You are here: Home BM / Black Community: The NAACP Continues to Prove Its Irrelevancy.

Black Community: The NAACP Continues to Prove Its Irrelevancy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 11

(ThyBlackMan.com) I am fond of saying that weak people take strong positions on weak issues!

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) specifically and the media appointed radical Black liberal leaders in general are the embodiment of this adage.

Their original mission was to secure civil rights and equality for Black folks; but under their current radical liberal leadership, their mission “is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons [emphasis added] and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”

How in the hell did they go from representing Black people to all people? Hispanic, Asian, and Indian groups don’t include all people in their mission statement; they are specific to their group.

If they want to eliminate “race-based discrimination,” then how do they justify their support of affirmation action as it is practiced today?

These media appointed radical Black leaders are totally incompetent and out of synch with the Black community.

Working at the highest levels of power in Washington, DC, I see supposed “Black leaders” selling out the very Blacks they “claim” to represent on a daily basis.

The last time I checked, Dr. King did not take a bullet to his head for the radical homosexual agenda; diversity, equity and inclusion; or amnesty for illegals.

As a matter of fact, King would be embarrassed by what he sees in the Black community today.

Last week I had breakfast with former British Prime Minister during World War II, Sir Winston Churchill and we discussed the state of Black America. His assessment was thusly, the Black community’s radical leadership is like, “A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”

Of all the issues facing the Black community, the NAACP’s focus is to send out a press release telling Blacks not to visit Florida, even though their chairman, Leon Russell, lives in Tampa, FL.

Can you say hypocrisy?

I can’t find any such press release telling Blacks not to travel to Chicago, D.C., St. Louis, NY City, or Baltimore where you have a high probability of being murdered or assaulted by another Black! All these cities are controlled by Black politicians. As a matter of fact, the NAACP’s national headquarters is based in Baltimore, where every quality-of-life index is in the negative for Blacks: crime, education, drug abuse, unemployment, abortion, out of wedlock pregnancies, etc.

According to their press release regarding the travel ban to Florida, “Today, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida. The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools…Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. I served as Gov. DeSantis’ senior advisor during his 2018 campaign for governor and he actively courted and communicated directly with the Black community about issues that were important to them, i.e., entrepreneurship, the second amendment and school choice.

Exactly how is DeSantis hostile towards Blacks? DEI and homosexuality are part of the white radical liberal elite Black agenda; but it is not part of the rank-and-file Black agenda.

Who are “people of color” they reference in their press release? I have no idea what they are talking about. And what does the alphabet people have to do with the Black community? That is not our issue. That is the issue of radical liberal whites who have found these media appointed Black leaders to be the face of their issue in exchange for underwriting all of their conferences!!!

There is a total disconnect between the media appointed Black leaders like Derrick Johnson from the NAACP, Marc Morial from the National Urban League, Al Sharpton from the National Action Network, and the Congressional Black Caucus, etc. and the rank and file in the Black community.

These radical liberal Blacks have absolutely no relationship with the rank and file within the Black community. They represent the white radical elite liberals’ agenda like promoting abortion, homosexuality, and amnesty for illegals.

In exchange for being the face of the radical liberal elite whites and their perverted agenda, they get funding for their organizations that have no positive impact on the Black community.

If you look at these groups’ 990 reports submitted to the I.R.S., you rarely see successful Blacks making financial contributions to them.

DeSantis said queer studies is not part of Black history. The governor’s position is absolutely correct! Queer, homosexual, and transsexual indoctrination of our kids or people has no place in the Black community. NONE!!!

Blacks should be very offended that a white Republican governor must promote the agenda that most Blacks agree with while the Blacks who claim to be from us and for us have sold out our agenda to their radical elite white leftist massas.

If Florida is so bad for Blacks, why do they comprise 16% of the state’s total population, representing over three million people? Implicit in the NAACP’s narrative is that Blacks are too dumb to relocate if they deem themselves and their families to be at risk in Florida.

If Florida is so dangerous to the Black community, why is the state listed as the number one place in the country for Black business creation? The Hispanic community is ranked number two.

These media appointed Black leaders have strayed so far away from where their focus should be: asking Blacks to be and do better!

Blacks today have more opportunities than Dr. King could ever have imagined in his wildest dreams. He would be stunned by how today’s Blacks have turned his dream into a nightmare.

When all is said and done, there’s more said than done.

Today’s NAACP has said a lot more than they have ever done, that’s why they have become so irrelevant to the Black community.

They have become as the sounding brass or a tingling cymbal; full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.



