities. By this I mean claiming how irrelevant the NAACP is or has become is grossly mistaken. I think Charles Hamilton Houston would be very unhappy with this premise. There are scores of battles to be fought when addressing human or equal rights. This renewed era of animosity in America’s political, social and economic arenas calls for thoughtfulness and renewed commitment to human rights. There are real issues that need to be addressed with to the plight of the Gay community, and while many find them to nothing more than a radical cult with an agenda that will make America unrecognizable, it is the preservation and commitment to humanity we should re-enforce. As Langston Hughes so rightly said about Jews and Blacks in regards to Nordic supremacy. “We have both looked into the eyes of terror.”